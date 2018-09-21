Germany already has its sights on the next financial downturn and sees a combined Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank as a new national champion that would protect its economy from an exodus of foreign capital.
The nation's government is in favor of a tie-up between its two biggest banks to create a heavyweight that would finance Germany's export-oriented economy, according to people involved in the discussions. A merger could ensure credit remains open to German companies even during a financial slowdown when foreign investors might withdraw capital, the people said.
Germany is eyeing a domestic solution to prepare for the next slowdown -- and ensure its vast companies stay afloat -- as the European Union drags its feet on the banking and capital markets union many bank CEOs and regulators say the continent needs to kickstart more cross-border deals. While policy makers in Berlin are first looking at a German combination, they're open to a wider merger with a European player outside the country once the banking, fiscal and capital-markets union is complete, the people said.
The German Finance Ministry, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank all declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner is said to have also discussed the option with German officials, though the bank is said to be wary of a deal because it's still seeking to show that it can thrive on its own and still integrating its Postbank business. While the government is in favor of a deal, none of the people suggested Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is actively pushing for a combination now.
The shares of both lenders gained after the news, with Deutsche Bank rising 1.6 percent and Commerzbank 1.3 percent higher in Frankfurt.
Deutsche Bank is seeking to navigate its fourth strategic overhaul in three years, cutting thousands of jobs and paring back businesses in the U.S. and Asia. The bank ran through various merger scenarios at a strategy meeting in mid-September and decided the time isn't right. Its wary that a Commerzbank tie-up would only lead to more staff cuts, while a European partner might open up bigger strategic possibilities, one person familiar said.