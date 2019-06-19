100 meters
Ereana McCallister, sr., Harrison
The Harrison sprinter made four trips to the podium at state, but none was sweeter than her win in the 100 meters in 12.37 seconds. The senior also finished fourth in the 200 and added a pair of third-place finishes with the Panthers sprint relays.
200 meters
Keyanda Bolton, jr., Palmer
Bolton was the area’s top sprinter in the 5A classification, placing fifth in the 200. Her time of 24.92 was less than a second back of second, though Denver East’s Arria Minor ran away from the field. She also participated in two relays at state.
400 meters
Alison Ambuul, jr., Coronado
The Cougar junior barely qualified for the 400 finals with the ninth-fastest preliminary time, but she made the most of her opportunity, cutting nearly two seconds and running a 57.66 to finish third. She finished eighth in the 200 and added two more medals via relays.
800 meters
Riley Colby, jr., Palmer Ridge
Colby’s best individual finish came in the 400, placing sixth. She was 11th in the 4A 800, but her time of 2:20.37 was the best in the area. She also helped the Bears take third in the 4x800 relay.
1,600 meters
Katie Flaherty, sr., The Classical Academy
A strong kick from classmate Kaylee Thompson is all that separated Flaherty from state gold and the best 1,600 time in the area. Her 5:04.61 was good for second in 3A and the region. She added third-place medals in the 3,200 and 4x800 relay.
3,200 meters
Kaylee Thompson, sr., The Classical Academy
The Gazette Preps’ Female Peak Performer of the Year went 2 for 2 in tight finishes. After a close win in the 1,600, the senior won the 3,200 in 10:58, just 0.31 seconds ahead of a Basalt runner. After her last prep competition, Thompson is off to BYU where she’ll continue running.
100 hurdles
Jasmine Charles, sr., Liberty
Charles was the only area hurdler to break 15 seconds in the 100 hurdles and only Valor Christian’s Anna Hall — a Georgia commit with Team USA experience — prevented Charles from a state championship. The Lancer senior was second in 14.43. She also competed in the 300 hurdles.
300 hurdles
Ashten Loeks, sr., Elizabeth
The Cardinal posted the area’s best 300 hurdles time by more than a couple of seconds, winning the 3A race in 43.63. She also finished third in the 400, fifth in the 4x400 relay and second in the sprint medley relay. Her 300 hurdles time was a big improvement from 46.07 in prelims.
4x100 relay
Cheyenne Mountain
Ava David, Zatee Jones, Gabrielle Hyatt and Ashlyn Ventimiglia extended the Indians’ run of 4x1 state titles, winning a third straight and setting a program record in 48.72. Jones, a sophomore-to-be, was the only non-senior on the relay. The quartet also ran the area’s fastest 4x200.
4x200 relay
Doherty
The Spartan girls ran the area’s best time in 5A at 1:43.59, half a second behind Cheyenne Mountain for the area’s best time regardless of classification. Serenity Burnett, Makenzie Noll, Aujanae Latimer and Leilani Washington edged Pine Creek for sixth in 5A by .04 seconds. All but Washington could return next year.
4x400 relay
The Classical Academy
Brooka Jones, Rachel Ganoa, Allison Greening and Chantae Steele teamed up to run the area’s only time faster than 4:05. Their 4:01.22 was good for second in 3A with Steele, the anchor, as the lone senior.
4x800 relay
Palmer Ridge
Emily Gentry, Riley Colby, Maren Busath and Anna Busath ran the area’s fastest 4x800 time in 9:33.06, which was good for third in Class 4A.
800 sprint medley
Elizabeth
Anchored by Ashten Loeks, the Cardinals ran the fastest medley in the area regardless of classification. Madison Lett, Lexye Wood and Ella Benkendorf handled the first three legs of a relay that finished second in 3A at 1:48.55.
High jump
Lily Acosta, jr., Rampart
The only two area jumpers to clear a height greater than five feet were a pair of Rampart teammates. Lily Acosta cleared 5-2, as did Emily Ellis, but Acosta cleared 5-0 on fewer jumps putting her into eighth in 5A for the area’s best result in the event.
Pole vault
Kristina Willis, jr. The Classical Academy
Willis extended her family’s dominance of the pole vault at the state meet. While she didn’t break the state record of 13-9 set by sister Andrea or the meet record of 12-9 set by sister Erika, Willis won the 3A title and had the area’s best mark in the event. And she’ll have one more season to chase her sisters’ marks.
