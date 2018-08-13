Class 5A/4A
5A Colorado Springs Metro League
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Conrad Gonzales, 3rd season
Last year: 3-15 (2-10 5A CSML)
Returning athletes: Julie Callan, Sr., C; Marissa Daily, Jr., 2B; Jenna Ruggaber, Jr., P; Nevaeh Santisteven, Jr., SS; Mariah Starr, Sr., 3B.
Outlook: “Coronado graduated six seniors,” Gonzales said. “We will have a young team. However, we have some pretty good returning starters.”
Notes: The Cougars’ last winning season came in 2015, when they went 11-7-1.
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Mike Berkey, 2nd season
Last year: 10-9 (7-5 5A CSML)
Returning athletes: Delanie Baker, Sr., P; Mariana Morales, Sr., C; Kailey O’Conner, Sr., 1B; Aspen Zuccone, Jr., OF/2B; Angelina LoCricchio, Jr., SS.
Other top athletes: Emma Kenline, Jr., OF; Kolarik Laurie, Jr., 1B.
Outlook: “We are excited to get back at it after a successful year last year,” Berkey said. “We have set the bar for these ladies and challenged them on some goals and they are as excited for the year as we are. The ability to be able to compete and the ladies believing they can compete is huge for the program.”
Notes: Last season’s winning record was the program’s first in at least eight years.
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Astrid McGill, 9th season
Last year: 4-15 (3-9 5A CSML)
Returning athletes: Ali Arronte, So. SS/1B/UTIL; Emily Baros, Sr., 1B/3B/P; Sarah Calderon, Jr. SS/OF; Kayleigh Clarke-Nash, So., C; Ashley Davis, Jr., OF/UTIL; Sasha Lewis, Sr., OF; Morgan Ward, Sr. OF.
Other top athletes: Megan Dickinson, So., P/1B; Denise Villalba, Jr. P/UTIL.
Outlook: The Lancers have “lots of utility players, so lots of opportunities to try different combinations of players in a rebuilding year.”
Notes: The Lancers are coming off their first losing season in three years.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Randy Teschner, 3rd season
Last year: 3-16 (1-11 5A CSML)
Returning athletes: Mollie Martinez, Sr., SS; Leticia Velasquez, Sr., C; Ashley Webster, Sr., P.
Outlook: The Terrors are “building a new team and adding to the comraderies and traditions we started last year,” Teschner said.
Notes: Palmer hasn’t had a winning season since 2012, when the Terrors finished 15-4.
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Janelle Krohn, 3rd season
Last year: 13-8 (12-0 5A CSML)
Returning athletes: Sarah Gardner, Sr., OF; Kennedy Johnson, Sr., INF; Brook Linden, Sr., P; Gerilyn Martinez, Sr., OF; Lourdes Martinez, Jr., OF; Leah Passafiume, Sr., P/SS; Katie Spieth, Sr. C.
Outlook: “We are looking forward to a great season to send our seniors out in style!” Krohn said. “They’ve worked hard over the last three years and are looking to go far into the playoffs!”
Notes: The Eagles have produced six consecutive winning seasons — with the past two under Krohn as the head coach.
Rampart Rams
Coach: Ryan Sheets, 4th season
Last year: 13-8 (10-2 5A CSML)
Returning athletes: Alex Hill, Sr, 2B; Brianna Jenning, So., SS; Marissa Manzanares, So., OF; Jayda Randle, So, 1B.
Other top athletes: Caitlyn Davis, Sr., OF; Maddie Heimlich, Sr, OF.
Outlook: “We’ve got a great freshman class coming in,” Sheets said. “Looking forward to watching them grow and competing at the varsity level.”
Notes: Last season, the Rams produced a winning record for the first time in three years.
Pikes Peak Athletics
Conference
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Jenn Ray, 1st season
Last year: 17-5 (5-2 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Mikaela McCarson, Sr., 1B; Katelynn Ralston, Jr., P; Jenna Randall, Sr., C; Olivia Unger, Jr., 2B.
Other top athletes: Grace Gustafson, So., 3B; Mia Hedman, So., SS; Megan Lynch So., RF; Alyssa Temple So., UTIL.
