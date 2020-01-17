1-armed player hits hole-in-one
La Quinta, Calif.: One-armed Canadian amateur Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one playing alongside two PGA Tour pros in The American Express pro-am event.
Born without a right hand, Hurtubise aced the 151-yard par-3 fourth hole at PGA West’s Stadium Course in the first round Thursday. The ball landed near the front of the green and rolled in.
Hurtubise was paired with professional Troy Merritt.
“The coolest experience I’ve had on the course,” Merritt told PGA Tour.com.
LPGA
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: Canada’s Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into Friday’s hottest round and a share of the lead at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Henderson had a 5-under 66 to join Inbee Park of South Korea at 9-under 133 heading to the weekend at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.
Henderson, No. 3 in the Rolex Rankings and the highest-ranked player among the 26 LPGA players in the field, had a clean scorecard until three-putting from the back collar at the difficult, 192-yard closing hole for her lone bogey.
European Tour
Abu Shabi, United Arab Emirates: Francesco Laporta earned a one-shot lead halfway through the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after carding a 9-under 63, while top-ranked Brooks Koepka struggled on Friday.
The Italian moved to 10 under after two rounds. One shot behind were Matthew Fitzpatrick of England (67) and Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain (68).
“Every time I was putting for birdie, I made it,” Laporta said. ”It was a great day.”
Sergio Garcia, Li Haotong and first-round leader Renato Paratore were two shots off the pace on 8 under.
Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood were in a group of five on 7 under.
Koepka shot a 3-over 75 to drop to 3 under and into a tie for 35th. It’s Koepka’s first tournament since October.