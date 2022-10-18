The flags were flying, and Pikes Peak was illuminated by the sunrise as golf carts were ready to roll at the Sept. 13 Gleneagle Sertoma Patriot Golf Benefit. Funds raised by the tournament will be donated to nonprofits benefiting law enforcement and military families, as well as Sertoma’s other community service projects. A special dedication and a significant part of funds raised for this year’s tournament went to the family of fallen officer Andrew Peery.