Outlook: “We have a young team with a lot of potential and building opportunities,” Ray said. “Our returning players will help lay a strong foundation forming the backbone of the team. We have a lot of hardworking and eager young ladies that are anxious to have the best season yet!”
Notes: Last year’s record marked the first time the Indians produced a winning record in three seasons.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Tanya Ramsay, 12th season
Last year: 17-5-1 (6-1 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Sami Edwards, Sr., CF; Cora Ferguson, Sr., 1B; Kayden Rodgers, So., SS/C; Izzy Murphy, 3B/C. Hailey Neener, So., C/2B; Alissa Madrigal, Sr., LF.
Outlook: “We are young and our girls are hungry to compete,” Ramsay said. “It’s going to be exciting to watch this team grow throughout the season.”
Notes: The Thunder have completed the last seven seasons with a winning record.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Kerri Millikan, 9th season
Last year: 6-13 (2-5 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Addie Bohanna, So, UTIL; Leah Gray, Jr, 3B; Sam Hermosillo, Sr., SS; Addie Platt, Jr., UTIL; Madi Robertson, Sr., C/3B; Cheyenne Simpson, So., CF; Taylor Striebel, Sr., P.
Other top athletes: Caylee Currin, So., UTIL; Kylie Vandewege, Fr., P/INF.
Outlook: “We are returning a strong group from last year and adding two freshmen that can play anywhere,” Millikan said. “We have a very strong pitching staff with some depth and that will hopefully push us at regional and (to) a state run. We have some stronger hitters and our defensive has a lot of varsity experience.”
Notes: The Falcons had a losing record for the first time last season after producing at least eight straight winning records.
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Alicia Holden, 3rd season
Last year: 6-13 (1-6 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Rachel Bull, Sr., 2B/P; Hannah Carlson, Sr., SS; Bridget Cassidy, Sr., 1B; Olivia Ellis, Sr., 3B; Mckinzie Wade, Jr., P/C.
Other top athletes: Carissa O’Donnel, So., CF.
Outlook: Asked about this year’s expectations, Holden said, “Competing and doing our best.”
Notes: The Rangers’ last winning season was in 2016, when the Rangers finished 10-9 under Holden’s first season.
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Kane Ware, 1st season
Last year: 12-8 (3-4 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Maya Liester, Sr., CF; Sara Lynch, Jr., P; Kylie Walker, Sr., C.
Other top athletes: Abby Nelson, So., SS; Kourtni Wilmes, Sr., 3B.
Outlook: Ware said it will be a “transitioning year” for the Bears, adding that he’s “looking to see how far these girls can go.”
Notes: The Bears have produced a winning record last two seasons.
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Vicky Proctor, 1st season
Last year: 2-15 (0-7 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Haylee Mayl, Sr.; Tiye Cunningham, Sr.; Cheyenne Simpson, Sr.; Shyann Benjamin, Sr.
Other top athletes: Carina Paul, So.; Mary Hernandez, Sr.
Outlook: Proctor hopes the Scorpions stick to “nothing but simple fundamentals” this season.
Notes: The Scorpions haven’t finished with a winning record in at least nine years.
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Brent Mrofcza, 5th season
Last year: 12-9 (5-2 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Kaylin Cruz, Sr., SS/P; Chloe Ewing, Sr., P/UTIL; Katey Kelly, Jr., 1B; Kaitlyn Lord, Sr., C; Arianna Russell, Sr., UTIL; Hannah Schulman, Sr., 2B; Lexi Silvey, Sr., OF; Whitney Valencia, Sr., OF; Midori Williams, Jr., 3B.
Other top athletes: Kendra Miller, Jr., P/UTIL.
Outlook: “We have several senior starters that have played together these past four years and they know what it takes to compete in the PPAC and the state,” Mrofcza said. “Along with new pitching depth, we are really excited about the upcoming season and competing for the PPAC title.”
Notes: The Wolves have finished with a winning record the past four seasons, in addition to boasting four seniors who have played since their freshman year.
