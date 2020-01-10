Morikawa blows into leadBy Tom Roeder
Honolulu: The wind blew so hard that palm trees looked as though they were made of rubber. The Pacific looked angrier than usual. Some of the sights Thursday at the Sony Open made it clear that playing golf in Hawaii was no vacation.
Collin Morikawa managed better than everyone. He learned enough about the wind last week on Maui to cope with it on Oahu, getting through the relentless 30 mph wind without a bogey for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot lead.
“It’s tough out here,” Morikawa said. “If you have a 20-foot birdie putt, you’ve got to factor in the wind, the rain, everything. So playing last week got me prepared for today in the wind, and I look forward to the next few days.”
Ryan Palmer was among four players at 67, with Marc Leishman and Corey Conners among those at 68.
Single stroke marks margin
Johannesburg: Tapio Pulkkanen led by a shot at the halfway stage of the European Tour’s South African Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday.
The Finnish golfer is 11 under overall and holds a slim advantage over England’s Sam Horsfield (68) and four home players tied with Horsfield for second. Those South Africans are amateur Jayden Trey Schaper (67), Thriston Lawrence (65), Jaco Alhers (66) and Trevor Fisher Jr (67).
Pulkkanen made five birdies in total and three in a row on the front nine at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg. He’s dropped just one shot so far at the tournament, his third hole of the opening round. Pulkkanen is seeking a first win on the European Tour.
Ormsby ahead in Hong Kong{
}Hong Kong: Wade Ormsby took sole possession of the lead at the Hong Kong Open with a 4-under 66 in the second round on Friday.{/div}
}Ormsby, who won the event in 2017, is two shots clear of S.S.P. Chawrasia (63) at 9-under 131 overall.
“I guess it’s a good thing being in the lead. You just got to get ahead and get them,” Ormsby said. “I’m obviously playing well. I probably played better today than the way I did yesterday.”
Chawrasia, who led for three days in 2017 before falling behind to Ormsby, played a flawless round of 7 under.{/div}{/div}
Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240 Twitter: @xroederx