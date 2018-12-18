First team
Pitcher
Peyton Richter, St. Mary’s, sr.: Despite missing a week of action because of an injury, the senior managed to put up big numbers. She went 16-6 with 196 strikeouts — fourth in the state — in 122 innings. She posted a 3.21 ERA. Richter also batted .479 with two home runs, two triples, two doubles and 36 RBIs. The Pirates advanced to the Class 3A state tournament and lost in the first round.
Katelyn Ralston, Cheyenne Mountain, jr.: The junior was one of the most dominant pitchers in the region. She finished the season with a 14-8 record, 2.95 ERA and 197 strikeouts. In the latter category, she was ranked third in the state and one strikeout ahead of St. Mary’s senior Peyton Richter. At the plate, Ralston had five home runs, 35 RBIs and a .567 batting average.
Kendra Miller, Vista Ridge, jr.: Miller was one of the area’s standout pitchers this past season, posting a 10-5 record in the circle with 81 strikeouts and a 4.88 ERA in 93 innings. She pitched eight games in which she had at least five strikeouts, helping the Wolves to a 7-0 record in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.
Catcher
Mariana Morales, Doherty, sr.: The senior was a threat every time she stepped to the plate, finishing the season with a .542 batting average, 15 doubles, one triple, 43 RBIs and 28 hits. Her 11 homers ranked her first among Pikes Peak region teams, and eighth in the state. She was also solid behind the plate, compiling a .929 fielding percentage and just six errors.
First base
Katey Kelly, Vista Ridge, jr.: The junior stood out despite playing on a talented team that was a perfect 7-0 in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletics Conference. Kelly batted .492 with three home runs, five triples, seven doubles, 29 RBIs and 32 hits. In a 10-6 win over Pine Creek, she went 2 for 5 with five RBIs and one home run.
Second base
Kennedy Johnson, Pine Creek, sr.: The senior was an all-around performer. At the plate, Johnson collected two homers, five doubles, one triple, 23 RBIs, 26 hits on a .351 batting average. At second base, she had a .912 fielding percentage and committed just five errors in 22 games. Johnson was part of an Eagles squad (14-11) that outscored opponents 295-192 with its longest losing streak at two games.
Third base
Kaylee Sheets, Rampart, fr.: Her freshman season proved what’s ahead in the coming years, as she batted .494 with a team-best 38 RBIs, nine doubles, five triples and one home run. Three times this past season, Sheets was perfect at the plate — going 5 for 5 once and 3 for 3 twice in wins over Liberty, Doherty and Palmer.
Shortstop
Mackenzie Pepper, St. Mary’s, sr.: Even while playing behind an all-state selection like pitcher Peyton Richter, Pepper managed to have a standout season. She batted .553 and collected two home runs, 22 RBIs and 47 hits. As a shortstop, she had 36 putouts, 28 assists, seven errors and a .901 fielding percentage.
Outfield
Sami Edwards, Discovery Canyon, sr.: Edwards wrapped up her prep career by putting up some of the team’s best numbers. She finished with seven homers, 10 doubles, 10 triples, 38 RBIs and 52 hits on a .612 batting average. In a 12-5 win over Palmer Ridge, Edwards had two homers and four RBIs. She also finished the season with an impressive .966 fielding percentage and just two errors in 25 games.
Sarah Gardner, Pine Creek, jr.: Gardner batted .405 with seven homers and 28 RBIs. In back-to-back blowout wins against Palmer and Fountain-Fort Carson, she recorded five RBIs each time. In four of the Eagles’ last six games, Gardner hit a homer. She was also superb in the outfield, wrapping up her junior season with an .852 fielding percentage.
Jayda Randle, Rampart, so.: Even as a sophomore, Randle proved to be one of the Rams’ most reliable batters. She had three home runs, four doubles, seven triples, 32 RBIs and a .513 batting average. She’ll be part of a group that returns next year with proven players, including Hanna Benoit and Kaylee Sheets.
