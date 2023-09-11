Germán Márquez found his home in 2016 and has never wanted to leave it.

He was initially acquired as a second piece in a Rockies' trade for Jake McGee but has become Colorado's front-line starter alongside Kyle Freeland. Tommy John surgery in May has put a damper on his ability to contribute this season.

His rotation mate Kyle Freeland has taken the reins for now and did so again in Monday's 5-4 loss to Chicago.

A two-year deal worth $20-plus million ensures he will stay in town through 2025 and contribute again in purple. And if he gets his wish, even longer than that.

"As soon as I got here in 2016 and got traded from Tampa Bay, I felt like this was my home," Márquez said.

The idea behind the contract for Márquez is to prove himself.

In 2021, he proved it by becoming an All-Star selection. In 2017, he finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting to prove his worth.

Off major reconstructive surgery, he will once again be tasked with proving himself. The organization had a club option that would have made Márquez a free agent after the year. He chose two years on purpose — the first to heal up and return to the mound, and the second to prove himself and show he still has value.

Colorado will give him every chance to do so. Even the incentives in Márquez's deal do not kick it until the second year and will be based on his performance — $2 million for 30 and 60 days on the roster apiece, as well as the same amount for each increment of 140,150 and 160 innings pitched. If the right-handed starter returns to form, he'll clear the marks with ease, as he did in five of his seven-plus seasons with the club.

"He's been one of our most talented pitchers since I've been here," manager Bud Black said. "He's been an integral part of our rotation.

"The more quality pitching you have, the better off you're going to be."

Since 2017 when Márquez tossed his first full season with the Rockies, he leads them in innings pitched (995⅓). He has also accounted for the most wins above replacement (17.2).

Jorge De La Rosa stands two strikeouts and 21 wins above Márquez on Colorado's all-time leaderboard. Passing the franchise's lefty legend would arguably put him atop any Rockies' lists for starting pitching.

Having Antonio Senzatela by his side during rehab has helped each of them. Elias Díaz being both his backstop and another Venezuelan native adds to the feeling of home.

Márquez has made Colorado home since being dealt over. And the Rockies faithful have welcomed him with open arms as one of the franchise's top pitchers of all time.

"I want to be part of this roster, and to see the young guys hit," Márquez said. "I was a little stressed out. I feel better now and (I'm) just focused on my rehab — keep going and come back."

Kris Bryant makes return from injured list

A newly positioned Kris Bryant returned to the Rockies as part of Monday's roster moves.

He was activated off the 10-day injured list after a fractured left index finger kept him out for 45 games. In a corresponding move, the Rockies once again designated Cole Tucker for assignment. Last time, he was reinserted into Triple-A Albuquerque after going unclaimed.

Bryant manned first base in his return and went 1-for-4. Moving forward, the team will move him around from first to designated hitter and possibly back into a corner-outfield spot.

Cubs 5, Rockies 4

What happened: Colorado's bullpen fell apart in the ninth inning once again. This time it was Tyler Kinley who allowed a pair of earned runs on Yan Gomes' ninth-inning single to lose a one-run lead and eventually the game for the Rockies.

On the mound: Kyle Freeland tossed a quality start. He went six innings and allowed three earned runs but exiting with a two-run deficit. Matt Koch and Justin Lawrence each allowed a hit but worked around it for respective scoreless frames. Tyler Kinley was the latest reliever to struggle late. He allowed two earned runs in the ninth to lose the team's lead.

At the plate: Brenton Doyle came through for the Rockies in the eighth. He came up with two on and two outs and drove in both with a single to re-take the lead. He was one of seven Rockies with a hit in the game, though Charlie Blackmon had the only extra-base hit with his double to lead off the game.

What's next: Chicago Cubs (RHP Javier Assad, 3-3) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Chris Flexen, 1-7) at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).