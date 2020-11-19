In this Nov. 21, 1945 file photo, Reichsmarshal Hermann Goering stands in the prisoner’s dock at the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial in Germany. He is entering a plea of not guilty to the International Military Tribunal Indictment. Goering is wearing headphones of the court translating system. Germany marks the 75th anniversary of the landmark Nuremberg trials of several Nazi leaders and in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law.