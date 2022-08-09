ATLANTA (Reuters) A Fulton County judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating possible crimes in the 2020 election on Aug. 17.
Giuliani was originally ordered to testify before the panel Tuesday, but his lawyers argued that a recent medical operation precluded him from traveling to Georgia via plane. With that in mind, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney gave Giuliani an additional week to comply and suggested he mull other travel options, such as a car, train, or bus.
"We do not consent to change the date. We expect to see your client before the grand jury on August 9, 2022, here in Atlanta. We will provide alternate transportation including bus or train if your client maintains that he is unable to fly," Fulton County prosecutor Will Wooten previously told Giuliani's legal team.
A lawyer for Giuliani had filed an emergency motion seeking a delay Monday after failing to get approval from the Fulton County inquiry. Giuliani had a heart stent operation in early July, according to his son. His lawyers were adamant that he "has been willing to cooperate" with investigators and that he was in "no way seeking to inappropriately delay."