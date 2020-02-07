Presidents Cup
Pebble Beach, Calif.: Ernie Els brought big changes to the International team in the Presidents Cup, and then he added one more he wants to see. He doesn’t think someone should be captain more than once.
Els tells the golf blog “Morning Read” that he will not return as captain for the 2021 matches.
“That’s as good as I can do,” Els said. “I gave it all. This is another change I wanted to make in our team. I get one opportunity, win or lose. You don’t get a second chance.”
LPGA
Barwon Heads, Australia: First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom held a one-stroke lead over American rival Ally McDonald after two rounds of the LPGA’s Vic Open.
The tournament features male and female professionals playing in alternate groups over two courses at the 13th Beach Golf Links.
Sagstrom shot a 5-under 67 on the Creek course Friday for a two-round total of 13-under 132. McDonald shot an 8-under 65 on the Beach course.
For the fifth consecutive round, Sagstrom was at the top of an LPGA leaderboard. The Swedish golfer was co-leader after the first round and two weeks ago held the lead after the last three rounds of the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, where she became a first-time tour winner.
“I think when you come off such a high, you don’t really know what to expect. Like, ‘Can you keep it going or am I going to start over,’ kind of thing,” Sagstrom said. “I’m really happy that I put myself in the position that I’m in, and being able to keep up really good play, especially keeping it rolling really nice on the greens. If you roll it good, you need to make putts to be in contention.”
PGA Tour
Pebble Beach, Calif: Canadian Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 14 under to lead the tournament.
Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 11 under, the PGA said on its website.
Key birdies paid off for Taylor Friday.
On the par-5 second, Taylor’s approach shot set him up for the birdie. On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie.
Day, meanwhile made two long birdie putts across the green, holed a 40-yard wedge for eagle on the dangerous par-5 14th, made a couple of big par saves and moved into contention. Phil Mickelson also got in the mix of four straight birdies.