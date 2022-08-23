The warm sunny days of late summer are drawing many of us to spend more time outdoors. I am reminded frequently how fortunate our region is to have such convenient access to the outdoors, as well as so many natural spaces to choose from.
Perhaps this is, in part, why people from our community visit parks at a higher rate than any other city, according to the Trust for Public Lands; leading them to dub us “ultra-users.” But our love of the outdoors also takes a toll: more people means more impacts. In order to protect the places we love, our ultra-users also need to be ultra-stewards. There is a lot we can do to help support the places we recreate, like adopting Leave No Trace ethics (visit coloradosprings.gov/parks/page/leave-no-trace for more info) and, of course, volunteering.
Volunteering is a powerful tool which achieves far more than a land manager could on their own. It isn’t a one-way relationship, though; volunteers benefit, too! Volunteering helps strengthen our community, promotes growth and learning, and can reduce stress and improve our overall health. Last of all, it feels good! I still hike on trails I helped build as a volunteer and feel a sense of pride when I see those areas: “hey, that’s our armored drain!”
We host volunteer events on the second Saturday of the month at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, June through October. Projects all start at 8 a.m. and last between four and six hours. In addition to the events listed below, we will be offering afternoon/evening volunteer opportunities. Check the websites at the end of this article for the most up-to-date information.
Volunteer Project Schedule:
Sept: 10: We will construct an armored rock crossing to replace a culvert along the Quarry Pass trail. If you like rockwork, this is the project for you! Event link: cerv.is/0132x3581
Oct: 8: This volunteer day is our wild card — we will work to complete any remaining areas from earlier projects this season along the Contemplative/Quarry Pass trails. If work from all projects is completed, another project will be selected. Event link: cerv.is/0132x3582
For a list of other volunteer opportunities in the city, please visit coloradosprings.gov/parks-recreation-and-cultural-services/page/volunteer-events-registration. You can also view a calendar of local volunteer opportunities at trailsandopenspaces.org/get-involved/volunteer/, and you can sign up to receive volunteer opportunities at Red Rock Canyon at redrockcanyonopenspace.org/volunteer/. So let’s do this and get our hands dirty — for a good cause!
Wesley Hermann is a park ranger with the City’s Trails, Open Space & Parks (TOPS) stewardship program. Wesley has a Bachelor of Science degree in Organismic Biology from UCCS, is a Certified Interpretive Guide, and is the proud owner of two pythons.