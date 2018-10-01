With winter around the corner, unleash your stoke with a far-reaching film showing in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. And if the promising scenery and ski action doesn’t convince, perhaps a complimentary lift ticket will.
Advance tickets for “Far Out,” screening at Stargazers Theatre, are $12, or pay $15 at the door, opening at 6:30 p.m., an hour before show time. Attendees get a day pass from Crested Butte Resort, valid Monday through Thursday.
The reviews are in for “Far Out,” the 23rd film by Teton Gravity Research. “[T]heres no shortage of scenes that leave you itching to squeeze into your ski boots and get after it,” says the sport’s leading magazine, Powder.
Coloradans will recognize the mountains around Crested Butte, but that might be the only familiar terrain. An all-star cast of athletes take on some of the planet’s most untamed slopes, from Montana’s Crazy Mountains, to Alaska’s Hidden Mountains, to the Purcell Mountains of British Columbia, to the Alps of Albania and Slovenia.
With the ruggedness, Teton Gravity Research aims to stir something within. Says company co-founder Todd Jones in a news release: “It is interesting that when we travel far afield to ski and ride, what we often find is not simply some intoxicating remote landscape but the complex topography of our own souls in far out places.”
Advance tickets at tetongravity.com/films/far-out