Class 5A
Fountain-Fort Carson
Coach: Ben Montoya, 12th year
Top athletes: Kyra Davis, sr., sprints, jumps; Marketa Draper, so., sprints; Sakara Harrison, jr., sprints; Emily Hamilton, so., distance; Zaria Joseph, sr., jumps; Kierra Nash, so., throws; Loren Ruckmich, jr., distance; Anghie Ward, sr., sprints; Rackyiah Williams, sprints; Jaelyn Wilson, jr., sprints.
Outlook: "Girls are somewhat more experienced and are excited about defending their title as CMSL champions as well as having a better showing at the state meet," Montoya said.
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Robert Duensing, 15th year
Returning athletes: Leilani Washington, sr., 100 hurdles; Serenity Burnett, jr, 4x400; Aujanae Latimer, so., 4x400; Mackenzie Noll, 4x400; Leilani Washington, 4x400; Jordan Thomas, sr., shot put.
Other top athletes: Rachael Blizzard, sr., distance; Mikayla Cox, jr., distance.
Outlook: "We have a strong young team of sprinters and distance runners," Duensing said. "We're excited for our prospects in jumps and throws as well as we have a large number of young girls to assess. So far they look strong."
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Dick Geddes, 42nd
Returning athletes: Jasmine Charles, sr., hurdles, sprints, relays; Katelyn McMoore, hurdles, relays, jumps.
Outlook: "We have a very nice group of athletes working hard to improve every day, to make this a good season," Geddes said.
Rampart Rams
Coach: Robert Young, fourth year
Returning athletes: Lily Acosta, jr., hurdles, high jump; Vanessa Addison, sr., 400, 800; Kelley Asselin, sr., sprints; Emily Ellis, sr., high jump; Lynzie Kutsner, sr., distance; Mollie Roden, so., distance; Kaylee Rookey, sr., throws; Anna Waters, sr., sprints; Autumn Yopp, so., pole vault.
Outlook: "Excited to try to build another balanced squad this spring," Young said. "We had a lot of turn over but we have a good number of girls out and it will be fun to watch this team grow and develop. We have some raw talent that may end up scoring a lot by the end of the season."
Class 4A
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Chuck Schwartz, third year
Returning athletes: Meghan Brazeau, so., jumps; Hailey Gregg, so., sprints; Tatum Miller, sr., distance; Mackenzie Moss, sr., distance; Nia Moss, jr., sprints; Kesler Stutzmah, so., hurdles; Lauren Uebel, sr., sprints; Ella Jane Urschel, jr., distance.
Other top athletes: Olivia Novy, so., distance; Christina Stanley, so., high jump; Dylan Teeples, first, distance.
Outlook: Asked about what excites him most about this year's team, Schwartz said, "Young team with a positive outlook. Talented."
Canon City Tigers
Coach: Nathan Bohlken, fifth year
Returning athletes: Nelli Bondarenko, jr., 200, 400, relays; Anavay Dominguez, so. 100, 200, relays; Taylor Lee, sr., 400, relays; Caitlen Marrs, jr., shot put and discus; Hollie Miller-Minto, jr., long jump, 100 hurdles, relays; Kyndal Smith, sr., 100, 200, relays; Ellie Till, jr., 400, 800, relays; Hannah Vertees, sr., hurdles, relays; Allie Weatherill, sr., 100, 200, relays.
Outlook: "What I am most excited about this season for the girls team is that all the girls that qualified for state last year have returned," Bohlken said. "Most of them participated in the winter track season and are faster now then they were at this time last year."
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Stan Lambros, 15th year
Returning athletes: Ashlyn Ventimiglia, sr., sprints; Gabby Hyatt, sr., sprints; Emman Hanson, sr., sprints.
Outlook: "We will be a balanced team," Lambros said. "Excited for our incoming freshmen class."
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Jeremy Kane, first year
Returning athletes: Grace Abernethy, jr., distance; Alison Ambuul, jr., hurdles; Zoe Gross, jr., sprints; Isabella Janney, sr., hurdles; Madeline Morland, sr., distance; Tinah Muhammed, so, jumps; Faith Roth, sr., distance; Becca Rugg, sr., jumps; Jasmyne Terrones, jr., sprints.
