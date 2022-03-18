For decades, North American Aerospace Defense Command — more commonly known as NORAD — has tracked Santa Claus’ toy-delivery journey around the world and kept millions of excited kids informed of his progress. Between its website, its toll-free phone number, and its various social media pages, the military-run tracking operation reaches hundreds of thousands of people around the world.
But a large operation owes its beginnings to a small mistake.
In 1955, The Gazette published an ad from Sears Roebuck that contained a phone number for children to call Santa. One of the digits in the phone number was wrong, and instead of calling old Saint Nick, kids called the on-duty commander at the Continental Air Defense Command, later to be known as NORAD. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup played along with the kids’ phone calls, acting as Santa and planting the seeds for a yearly yuletide tradition.
“There’s nothing like kids being able to call in and ask simple questions like, ‘Where’s Santa?’ and ‘When’s he going to be at my house?” said former NORAD spokesman William Lewis.
On a typical Christmas Eve, hundreds of volunteers, both military and civilian, operate the phone lines and field upwards of 100,000 phone calls from kids across the globe. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two years have been anything but normal.
It takes more than a virus to deter Saint Nick from his mission, however. The tracking operation moved forward with a reduced number of volunteers to allow for safe social distancing. For callers who had trouble getting through, NORAD continually updated Santa’s location on its recorded message, so kids could still track his progress even if they didn’t get a live person on the line.
The tracking operation has come a long way since that errant Gazette ad more than 65 years ago. The website dedicated to following Santa’s big ride, noradsanta.org, is activated every Dec. 1 and gives live updates throughout Christmas Eve. Volunteers answer hundreds of emails each year from noradtrackssanta@outlook.com. There’s a Facebook page, as well as Twitter and Instagram accounts. Parents and kids can download a “NORAD Tracks Santa Claus” app to their computers and smartphones. OnStar and Amazon Alexa also provide updates.
And of course, there’s still the toll-free number — 1-877-HI-NORAD — for little girls and boys who want to hear about Santa’s progress the old-fashioned way.