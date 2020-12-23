FILE-In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff grabs signs to give out during a drive-thru yard sign pick-up event on, in Marietta, Ga. For the second time in three years, Jon Ossoff is campaigning in overtime. The question is whether the 33-year-old Democrat can deliver a win in a crucial Jan. 5 runoff with Republican Sen. David Perdue. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)