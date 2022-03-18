Coverage of the first Pikes Peak International Hill Climb earned top billing in the hometown newspaper on Aug. 10, 1916.
The first-of-its-kind race earned placement on the front page above stories about the 150 killed in the Johnstown floods in Pennsylvania, the clamoring for a vote on prohibition and the rising tide in favor of women’s suffrage.
And when it came to covering the race, The Gazette leaned on eight reporters working in coordination on the mountain, secured the only private phone line at the summit and wasn’t afraid to tout its efforts.
“Whatever the event, The Gazette always is the first to give the returns,” an item in the Aug, 12, 1916, publication proclaimed, noting that the telephone line allowed The Gazette to flash results into its office “as soon as cars crossed the line, beating all other returns from 15 minutes to an hour.”
“But this was nothing new – just Gazette service.”
As The Gazette celebrates its 150th anniversary, it's important to note the impact of sports, and the newspaper’s reporting of them, at a few seminal events in the region’s history.
There was no mention of sports in the first edition, published March 23, 1872, under the title “Out West.”
The first Hill Climb provided a stunning look at the reach and recourses available more than a century ago. Multiple stories concerning the “Motor Race up Pikes Peak,” sprinkled the paper each of the three days of the event as well as in advance of it. There were photos of winning cars and the mountain race scene, daily results and an in-depth editorial from writer J.E. Moorhead, who took a ride up the road in one of the competing cars.
The Hill Climb coverage was found in the news section of the paper, not in what is now the sports section. The stories were contained to one page under the banner “News in Sportdom,” “The Days Happening In Sports Circles,” and other monikers. In addition, readers were treated to national stories on boxing, golf, baseball — including box scores that included players like Ty Cobb — commentaries from Grantland Rice, and dog racing results and lineups.
It was comprehensive coverage for a paper that could be purchased for the monthly rate of 60 cents, or annually for $7.
It appears the first mention of the Olympics in the paper that serves a community that now calls itself "Olympic City USA" came in the April 8, 1896, publication.
“This was the second day of the Olympic games and the interest of their revival showed no sign of diminuition,” said a dispatch from Athens dated April 7. “On the contrary there was more enthusiasm displayed than was shown yesterday and the crowd that witnessed the various events was enormous. The stadium was crowded to its utmost capacity and the surrounding hills were again packed with masses of humanity desirous of seeing the tests of athletic skill and endurance.”
Coverage in that first article, which appeared downpage on the paper’s cover, included recaps of the 110-meter hurdles, long jump, 400 meters, “putting the weight” (now known as shot put) and one-hand weightlifting contest.
Near the Olympics story were reports on William McKinley's presidential bid. The classified ads included a young man “seeking position as a coachman.”
When Falcon Stadium opened Sept. 22, 1962, The Gazette Telegraph, as it was then known, dedicated much of the front page to photos and coverage of the game — and the traffic jam it caused — as Air Force football blanked Colorado State 34-0.
There were two more Air Force football stories in the four-page Sunday sports section that day. The rest of the section consisted of more than 20 college football game stories — including Joe Namath leading Alabama past Georgia — as well as articles on boxer Sonny Liston, Jack Nicklaus taking the lead in a PGA event, and full baseball boxes and standings.
The publication printed on the day of the game included a map of Falcon Stadium as the main image on A1, listing the roads to take and a diagram of the parking lots to help readers. The headline below it read, “Falcon Stadium Opener to Draw 40,000 Fans.”
For all the ways the coverage contrasts with the multimedia reports of modern events such as the May 2021 opening of the downtown Weidner Field for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, with its photo galleries and videos, much more has remained the same. The preferred placement in the paper to place important sports events in their context, the number of stories and inch count, the commentary and the overall breadth of perspective has largely remained steady for major local events.
As was written 106 years ago, “this was nothing new — just Gazette service.”