Weather has always been a relevant subject for those reading the paper. The journalists at The Gazette, past and present, have done their due diligence to keep the Colorado Springs community informed of impending weather and to tell the stories of some of the wildest weather moments in the region's history.
Here are a few of the more notable local weather events from the past 150 years:
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the coldest day on record in Colorado Springs was Dec. 9, 1919, when temperatures dipped to a frigid -27 degrees.
By contrast, the warmest days on record happened rather recently with temperatures reaching 101 degrees in the Springs on June 26, 2012, and June 21, 2016.
The warmest month on average was July 2003, which had an average temperature of 75.8 degrees, according to National Weather Service records.
The coldest month on average was February 1899, which registered a mean temperature of 16.8.
The 24-hour span with the most rainfall in Colorado Springs history came Sept. 11-12, 2008, when 4.97 inches of precipitation fell. The single calendar day with the most rainfall was Sept. 14, 2011, which saw 4.5 inches of rain. The year 1999 saw the highest annual rainfall with 27.58 inches, whereas 1939 had the lowest annual rainfall with just 6.07 inches, according to weather service archives.
The snowiest day in Colorado Springs was March 11, 1909, when the city received 25.6 inches of snow. The earliest measurable first snow of the season came Sept. 3, 1961. The latest measurable first snow happened just last year — on Dec. 31. The earliest measurable final snow of the season was Feb. 12, 1946; the latest measurable final snow was June 10, 1975.
Here are some tidbits from historic weather events as covered by the Gazette:
Blizzard of 1997
The first measurable snow that produced the most snowfall was Oct. 24, 1997, which saw 6 inches fall in the Springs. The next day an additional 13.9 inches of snow fell in what is now known as the blizzard of 1997.
The Gazette's Bill McKeown summarized the mood around the city in the aftermath of the storm:
“A savage blizzard, one of the worst in modern Colorado history, virtually shut down the eastern half of the state Saturday and threatens to disrupt normal life for days to come,” McKeown wrote on the 1997 blizzard that blanketed Colorado Springs in nearly 2 feet of snow. Nineteen inches was the official total at the Colorado Springs Airport, where McKeown reported that an estimated 175 people were stranded. Palmer Park and Monument saw 48 inches, Black Forest and Briargate recorded 30 inches. The city employed 38 snowplows to clear hospital routes and major roads. Arctic air brought wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero.
2013 floods
“Violent floodwaters swept through much of Manitou Springs on Friday evening killing one person and injuring at least three, lifting homes from their foundations, damaging businesses, pushing vehicles off the highway like toys,” Gazette reporters Daniel J. Chacon and Jakob Rodgers wrote on Aug. 10, 2013.
The flooding was caused in part by the damage done to the area from the Waldo Canyon Fire a year prior.
“The rain came down in torrents of the Waldo Canyon burn scar about 6 p.m. as families sat around the dinner table and commuters were making their way home. The National Weather Service said 1.3 inches of rain fell in about a half-hour in Williams Canyon.”
The ensuing floods forced closures on U.S. 24.
Worst hailstorms
An inch of ping-pong-ball-size hail fell in the Pikes Peak Region, blanketing downtown and causing some minor flooding around the Colorado Springs area. Though the storm only lasted an hour, it caused some 7,000 people to be without power for a short time, shattered windows and flooded several downtown locations, including Colorado College.
The storm hit elsewhere on the Front Range as tornadoes near Denver International Airport caused more than 60 flights to be diverted, mostly to Colorado Springs and Grand Junction. Airlines also canceled 13 flights.
That wasn’t even the worst hailstorm however. That distinction belongs to July 28, 2016, which racked up an astounding $352.8 million in claims for damage to homes and vehicles, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. The Gazette's Wayne Heilman also reported that at least 84,500 auto and homeowner insurance claims were filed in relation to the storm that dumped tennis-ball-size hail on the city.
100 mph winds, 2017 edition
About 6,000 customers were left without power as winds gusted to 101 miles per hour at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and 99 miles per hour in Manitou Springs. The hurricane force winds toppled trees into homes, tore roofs from buildings and tipped over at least three dozen semi-trucks, The Gazette’s Jakob Rodgers reported.
100 mph winds, 2021 edition
Of course, 6,000 is just a fraction of the outages seen Dec. 15, 2021, when more than 40,000 customers lost power, some for days on end. Downed trees lined the streets of the Old North End neighborhood near downtown Colorado Springs. Several semitrucks were blown over, some which spilled hazardous materials, according to The Gazette's Esteban Candelaria and Hugh Johnson.
Although the Air Force Academy and Manitou Springs clocked wind speeds at or greater than 100 miles per hour, the official windspeed tally from the National Weather Service at the Colorado Springs Airport was 92 mph, the second highest in Colorado Springs history.
Bomb cyclone of 2019
The fastest winds recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport were 97 mph on March 13, 2019, during a weather event better known as the bomb cyclone.
"Snow driven by winds approaching 100 mph shut down schools, highways, air travel and businesses in the Pikes Peak region Wednesday and left more than 1,000 stranded in their cars awaiting rescue," The Gazette's Ellie Mulder and Tom Roeder wrote in the March 14, 2019, edition.
The Colorado Springs Airport canceled more than 40 flights as northern El Paso County got 6 to 10 inches of snow with nearly a foot in Woodland Park, all alongside hurricane-force winds.