FIRST TEAM
Singles
No. 1 — Morgan Hall, sr., Cheyenne Mountain: Hall's hope of finishing her career as a state champion ended in the semifinals of the Class 4A tournament, where she fell to a familiar foe in Kent Denver's Josie Schaffer. But that didn't stop Hall from playing on. She went on to finish third, earning much-needed points to help lift the Indians to the team title over Niwot, 76-71. She finished with a 19-2 record.
No. 2 — Jensen Enterman, jr., Cheyenne Mountain: Enterman was stellar in her first year at singles competition, highlighted by her 4A state tournament championship run. Enterman, who won state titles at double the past two years, defeated all of her singles opponents in straight sets, including a 6-2, 6-3 decision over Mullen's Mikayla Phelps in the finals. Enterman finished with a 19-2 record.
No. 3 — Tessa Rothwell, so., Palmer Ridge: Rothwell entered the 4A state tournament as an underdog, evident by the fact that she didn't win her region. Plus, she had lost to two of her eventual opponents, in Cheyenne Mountain's Ariana Arenson and Air Academy's Mackie Tate Tygart. But Rothwell dispatched both of them in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, before she easily topped her finals opponent, Golden's Anastasia Outekhine, 6-0, 6-0, to finish with a 12-3 season mark.
Doubles
No. 1 — Emma Delich, so./Sydney Wagner, sr., Cheyenne Mountain: Their 4A state tournament run wasn't necessarily easy. In the quarterfinals, they escaped with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Windsor before winning 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals. They ultimately became state champions with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Niwot's Emily Creek and Catherine Xiao. It was a key win considering the two teams were battling for the team title, with Cheyenne Mountain eventually winning its 10th in 11 years. They finished the year 17-3.
No. 2 — Mia Kardell, so./Samantha Cordasco, so., Air Academy: The sophomore duo were unbeaten until the 4A finals, where they lost to a tough Niwot team, 6-3, 6-4. Before then, Kardell and Cordasco had strong performances, highlighted by a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback victory over Cheyenne Mountain's Reed Vaughn and Ruby Muhl. The Air Academy duo finished the season with a 14-1 record.
No. 3 — Charly Hall, fr./Kate Twede, fr., Cheyenne Mountain: The freshmen duo didn't back down in their first state tournament experience, advancing to their position's finals. They ultimately lost to Niwot's Anna Sallee and Georgia Lang, 6-4, 6-4. But they beat some tough teams along the way, including Palmer Ridge's Halie Karlen and Abby Krugler in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-4. The Cheyenne Mountain duo finished the season 14-6.
No. 4 — Maggie Dwyer, jr./Rachel Moody, so., Cheyenne Mountain: The duo had an impressive run at the 4A state tournament, only losing a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 heartbreaker to Windsor's Paige Shrader and Emmy Butler in the finals. Prior to that, the duo topped their state opponents in straight sets. They finished the season with a 14-6 record.
SECOND TEAM
Singles
No. 1 — Jules Thompson, so., Colorado Springs School
No. 2 — Kate Griffin, jr., Colorado Springs School
No. 3 — Ariana Arenson, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Doubles
No. 1 — Livia Matheson, sr./Jodi Reed, sr., Pine Creek
No. 2 — Ruby Muhl, fr./Reed Vaughn, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
No. 3 — Halie Karlen, sr./Abby Kugler, sr., Palmer Ridge
No. 4 — Abby Cole, jr./Ellie Friedman, jr., Air Academy
Honorable mentions
Air Academy — Cori Campbell, sr.; Lily Eller, fr.; Mackie Tate Tygart, jr.
Canon City — Sydney Baxter, fr., Tearini Mick, fr.; MeKenna Sawyer, sr.; Lauren Schoenbaum, jr.; Ali Tedesko, fr.
Colorado Springs Christian School — Reagan Morin, fr.
Colorado Springs School — Audrey Barber, fr.; Abrielle Stikeleather, jr.; Hina Suzuki, jr.
Coronado — Anastasia Anda, jr.; Arielle Bakken, sr.; Rylea Baumberger, sr.; Anna Griffin, jr.; Jillian Meister, sr.; Amara Roterdam, jr.; Georgia Sharbino, so.; Connie Sun, sr.
Discovery Canyon — Avery Conner, sr.; Erin Storch, sr.
Fountain Valley School — Isa Fernandez, so.; Tory Jensa, fr.
Liberty — Rachel Bowyer, so.; Hana Kimmey, jr.; Hannah Sheridan, jr.
Pine Creek — Jordyn Duffy, jr. Sydney Kennedy, sr.
Mesa Ridge — Mia Green, sr.; Sarah Machin, jr.; Michaela Welch, jr.
Palmer Ridge — Keelie Bennett, jr.; Bali Fitzpatrick, sr.
Rampart — Zoe Hayward, jr.
Sand Creek — Isabella Aragon, sr.; Gianna Meyers, sr.; Faith Strong, fr.
St. Mary's — Kyla Barrett, so.; Elizabeth Brodeur, so.; Lisanne Cheatham, jr.; Monica Cichon, jr.; Ally Gravelle, sr.; Ellie Hartman, fr.; Jill Kellick, so.; Haley Morgan, jr.; Lauren Sauley, jr.
The Vanguard School — Sara Barry, fr.; Raina Fagans, so.; Jaden Fuqua, so.; Aidan Glaser, fr.; Sophia Guevara, fr.; Grace Lee, jr., Elly Redd, so.
Widefield — Caitlyn Anderson, sr.; Mariah Boudrieau, sr.; Talia Johnson, sr.; Madison Villers, sr.