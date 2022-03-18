“In the first place, we hope to publish a paper which will be interesting and acceptable, as a Local Chronicle and as a Journal of General Information, to all who have made their homes Out West … To the Miner, the Farmer, the Ranchman, the Colonist, to Employers and Workmen, to Old and Young … we shall from time to time have something to say, which may be of interest and of service …”
Editor J.E. Liller wrote those words 150 years ago in the first edition of Out West, the Colorado Springs newspaper that would go on to become The Gazette.
That original mission statement still rings true today as The Gazette celebrates its sesquicentennial as the oldest continuously operating business in Colorado Springs.
Philip Anschutz, who bought The Gazette in 2012, put it this way in an interview: "I’ve always seen this newspaper not only as one of the great pillars of Colorado Springs and its history, but it’s told the story of the city in so many ways. Its citizens, its soldiers, its civic leaders, its medical leaders, business leaders, philanthropists, and so many other people that have contributed to the growth of the city for those 150 years."
“It was always so vitally important that we were there for what was happening in this city as this city grew,” added columnist Linda Navarro, who has worked at The Gazette in a variety of roles for 56 years, more than a third of its lifespan. “And we did it, and we do it. Covering the city start to finish, east to west, north to south … we were always there. The voice for the city and the voice of the city.”
Gen. William Jackson Palmer launched the paper just one year after founding Colorado Springs.
He believed a town wasn’t a real town without a real newspaper. And ever since, the two have risen and fallen and risen again together. As goes Colorado Springs, so goes The Gazette.
When the city was small, The Gazette was small. It was started in a two-story frame house on the northeast corner of Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue.
When the budding city had just 2,000 residents and a subscription to the four-page weekly Gazette cost $3 per year, much of the town was headquartered in that building.
Palmer had his office in the front. The newsroom/printing press was in the middle room, and the founder/editor/publisher/printer/reporter lived in the back room with his wife. Upstairs was the town meeting room where the church services were held, the first school’s classes were gathered, the fire department was organized and the town militia met when there was news of Indian raids.
Woody Paige, longtime Colorado sports columnist, reminisced recently about those early days.
“I have just finished watching the TV series '1883,' which is a prequel to 'Yellowstone,' which is about the area out here in the West. And oddly enough, I joined The Gazette in 1883, in its 10th year, and on this 150th anniversary I’m one of the few employees who’s left from that time!”
“OK,” Woody admitted, “I don’t go back quite that far, but I appreciate that the Colorado Springs Gazette has not only lasted and endured for 150 years, but has won Pulitzer Prizes, has launched so many great stories for the people of Colorado, and will continue to do that for at least another 150 years. I won’t be here, but I will think kindly of it from some place up above.”
Throughout that long, colorful history, when the city of Colorado Springs has thrived, The Gazette has thrived.
In 1891, The Gazette moved to a stately, new, four-story building on Pikes Peak Avenue just as gold was discovered in Cripple Creek, fueling the growth of both the town and the newspaper.
The Gazette held a party for 1,000 people on the opening night of the grand new building, and went positively giddy during the Gilded Age. No longer the dour, four-page weekly of the 1870s, The Gazette published seven days a week and included more than 30 pages of news, sports and features. The Sunday Gazette boasted four pages of color comics, including such favorites as Major Ozone, Jocko and Jumbo, according to a history by reporter Rick Ansorge.
But those early golden days would not last. Colorado Springs’ gilded age started losing its luster around 1912, when the Cripple Creek mine went bust. As the gold boom faded, many people who had made and lost fortunes left town. Over the next several decades Colorado Springs barely grew, and The Gazette was sold and sold again.
But in the early 1920s, The Gazette began to find its voice as the city’s conscience by taking on the Ku Klux Klan when it tried to establish a new “realm” in Colorado Springs to harass Blacks, Jews and Catholics.
On July 5, 1923, The Gazette reported the unthinkable: At noon on the Fourth of July, the KKK burned a 30-foot cross on the summit of Pike’s Peak.
