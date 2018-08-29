Many times when Colorado Springs residents think of the Arkansas Valley they think of agriculture. In particular, Rocky Ford melons and the vegetable stands dotting the valley this time of year. However, there are interesting museums and epic history just waiting to be discovered in the valley by those willing to go and explore. A friend of mine and I visited two of the museums recently, one in La Junta and the other in Las Animas, and they were most enjoyable visits. I’d especially love to tell you about our trip to the Koshare Museum in La Junta.
The Koshare Museum is quite distinctive. The museum’s history goes back to the 1930s to a group of Boy Scouts. Under the leadership of James F. “Buck” Burshears, the scouts began studying Native American heritage, including interpretive dances. They visited reservations, observed ceremonies and became learned in the craftsmanship for making dance costumes. (According to one of the displays in the museum, “Koshare” means “delight maker” after the clown-like figure in the ceremonial dances of the Pueblo Indians of New Mexico. Koshares are painted with horizontal black and white stripes.)
The result of their efforts endures today, as the museum houses thousands of pieces of Native American art and artifacts. The interpretive dances are still performed in the Koshare Round Room. The Round Room is quite impressive and, according to the museum brochure, is “ ... the World’s Largest Self-Supported Log Ceiling.” (You may also note the term “kiva.” A kiva is a Pueblo Indian ceremonial structure that is usually round and partially underground.) The paintings in the Round Room include displays of The Eagle Dance, The Corn Dance, The Snake Dance, The Kiva Ceremony, and The Comanche Dance.
The art displayed throughout the museum is striking. One of the rooms that features a number of paintings is the Taos Founders room. The art in this room is from the “Taos Six,” artists who helped turn Taos into the significant art community it is today. In addition to the art, the museum displays Native American musical instruments, beadworks, clothing, and Kachina Dolls.
Quite a number of different tribes are represented in the museum. For example, one of the displays is on the beadwork of the Plains Indians, including Cheyenne, Arapaho, Kiowa, and Comanche. Another notable display is of traditional old style dresses of the Cheyenne and Arapaho — the trade cloth known as “strouding.” Kachina Dolls are from the Hopi tribe and are traditionally carved from the roots of cottonwood trees.
Getting to the Koshare Museum in La Junta is not difficult. Take I-25 south to Pueblo, and then head east on Highway 50. It is about 105 miles and should take you a little more than an hour and a half. Once you are in La Junta, look for Colorado Avenue. Take a right onto Colorado Avenue; you will be heading south. Go to west 18th Street and take a right. The museum will be on your right. It is right across the street from Otero Junior College. Visit koshares.com for details including hours of operation, or call 384-4411. The museum also has a small gift shop.
My column next month will highlight another gem in the Arkansas Valley: The John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum (formerly the Kit Carson Museum) in Las Animas. In addition, just outside of Las Animas is Boggsville, and I will also describe some of that history, which features Boggsville quite prominently in the Kit Carson story.
