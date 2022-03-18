Pearl Harbor/Camp Carson/Colorado Springs Army Air Base
The Gazette published news of Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor — and the more than 2,000 killed and 1,000 injured — on Dec. 7, 1941. It is a date that President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared “will live in infamy.”
The city’s newly formed Military Affairs Council purchased ranchland south of town and gave it to the War Department, who completed the headquarters building of then-Camp Carson on Jan. 31, 1942. The parcel has grown into the 135,000-acre Fort Carson, which is one of the nation’s key Army posts.
Also in response to America’s entry into World War II after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Colorado Springs Army Air Base was established on April 28, 1942, at Colorado Springs Municipal Airport. First Lt. Edward Peterson crashed during an aircraft test flight on Aug. 8, 1942, and the base was renamed Peterson Army Air Base on Dec. 13, 1942. It has gone through other name changes over the years and since July 26, 2021, has been known as Peterson Space Force Base. In addition, Schriever Space Force Base and U.S. Space Command call Colorado Springs home.
Air Force Academy
President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill on April 1, 1954, authorizing the establishment of an Air Force Academy.
The Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph had a photo and story the following day. The photo showed the president signing the legislation as Secretary of the Air Force Harry Talbott looks over his shoulder at the White House.
The story says $126 million was authorized for the new school. Talbott was tasked with appointing a five-member commission to recommend a location. Hundreds of sites were considered before Colorado Springs was eventually selected. The first class of cadets was sworn in on July 11, 1955, and moved into the school’s permanent home on Aug. 29, 1958, graduating in 1959.
9/11
Since Sept. 11, 2001, when America was attacked at home by the militant group al-Qaida, The Gazette spent countless resources covering military personnel and operations during a nearly 20-year-long war that officially concluded in August when the U.S. pulled its last troops out of Kabul, Afghanistan. Numerous Air Force Academy graduates helped evacuate more than 120,000 people via aircraft.
More than 400 Fort Carson soldiers were killed in combat since 9/11 and Gazette journalists attended virtually every funeral possible at Fort Carson’s Memorial Chapel to show respect and remembrance for the fallen.
The paper also embedded with the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment in 2003, attaching a reporter and photojournalist to the unit as it pushed north into Baghdad, Iraq. Another Gazette team met up with those same 3rd ACR soldiers in Kuwait on their way home a year later.
In 2008, the paper sent another team to embed with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, which was fighting terrorists throughout much of Iraq.