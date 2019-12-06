Woodland gains Nassau lead
Nassau, Bahamas: Two big birdies from Gary Woodland gave him the lead in the Hero World Challenge. A closing birdie on a hole that has vexed Tiger Woods put him in range of a third victory this year.
BEL-OMBRE, Mauritius (AP) — Calum Hill took the lead at the Mauritius Open with an 8-under 64 on Friday in the second round.
The Scottish golfer, chasing his first European Tour victory, is at 12-under 132 for the tournament.
Calum Hill leads Mauritius Open
Hill is playing only his sixth event on the European Tour. He is 115th in the rankings after two wins on the Challenge Tour.
Three players are a stroke off the lead — Matthieu Pavon (66), Thomas Detry (66) and Brandon Stone (67).
Patrick Reed fully expected to be right there within until watching video of his club moving sand away from his golf ball in a waste area, leading to a two-shot penalty in a round that didn’t go all that well in the first place.
The end of an entertaining round in this holiday event in the tropics set up what figures to be a lively conclusion. nt. Still a long way to go. I’m sure the wind is going to pick up the next two days, which will make it a little tougher.”
American Cameron Tringale, who shot 65, and Louis Oosthuizen had a 66 to be among those two shots behind.