Long jump
Lexye Wood, sr., Elizabeth
Wood played a big part in Elizabeth’s sixth-place finish in 3A. In addition to a seventh-place triple jump and a spot on the second-place sprint medley, Wood placed sixth in the long jump. Her 17-0 mark was the best in the area regardless of classification.
Triple jump
Grace Gulig, jr., Palmer Ridge
The area’s best triple jump came in 4A where Gulig popped a 35-8.5, which sent her to the podium in fifth. The junior also helped the Bears’ 4x200 reach the final, running the last leg and placing ninth.
Shot put
Emily Arseneau, sr., Woodland Park
No other area thrower came within three feet of Arseneau’s mark of 40-6, good for second in Class 3A. The mark came on her second throw of the finals. She also placed fourth in the discus at 115-8.
Discus
Gya’ni Sami, sr., Sierra
Sami’s second throw at state traveled 131-8 for the area’s best mark in the discus by a few feet. Her second-place showing was the best mark of any Sierra athlete, and she was responsible for more than half of Sierra’s points after adding a ninth place in the shot put.
Second team
100 meters
Esther Eyberg, jr., The Classical Academy
200 meters
Shoncire Graham, jr., Falcon
400 meters
Jaelyn Wilson, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson
800 meters
Ella Benkendorf, sr., Elizabeth
1,600 meters
Emily Chaston, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
3,200 meters
Kennedy McDonald, fr., The Classical Academy
110 hurdles
Jahzara Davis, so., Sand Creek
300 hurdles
Jovanni Murray, jr., Harrison
4x100 relay
Harrison (Ayauna Smith, Kaija Johnson, Ereana McCallister, Adriana Vasquez)
4x200 relay
Pine Creek (Cami Beatty, ,Victoria Eversley, Tai Duren-Wynn, Callie Fuhr)
4x400 relay
Elizabeth (Ella Benkendorf, Brenna Jones, Caela Benkendorf, Ashten Loeks)
4x800 relay
Cheyenne Mountain (Hope Stark, Anna Warmack, Brook Heinicke, Emily Chaston)
Sprint Medley
Doherty (Serenity Burnett, Maggie Spotts, Chloe Dodd, Leilani Washington)
High Jump
Emily Ellis, sr., Rampart
Pole Vault
Grace Szucs, sr., Palmer Ridge
Long jump
Tinah Muhammed, so., Coronado
Triple jump
Greta Corneliusen, so., The Classical Academy
Shot put
Monet Hubbard, jr., Mesa Ridge
Discus
Hannah Perry, sr., Falcon
Honorable mention
Air Academy: Hailey Gregg, so., sprints; Tatum Miller, jr., distance; MacKenzie Moss, sr., distance; Kesler Stutzman, so., hurdles. Calhan: Natalie Hlatki, so., hurdles. Coronado: Nayo Afonja, fr., jumps; Lexi Gutches, fr., hurdles. Discovery Canyon: Abigail Braun, jr., distance; Myia Dantzler, so., sprints; Quinn Patterson, fr., jumps; Marlia Porreco, jr., vault. Doherty: Violeta Salazar, jr., jumps. Elizabeth: Madison Lett, jr., throws. Fountain-Fort Carson: Zaria Joseph, sr., jumps; Kierra Nash, jr., throws. Harrison: Kaija Johnson, jr., jumps; Diamond Moore, jr., throws. Lewis-Palmer: Alexa Oatman, so., vault; Aubrey Surage, so., distance. Liberty: Sydney Cotton, jr., vault; Katelyn McMoore, jr., jumps. Peyton: Skylar Botos, sr., jumps; Jessie Dekker, sr., sprints; Josie Lee, so., throws; Madeline Schuemann, so., sprints; Riley Stearns, so., throws; Alexis Wagner, throws, jr. Palmer Ridge: Anna Busath, jr., distance; Julia Howe, sr., throws. Pikes Peak Christian: Christa Harvery, sr., vault. Kyler Sweat, jr., hurdles/vault. Pine Creek: Olivia Taylor, so., jumps. Rampart: Riley Simpson, so., jumps. The Classical Academy: Madisyn Azzopardi, jr., distance; Shenna Daum, jr., hurdles/jumps; Cayla Wilburn, sr., jumps; Bethany Wormack, sr., throws; Natalia Wright, fr., distance; Morgan Zachman, jr., throws. Vista Ridge: Nicole Barnes, sr., jumps. Widefield: Aaliyah Ricketts, sr., jumps.