Description: There’s a good reason that there are so many running shoes to choose from — what runners want can vary greatly, and how a shoe fits and performs depends on the unique shape of your foot.

For some, ground-feel is extremely important. Others yearn for the comfort that comes with a serious layer of cushioning. For those who like that cloudlike ride, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 is the latest offering to lean into maximum comfort with each stride. As you can tell by the “25” in its name, the Gel-Nimbus has been in the Asics lineup for more than two decades, but this year’s newest edition has been revamped to create an even softer running experience. Pure-Gel cushioning in the heel makes for a more supple landing, while the shoe’s midsole is packed with its FF Blast Plus Eco material, a more environmentally friendly foam that offers 20% more absorption than previous models. Built for neutral runners, the Gel-Nimbus has a soft, stretchy and highly ventilated upper for better breathability, and the updated knit collar around the ankle offers a more luxurious feel. Asics has also reduced the shoe’s weight to provide even more comfort.

If you’re the type of runner seeking that pampered feel, this latest offering from Asics is one of your best bets.

Price: $160, asics.com

Jeff Banowetz, Tribune News Service