BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Authorities say a girl died after she hit a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort.
The girl, whose name and exact age have not been released, crashed on Peak 10 on Thursday morning and died at a nearby hospital. The Summit County Sheriff's Office has not released her name, and the county coroner's office has taken over the investigation.
No other information was released.
The Summit Daily reports the death marks the seventh skiing fatality in the county this season and the second in a little more than a week.