The Gazette immediately launched a crusade against the hate group. A day after the cross burning, The Gazette published an anonymous letter from the “Buckshot Brigade” on its front page. The Brigade said it was ready and willing to take whatever action was necessary to oppose the Klan, according to a history of the KKK in Colorado Springs by longtime Gazette reporter Dru Wilson.
At one point, the paper published the names, addresses and occupations of all Klan officers in town. The Klan started its own newspaper, The Colorado Springs Independent, in response. But The Gazette’s harsh, continuous spotlight on the Klan caused its members to lose elections and by the end of 1925, The Gazette drove them out of power.
It was during those early days of growing authority and credibility that one of the Gazette’s most enduring reporters started a half-century run at the Gazette. Charles S. “Dud” Dudley chronicled mining in Cripple Creek, bootleggers on Nevada Avenue, a killer at the Broadmoor, two World Wars and numerous natural disasters for The Gazette over his storied career.
He was there in 1923 to cover the first Gazette-sponsored AdAmAn trip up Pikes Peak, writing “A red glare, tiny with distance flashed across the nine miles of intervening space from the summit of Pikes Peak. That gleam, bright and clear, despite the distance and the mists, was the New Year’s greeting to the people of Colorado Springs from the Gazette expedition.”
On Jan. 7, 1942, Dudley and The Gazette helped usher in a new era in Colorado Springs.
“Coming to the community as a belated Christmas present, twice-welcome, is the war department’s announcement that construction of an army training camp will be started immediately," the paper wrote. "That affords this region, primarily a resort, a place in the war economy and we think it affords the army a location not excelled anywhere for the training of men.”
Thus Camp Carson was born. During World War II, an enormous influx of troops, construction, and other businesses breathed new life into the local economy and its newspaper.
As the Springs entered the post-war era, Harry Hoiles and his family assumed control of The Gazette and the Evening Telegraph in 1946, merging them to form the Gazette-Telegraph. Hoiles, who was both publisher and editor, instilled a strong Libertarian philosophy in the GT’s editorial pages in the coming years, and became a community booster extraordinaire.
On June 26, 1956, the newspaper filled its pages announcing the arrival of the crown jewel in athe Colorado Springs military crown: the U.S. Air Force Academy. “One of the biggest ‘gambles’ ever undertaken by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce paid off with stupendous odds today, “ The Gazette wrote.
The academy's arrival triggered another building boom, Wilson wrote, and The Gazette joined the parade of businesses building bigger and better plants. In 1957, the paper moved from downtown to the bluff at 30 S. Prospect street, across from St. Francis Hospital. The view across the cityscape to Pikes Peak became part of the paper’s masthead, and still is.
Linda Navarro started working as a reporter for The Gazette on Prospect Street in 1966.
“I started in city court with a brand new judge, first day,” recalls Linda. “And he was from an old family here, and his name was Bob Isaac, and he went on to become our mayor for 25 years. His name is on the municipal court building downtown now.”
One of the earliest stories Linda can remember covering was a planning commission meeting one night in 1966. “The doors of the room opened, and people in Italian tailored suits walked in, and it was the real estate arm of J.C. Penney.” They were there to announce the building of the Citadel Mall at a time when Colorado Springs didn’t have any malls.
“It was exciting because it was like nothing that we had, and nothing was on that side of town. A lot of people would say, 'Chelton Road, we used to go rabbit hunting out there.'”
Linda also fondly remembers covering some of the big stars who started making stops in Colorado Springs as The Gazette amped up its features and entertainment pages. She recalls humming along to the Everly Brothers in the basement of the old Broadmoor rodeo arena as they were getting ready for a Broadmoor show.
The GT would go on to win the Pulitzer Prize in 1990 for feature writing.
Linda remembers covering the tough news as well, like the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012 that destroyed more than 300 homes.