Notes: Several athletes compete in more than one sport.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Adam Felkey, fourth year
Returning athletes: Jackie Bishop, jr., distance; Bronwen Bowen, jr., jumps; Myia Dantzler, so., sprints, jumps; Paola Figueroa, jr., throws; Lindsey Parker, sr., pole vault; Morgan Willard, so., distance, sprints.
Outlook: "This year we have a very young team, full of depth and talent that's led be excellent senior leadership," Felkey said. "We look forward to seeing our female athlete's compete against the best in the state once again and developing into another formidable presence on the track."
Falcon Falcons
Coaches: Harley Nunan and Nathan Borchers
Returning athletes: Shorncire Graham, jr., 200, 400; Hannah Perry, sr., throws.
Other top athletes: Sydney Gaspers, so., 3200, 1600, 800.
Outlook: "We are looking forward to seeing our young athletes develop throughout the season, as well as excited to see what our more experienced athletes have to offer this season," the coaches said in a statement. "We have changed the structure of our practice, which we believe will keep our athletes more free from injury and give them a better chance to reach their full potential."
Harrison Panthers
Coach: Al Melo, 12th year
Returning athletes: Ereana McCallister, sr., sprints; Diamond Moore, jr., throws; Ayauna Smith, so., sprints; Adrianna Vasquez, jr., sprints.
Outlook: Asked about what excites him most about this season's squad, Melo said, "Seeing the younger athletes mature."
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Nancy Pellow, sixth year
Returning athletes: Alexa Oatman, jr., Shayla Scarbourgh, so.
Mesa Ridge
Coach: James De Rubis, second year
Returning athletes: Monet Hubbard, throws.
Other top athletes: Gabi Borchard, sprints; Christina Carlos, distance; Flora Gbogi-Emmanuel, springs; Mercedes McIntyre, hurdles.
Outlook: "We are excited to get to work this season," De Rubis said. "Our girls team is young, but dedicated to improving their craft. As a coach, it is refreshing to have the opportunity to work with such committed athletes."
Mitchell Marauders
Coach: Josh Browning, fifth year
Returning athletes: Jordan Lopez, sr., throws.
Other top athletes: Kaylea Babers, so, sprints; Sierra Mills, sprints.
Outlook: "I’m excited for this season because we have a number of athletes that have put in a lot of hard work over the last two to three seasons, and are now in positions to break school records that have been held at Mitchell for 30-40 years," Browning said. "Also, we have a solid group of younger athletes that have fully committed to the training programs and the strength and conditioning programs which ultimately keep our program growing stronger for the future!"
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Amanda Tivnan, fifth year
Returning athletes: Anna Busath, jr., distance; Riley Colby, jr., mid-distance; Grace Gulig, jr., sprints, jumps; Julia Howe, sr., throws; Isabella Prosceno, so., distance; Grace Szuce, sr., pole vault.
Outlook: "We have an extremely strong team this season," Tivnan said. "Most of the young athletes we have are now juniors and are ready to compete at that higher level."
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Sarah King, second year
Outlook: "All of our returning athletes and our large group of freshman athletes," King said.
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Lee Vigil, first year
Returning athletes: Jazhzaara Davis, so., jong jump, hurdles; Veronica Harris, so., high jump; Gabrielle Regalado, jr., mid-distance; Iris Elsole, so., mid-distance.
Outlook: "My first year as head coach," Vigil said, referring to this year's outlook. "And seeing the program succeed and build."
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Lindsay Mock, first year
Returning athletes: Nicole Barnes, sr., jumps; Nakiya Gomez, sr., throws; Sussana Robinson, jr., throws; Alexis Silvey, sr., sprints; Reganice Small, sr., 400.
Outlook: "I am looking forward to seeing our veterans lead the team," Mock said, "and hopefully have our newcomers contribute as well."
Class 3A
The Colorado Springs Christian School
Coach: Abbie Morgan, second year
Returning athletes: Rachel Ingram, sr., 3200, 1600; Elisabeth Jensen, jr., hurdles, triple jump; Charleston Tidwell, jr., long jump, shot put, 100.