4A CSML
Canon City Tigers
Coach: Crystal Burford, 2nd season
Last year: 7-12 (5-3 4A CSML)
Returning athletes: Destiny Martinez, Jr., 3B; Cara McGeeney, Jr., C/UTIL; Jerika Moore, Jr., P/1B/UTIL; Kiley O’Rourke, Sr., CF/UTIL; Sayari Sanders, Sr., P/1B; Bailey Wade, Sr., 1B/C/UTIL.
Outlook: “I believe our seniors will lead this young group of freshman and sophomores along with some of those freshmen leading as well,” Burford said.
Notes: The Tigers last had a winning season in 2016, when they finished 11-10.
Elizabeth Cardinals
Coach: Steve Biller, 6th season
Last year: 18-6 (8-0 4A CSML)
Returning athletes: Bailey Blanchard, Jr., 3B/OF; Mayson Briddle, Jr., C; Karly Bucknam, Jr., OF; Paige Burke, Jr., OF; Chandlar Campbell, Sr., 3B; Sarah Geislinger, Sr., 1B; Olivia Holschuh, So., OF/1B; Taylor Schleisman, 12, 2B/SS; Kylie Pfannenstiel, Jr., P/DP; Chloe Wasliewski, Jr., P/UTIL.
Outlook: “We like where we are with a great mix of leadership and younger players,” Biller said. “Our older players have been to regionals and/or state every year they have played and they still talk about the excitement of those events. Our younger athletes are looking forward to contributing so they, too, can experience what our sophomores, juniors and seniors already have.”
Notes: The Cardinals are coming off their third consecutive winning season, in addition going undefeated in that time.
Harrison Panthers
Coach: Janet Schafer, 5th season
Last year: 4-14 (1-7 4A CSML)
Returning athletes: Jaden Gonzalez, Jr. P; Meredith Moran, Jr., C; Katiah Thomas, Sr., 2B.
Other top athletes: Kyanna Craft, Jr., OF; Raylee Senn, So., INF.
Outlook: “We should be solid with the battery and a couple of other positions,” Schafer said. “The team has been emphasizing hitting and dedicated fielding work.”
Notes: The Panthers haven’t finished with a winning record in at least seven years.
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Al Bustillos, 17th season
Last year: 13-8 (7-1 4A CSML)
Returning athletes: Kylee Bunnell, Jr., P; Ariadna Martinez, So., SS; Bella Quintana, So., P; Lanie Reed, Sr., OF; Katrina Robertson, Jr., C.
Other top athletes: BreAnna Compton, Jr., C; Aubree Krupp, So., 2B; Rose Towne, Sr., OF.
Outlook: Bustillos said this year’s Grizzlies feature “a lot of young returning starters” and “three good pitchers.”
Notes: The Grizzlies made it to the postseason last year as the final seed.
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Dale Huntington, 8th season
Last year: 3-16 (3-5 4A CSML)
Returning athletes: Jada Boddy, Jr., SS; Gabi Cox, So., P; Madigan Kleppe, Sr., OF; Lena Knapp, Jr., 3B; Maddison Sullivan, Jr., OF; Bailey Thrailkill, So., UTIL; Danielle Thrailkill, Jr., C, Angelina Woods, So., 1B.
Outlook: “The number of returning players and the freshman class that is coming in,” Hunington said when asked what he’s most excited about this season. “We will be young but with more experience than last year.”
Notes: The Panthers haven’t had a winning season since 2015
Class 3A
District 2 League
St. Mary’s Pirates
Coach: Dave Hyland, 23rd year
Last year: 15-7 (8-4 D2)
Returning athletes: Peyton Richter, Sr., P; Mackenzie Pepper, Sr., SS; Lana DeBakey, Sr., 2B; Katherine Chartier, Jr., OF; Cassidy Sorensen, Jr., 3B; Morgan Trechter, Jr., C.
Other top athletes: Yelena Valentine, So., OF; Katlyn Long, Fr., 1B.
Outlook: “Should look at returning to state,” Hyland said.
Notes: The Pirates made it to the playoffs last season for the first time in 11 years, and they return this season with their top pitcher.