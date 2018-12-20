Auto titan Carlos Ghosn's chances of getting out of jail were bolstered after a Japanese court refused a bid by prosecutors to extend his month-long detention, clearing the way for lawyers to seek his release on bail.
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by Japanese prosecutors to prolong the 64-year-old former Nissan chairman's imprisonment. Lawyers for Ghosn, who was arrested Nov. 19 and later indicted for under-reporting his income at the carmaker, can now seek his freedom before the high-profile case goes on trial.
The investigators challenged an initialcourt decision against his release and lost. They may now appeal to the Supreme Court to keep Ghosn in custody for a further 10 days. Under Japanese rules, Ghosn's lawyers can now request bail once prosecutors indict him again.
Speaking before Thursday's court decision, Ghosn's lawyers said they'll apply for his release and if the request is approved, the car executive could be out as soon as Friday. Ghosn wants to give a media conference if he makes bail and hopes the court will allow him to travel out of Japan, before returning for the trial — where he intends to plead not guilty, lawyer Motonari Otsuru told Bloomberg News.
The arrest of the high-flying executive has rocked the world's biggest auto alliance, raising questions over whether the decades-long partnership between Nissan and Renault will survive his downfall.
Ghosn was indicted on Dec. 10 for understating his income from Nissan by 4.8 billion yen ($43 million) in the five years to March 2015. He was also re-arrested for understating compensation for a three-year period up to March this year. Since Ghosn's arrest at a Tokyo airport, prosecutors have repeatedly extended his detention. On Thursday, the court also rejected an appeal to extend the detention of Ghosn aide Greg Kelly, who was arrested at the same time over his alleged role in helping the executive understate his pay.
Kelly's lawyers plan to file for bail Thursday or Friday, Kyodo reported. The court decision could impact the investigation, said Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, declining to comment on whether his office would appeal to a higher court to annul the district court's order. Nissan, which dismissed Ghosn as chairman after accusing him of the pay violations and of using company money for personal use, declined to comment.