Other top returners: Isabel Case, fr., 1600, 3200.
Outlook: "Our team has a great balance of talented returners in both track and field events, along with lots of young, fresh faces," Morgan said. "The Lions have an especially strong distance squad with many of the state qualifying XC runners joining the team."
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Anna Mack, second year
Returning athletes: Abbie Boren, sr., sprints; Courtney Brown, jr., jumps, hurldes; Sydney Dolloff-Holt, sr., jumps; Kolby Donnellan, so., sprints; Abigail Kipela, so., sprints, hurdles.
Other top athletes: Adele Goodwin, fr., distance; Ella Vaillancourt, fr., sprints.
Outlook: "We have a lot of incoming talent with the freshman class," Mack said. "Our senior leadership is great and should really help to guide our newcomers and have a successful season."
St. Mary's Pirates
Coach: Archie Malloy III, third year
Returning athletes: Lauren Bishop, sr., 100, 200, sprint medley relay; Caitlin Cairns, jr., 400, 800, 4x400; Alicia Domingo, so., 800; Liz Vall, so., 100, 200, sprint medley relay; Seneca Hackley, jr., long jump, sprint medley relay; Josephine Howery, jr., 200, 400, sprint medley relay; Madeline Simmons, sr., 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles.
Outlook: "Our girls are young (only two seniors) and they are very competitive!" Malloy said.
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Sara Martinez, first year
Returning athletes: Emily Arseneau, sr., shot put and discus.
Outlook: "We are planning on having some new athletes who have never done track," Martinez said.
The Vanguard School
Coach: Samantha Reid, second year
Returning athletes: Carolyn Chatham, sr., sprints, jumps; Hannah Duez, so., distance, jumps; Isabella Grizales, jr., distance; Madi Moen, jr., mid-distance; Misha Rivera, sr., throws; Trinity Stevens, sr., jumps; Makenzi Watkins, jr., sprints; Mikaela Watkins, jr., sprints; Korey Winter, sr., distance; Olivia Wren, jr., sprints;
Other top athletes: Ella Johnson, fr., distance.
Outlook: "We may have a small group this year but the girls' team will be led by a phenomenal junior class with a lot of experience," Reid said. "We plan to score more in the field events, too."
Class 2A
Ellicott Thunderhawks
Coach: Donte' Stewart, second year
Returning athletes: Kayli Cooper, sr., 100, 200; Kaela France, so., long jump, triple jump, 200, high jump; Kawai (Alex) Harmon, jr., shot put and discus; Zoe Jones, 100, long jump, 200, 400; Jaecynda Nienhuser, so, discus, triple jump, 400; Chloe Wheeler, so., 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles.
Other top athletes: Tehya Bensenberg, fr., jumps; Delaney Frates, fr., sprints, high jump; Ashley McAllister, fr., shot put and discus; Analycia Smith, fr., sprints.
Outlook: "We are returning a lot of young ladies that put up great numbers on the season and helped us finish second in the Black Forest League," Stewart said. "We are looking to compete for the Tri-Peaks League title this year even though we are a smaller team."
Peyton Panthers
Coach: Gregg Dahlberg, second year
Returning athletes: Porscha Carey, sr., distance; Jenny Dekker, jr., hurdles, relays; Abbi Eckelberry, jr., throws; Baylee Farris, so., jumps; sprint relays; Madeleine Jauregui, jr., jumps, relays; Josie Lee, so., throws; Shelby Miller, so., jumps, sprint relays; Kyle Phelps, sr., distance; Madeline Schuemann, so., hurdles, relays; Taylor Starkie, sr., throws; Alexis Wagner, jr., throws.
Other top athletes: Jordan Keairnes, fr., jumps; Momoka Matsui, sr., jumps, sprints; Riley Stearns, so., throws.
Outlook: "We return several girls from two state championship sprint relays teams and our throws look good with the addition of Riley Stearns transferring here from Arizona along with returner Josie Lee," Dahlberg said. "Jenny Dekker (third at state last year), Madeline Schuemann and Tara Graham will be tough to beat in the hurdles."
NOTE: Schools not listed did not report.