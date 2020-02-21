PGA Tour
Mexico City: Bryson DeChambeau kept making so many birdies in the Mexico Championship that when he rolled in his ninth one from 45 feet, all he could do was throw his hands in the air in pure wonder.
He wasn’t alone Friday in making birdies, although Rory McIlroy would like to have joined the party.
DeChambeau made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch at Chapultepec for an 8-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Patrick Reed at the halfway point of this World Golf Championship.
Van Rooyen, who played college golf at Minnesota, had nine birdies and tied the course record with a 62. Reed made five birdies on the back nine for a 63.
DeChambeau was at 11-under 131.
McIlroy opened with eight straight pars, didn’t make a birdie until his 12th hole and fell six shots behind at one point. Two birdies at the end gave him a 69, and the world’s No. 1 player was only three shots behind.
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico: PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 66 on Friday at windy Coco Beach for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead.
With most of the top players in the world at the World Golf Championship in Mexico, the 22-year-old Norwegian joined first-round leader Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater and Emiliano Grillo at 10-under 134.
“I feel like the wind is blowing out of the same direction here every day, so I think we’ll see the course playing very similar to the first couple days,” Hovland said. “I’m sure the pins are going to be a little more tucked in the corners the next two days, so it will be interesting to see how it plays.”:
Hovland dropped a stroke on the par-5 15th, then got back to 10 under with a birdie on the par-4 17th. The former Oklahoma State player won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, then became the first player since Matt Kuchar in 1998 to sweep low amateur honors at the Masters and U.S. Open.
