It was a beautiful crisp, clear morning when the Gleneagle Sertoma’s 21st Annual Patriot Golf Benefit was held Sept. 13 at the Flying Horse North course.
Before the 62 golf carts paraded out to their shotgun-start holes, an opening ceremony, featuring singing of the National Anthem against the backdrop of America’s Mountain to the west, set the tone for the club’s objective for the day. KKTV news anchor Bart Bedsole served as emcee.
Starting in 2002, the Sertomans decided to dedicate their tournament to the support of First Responders and Military members after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Among the many golfers, foursomes were present as informal representatives of military, law enforcement and fire protection units, playing as guests of the Sertoma Club and the tournament’s donating sponsors.
Raffle tickets, mulligan sales, and a silent auction all added to the proceeds for the day. A primary beneficiary of this year’s tournament is the family of El Paso County Deputy Sherriff Andrew Peery, who was fatally shot Aug. 7 in the line of duty. A similar focus was held in 2018 for the family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick.
Other organizations who will receive proceeds from the day include: The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association — Fallen Officer Relief Fund; The Home Front Military Network, and the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will also fund the sponsorship budget of the Gleneagle Sertoma Club, which donates to support hearing health, youth, National Heritage, and other community causes.
Gleneagle Sertoma meets for lunch on the first and third Wednesdays. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to contact membership vice president Duane Gritzmaker at dwgritz@gmail.com.