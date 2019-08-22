GENEVA • Nations around the world moved Thursday to protect giraffes as an endangered species for the first time, drawing praise from conservationists and scowls from some sub-Saharan African nations.
Thursday’s vote by a key committee at the World Wildlife Conference known as CITES paves the way for the measure’s likely approval by its plenary next week.
The plan would regulate world trade in giraffe parts, including hides, bone carvings and meat, while stopping short of a full ban. It passed 106-21 with seven abstentions.
“So many people are so familiar with giraffes that they think they’re abundant,” said Susan Lieberman, vice president of international policy for the Wildlife Conservation Society. “And in Southern Africa, they may be doing OK, but giraffes are critically endangered.”
Lieberman said giraffes were particularly at risk in parts of West, Central and East Africa.
The Wildlife Conservation Society said it was concerned about the multiple threats to giraffes that have already resulted in population decline, citing habitat loss, droughts worsened by climate change and the illegal killings and trade in giraffe body parts.
The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, hailed the move, noting that giraffes are a vulnerable species facing habitat loss and population decline. A key African conservationist said it could help reverse drops in giraffe populations, as the move would help better track numbers of giraffes.
“The giraffe has experienced over 40% decline in the last 30 years, said Maina Philip Muruthi of the African Wildlife Foundation. “If that trend continues, it means that we are headed toward extinction.”
Still, not all African countries supported the move.
“We see no reason as to why we should support this decision, because Tanzania has a stable and increasing population of giraffes,” said Maurus Msuha, director of wildlife at the Tanzanian Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism. “Over 50% of our giraffe population is within the Serengeti ecosystem, which is well protected. Why should we then go for this?”
CITES says the population of wild giraffes is actually much smaller than that of wild African elephants.
“We’re talking about a few tens of thousands of giraffes and we’re talking about a few hundreds of thousands of African elephants,” said Tom De Meulenaar, chief of scientific services at CITES. He said the convention was intended to specifically address the international trade in giraffes and their parts.
“It’s a complicated issue because the threats to giraffe are multiple — they’re generally all due to human impact,” said Liza Dadone, head veterinarian and vice president of mission and programs for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which has 16 reticulated giraffes — among the largest herds in North America.
“Currently, there’s only moderate information about whether the international trafficking of giraffe parts is a real conservation threat for this species, but we do know that giraffe populations are going away at an alarming rate.”
The U.S. is the world’s biggest consumer of giraffe products, conservationists said. Sanerib said it was important for the U.S. to act on its own as well.
“It’s still urgent for the Trump administration to protect these imperiled animals under the U.S. Endangered Species Act,” Sanerib said in a statement.
“The type of giraffe that we have (at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo), the reticulated giraffe, they’re seeing marked declines in Kenya,” Dadone said. “If there’s a component of it that it has to do with international trafficking ... if that is going to be mitigated a little bit by this new listing, that would certainly help give the giraffe a chance to make a comeback.”
Educating visitors about conversation is a priority at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, she said.
“Zoos have an incredible role to play in helping protect these species across the world,” she said. “An estimated 10th of the world population visits a zoo or aquarium on an annual basis, so it’s opportunity for people to fall in love with species and understand how to protect them and even fundraise for them.”
The zoo has participated in conservation efforts such as giraffe reintroduction in Uganda, where the species has almost been wiped out, she said.
“We are definitely passionate about trying to ensure a future for giraffe,” Dadone said. “They’re a species that so many people really connect with, and we want to save them for our grandchildren, as well.”
The Gazette’s Ellie Mulder contributed to The Associated Press story.