Utility
Lean Passafiume, Pine Creek, sr.: Passafiume did it all for the Eagles, who again captured the Class 5A CSML title. The senior boasted a .472 batting average with 21 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples and a pair of homers. In the circle, she went 7-2 with 40 strikeouts in 55 innings. Against Air Academy, Passafiume posted a season-best nine strikeouts.
Second team
Pitcher — Delanie Baker, Doherty, sr.
Pitcher — Kylee Bunnell, Mesa Ridge, jr.
Pitcher — Hanna Benoit, Rampart, fr.
Catcher — Katie Spieth, Pine Creek, sr.
First base — Sheridan Wayne, Air Academy, sr.
Second base — Lana DeBakey, St. Mary’s sr.
Third base — Cora Ferguson, Discovery Canyon, sr.
Shortstop — Angela Smith, Air Academy, so.
Outfield — Lexi Silvey, Vista Ridge, sr.
Outfield — Maya Liester, Palmer Ridge, sr.
Outfield — Gerilyn Martinez, Pine Creek, sr.
Utility — Brianna Jennings, Rampart, so.
Honorable mention
Air Academy — Katy Cooley, sr.; Abby Litchfield, fr.
Canon City — Mady Ley, fr.; Cara McGeeney, jr. ; Jerika Moore, fr.; Kiley O’Rourke, sr.
Cheyenne Mountain — Grace Gustafson, so.; Jenna Randall, sr.; Olivia Unger, jr.
Coronado — Julie Calhan, sr.; Marissa Daily, jr.; Jenna Ruggaber, jr.; Nevaeh Santistevan, jr.; Amanda Seth, so.; Savanah Starr, fr.
Discovery Canyon — Genesis Andino, so; Abby Booth, jr.; Alissa Madrigal, sr.; Hailey Neener, so.; Kayden Rogers, so.
Doherty — Angelina LoCricchio, jr.; Aspyn Zuccone, jr.
Elizabeth — Sarah Geislinger, sr.; Kylie Pfannenstiel, jr.; Taylor Schleisman, sr.
Falcon — Sam Hermosio, sr.; Madi Robertson, sr.; Cheyenne Simpson, so.; Taylor Striebel, sr.
Florence — Kim Gordon, jr.; Shelby Hoxie, sr.; Jordan Martinez, so.
Fountain-Fort Carson — Michelle Aguirre, jr.; Torie Bass, so.; Mackenzie Cordova, jr.; Jenisah Mora, fr.; Shawnee Phillips, so.
James Irwin — Sierra Finn, fr.; Haley Young, sr.
Liberty — Sasha Lewis, sr.; Megan Dickinson, so.; Morgan Ward, sr; Denielle Villalba, jr.
Lewis-Palmer — Bridget Cassidy, sr.; Carissa O’Donnell, so.
Mitchell — Karissa Madrid, sr.
Mesa Ridge — Aubree Krupp, so.; Ariadna Martinez, so.; Isabella Quintana, so.; Elena Reed, sr.
Palmer — Raelee Chavez, so.; Dallas Clements, fr.; Corina Rodriguez-Skufca, so.; Leticia Velasco, sr.; Ashley Webster, sr.
Palmer Ridge — Kylie Walker, sr.
Pine Creek — Brook Linden, sr.; Lourdes Martinez, jr.; Jordan Midkiff, jr.; Avery Tyler, so.
Rampart — Alex Hill, sr.; Tarin Thomas, so.; Kayla Wells, so.
Sand Creek — Hailee Mayl, sr.
St. Mary’s — Cassidy Sorensen, jr.; Morgan Trechter, jr.
The Classical Academy — Isabelle Davis, jr.; Maile Johnson, sr.; Olivia Parris, jr.
Vista Ridge — Kaylin Cruz, sr.; Chloe Ewing, sr.; Kaitlyn Lord, sr.; Midori Williams, jr.
Widefield — Dana Atencio, sr.; Jocelyn Garcia; Savannah Valdez.
Woodland Park — Jada Boddy, jr.; Dani Thraikill, jr.