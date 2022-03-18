Lezlee Gillaspie was born and raised in Colorado Springs, in a family with deep local roots and solid ties to the historical record.
Her grandparents were early settlers in the area, and her parents were the second owners of one of the first homes built in Colorado Springs, near Uintah and I-25, Gillaspie said. She grew up in that home, living history and reading about it, cover-to-cover in the newspaper then known as the Gazette Telegraph.
“My father used to be a newspaper delivery boy back in the '40s, and later Mom and Dad got the paper every morning so I was used to reading it,” said Gillaspie.
As soon as she was on her own, she followed suit. She couldn’t imagine starting her day, or being a grownup, without that familiar touchstone.
“When I moved into and bought my house, I started up with the paper. And I’ve just subscribed ever since,” she said. “I was probably 23 years old.”
That was 1974 and Gillaspie has been a subscriber since — almost one-third of the newspaper’s 150 years.
“It’s kind of hard to believe how long The Gazette has been around,” said Gillaspie, 68.
Over the years, her relationship with the newspaper often went deeper than just as peruser.
When the paper used to include such features, she modeled clothes for photos that ran in the Lifestyles section, and posed with peaches for a feature photographed at The Penrose House.
When she's out of town, she reads online. But collecting the print edition from her stoop, turning the pages and taking her time reading every word written about her city and its people, is an essential part of her daily routine.
“I wake up in the morning, read the newspaper, drink my coffee, watch the news on TV, shower and go to work,” she said. “The price has been going up, but I can’t deal without a paper. I just go straight from the front page all the whole way through. I love my paper.”