“We were on an upper floor surrounded by glass near downtown,” she recalled. “And we could see Waldo coming over the mountains as we were covering it. And your heart is breaking. And people from all the other departments were in the newsroom, just crying. And there was not a sound."
Waldo was when The Gazette came of age as a 24/7 news outlet, when the web-focused digital age of newspapering really first took hold for The Gazette.
“We worked 12 hours on, 12 hours off," Navarro remembers. "But on your 12 hours off your eyes were glued open because you wanted to know how your Red Cross was doing, how your firefighters were doing. Everyone.
“We knew the people in those homes. Those were our people, our city, our roads."
In 2012, Philip Anschutz’s Clarity Media Group bought The Gazette and moved it back downtown just as downtown Colorado Springs was coming back to life.
“When Philip Anschutz purchased us, we were told that he was going to purchase the two crown jewels of Colorado Springs. Gen. Palmer’s paper, and the Broadmoor,” said Navarro. “And he did.”
The new owners retooled the paper for its digital future, staffing up a 24-hour web site and soon adding big names like Woody Paige and Joey Bunch ... and adding other publications such as Colorado Politics, Out There Colorado and four weekly newspapers in Colorado Springs’ suburbs.
Under Anschutz ownership, the Gazette won its second Pulitzer Prize in 2014 for national reporting on combat veterans who were discharged “other than honorably.” The Gazette also was named best newspaper in the state in 2017 and 2020, and has garnered more than 400 other press awards in recent years.
Linda remembers one of the saddest days ever at The Gazette when it decided to sell its presses and have the paper printed up in Denver.
“We were close to our pressroom,” Navarro recalled. “We knew them, they knew us. We heard the ker-chunk when the paper was delivered, the huge giant rolls of paper, when those hit the ground, you could feel it in the whole building.
“When we found out we were going to no longer have a pressroom, people cried all day long. It was the whole building. We had a going away for all of our pressmen and their families.
“That era was gone.”
In 2020, The Gazette unhooked its fortunes from the town of its birth for the first time, launching a new digital newspaper — The Denver Gazette — to bring a new voice to Colorado.
In a recent interview, Anschutz said the Denver team is "hoping to copy the Colorado Springs Gazette in creating a longstanding tradition that will help Denver construct a better future for itself going forward."
"One of the benefits of being locally owned is being in this business for the right reasons, and we care deeply about this state — much of which emanates from the capital city," explains Chris Reen, president and CEO of The Gazette's parent company, Clarity Media. He describes The Denver Gazette as a fully interactive digital newspaper that strives to combine the quality, editing and design of a daily newspaper with video, audio, and other rich media. It also features a broad range of editorial voices that were missing from the Denver conversation.
The future is digital, observes Paige: "It’s basically been the first major advancement in newspapers since moveable type was invented about 450 years ago."
“I think there was a fear in journalism that newspapers would all die,” he noted. “But those who looked forward, had strong objectives, realized that the future of journalism that I joined in the '60s was going to be in the digital world, and that’s what we see with the Denver Gazette, the adjustments that have been made with the Colorado Springs Gazette. It’s an entirely new world.
“I genuinely believe the Denver Gazette and the Colorado Springs Gazette are the future of journalism in Colorado," he added. "Because not only are you able to get the information out there immediately, but those who still appreciate a daily newspaper that they can hold in their hands and read, will have that. It’s a rare combination that exists in this country, in this day and time, that you can have digital messages to millions of people every day, and then a newspaper that is actually delivered to somebody’s front porch.
"It's good to see that the Gazette is at the forefront of that."
"And this is just the beginning," Reen adds. "Through this expansion and collaboration of resources across our brands, we’ve seen an improvement and enhanced content across all our Colorado Gazette products."
Anschutz sees a 150-year-old institution expanding its reach and ambition statewide and, hopefully, far into the future. Maybe even another 150 years.
"As you may know, Colorado is the home of myself and my family, and we see these two newspapers as a true labor of love."