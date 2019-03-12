Class 5A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Craig Decker, fifth season
Last year: 5-10, 3-3 league
Returning starters: Hallie Apodaca, Sr., midfielder; Braelyn Clark, Jr., goalkeeper; Taylor Cosgrove, Jr., forward; Maddie Ford, Soph., forward; Hannah Haas, Jr., midfielder; Hailey Kwiatkowski, Sr., defender; Makayla Stone, Soph., defender.
Other top players: Sydney Coulter, Fr., forward; Grace Vacha, Fr., defender.
Outlook: “Spartans will be looking to surprise some teams and rebound from a disappointing 2018 season but will be led by a strong group of returning players,” Decker said. “Excited to see how the freshman players gel with the squad which is deeper in talent than it has been in years.”
Notes: The Spartans are training at Sabin Middle School while the Doherty fields get worked on.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Ryan Jolivette, first year
Last year: 5-7-2, 2-4
Returning starters: Gbemisola Akala, Jr., defender; Breezy Brousseau, Sr., midfielder; Christina Cespedes, Soph., midfielder; Jocelyn Ferri, Jr., midfielder; Victoria Howard, Soph., midfielder; Morgan Rone, Soph., midfielder; Hailey Stanley, Sr., goalkeeper; Isabel Torres, Sr., striker.
Other top players: Gabrielle Powell, Sr., defender; Ada Salazar, Fr., striker
Outlook: What excites me most about this upcoming season is the girls' commitment and buy-in to the program and sport,” Jolivette said. “As a coach and coaching staff new to the school it was encouraging to see so many athletes come to the weight room in the offseason and want to work hard. They are starting to see and understand the requirements and actions needed to become a strong competitive student-athlete.”
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Gary Douglas, second season
Last year: 4-9-2, 4-2
Returning starters: Amber Boains, Jr., forward; Cara Cannello, Jr., midfielder; Cortney Cowles, Jr., forward; Kaelin Enga, Jr., midfielder; Sydney Engelkins, Jr., midfielder; Ryann Gordon, Soph., midfielder; Kylee Hickox, Soph., midfielder; Maria Martinez, Soph., goalkeeper; Kimberly, McKinney, Jr., defender; Carolyn Nafanel, Jr., defender; Ava Schraml, Soph., midfielder; Taylor Sibley, Jr., midfielder; Mollie Woody, Soph., defender.
Other top players: Skylar Burt, Sr., midfielder; Gillian Maloney, Fr., forward; Myah Patterson, Fr., defender; Ryleigh Young, Fr., defender.
Outlook: “After coming off a disappointing spring 2018 season, the Lancers plan on rebounding with stronger and more solid competitive play for the 2019 season,” Douglas said. “With a returning core of experienced players from last year's squad plus the addition of some talented young players, we are looking to compete for the league title. The Lancers are hoping to make a playoff run and finish strong for the 2019 season.”
Rampart Rams
Coach: Carisa Whitson, eighth year
Last year: 13-3, 6-0, lost in first state round
Returning starters: Cassidy Callaway, Sr., defender; Arianna Colella, Sr., defender; Haley Creapo, Sr., midfield; Ashleigh Decker, Jr., forward; Joey Garrett, Jr., midfielder; Jade Kinsey, Sr., defender; Julia Lashlee, Jr., defender; Grace McReynolds, Jr., midfield; Beacon Mier, Jr., forward; Harmony Mier, Jr., midfielder; Katlyn Rosenbaum, Jr., goalkeeper; Katie Wilcox, Sr., forward.
Other top players: Veronica Botto, Sr., forward; Aspen Brandich, Jr., forward; Ali Lopez, Jr., defender.
Outlook: We have most of our players back this year,” Whitson said. “We are excited for the challenges that comes from competing against new teams and raising the bar for our girls.”
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Brianne Martinez, third year
Last year: 0-15, 0-6
Returning starters: Angela Dominguez, Soph., midfielder; Madi Nien, Sr., midfielder; Ryan Santos, Sr., defender.
Outlook: “We have a young team with a good amount of returning players,” Martinez said. “I'm excited for our returners to welcome the new players and for everyone to become one solid entity.”
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: John Frederick, 21st year
Last year: 7-8-1, 5-1, lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Torrie Brodish, Sr., midfielder; Bethany Duggan, Sr., midfielder; Lucy Hart, Soph., forward; Myah Isais, Sr., defender; Lolo Lacey, Soph., goalkeeper; Paige Thompson, Sr., defender; Halle Wibbels, Jr., defender; Sam Zink, Jr., midfielder.
Other top players: Lauren Bogue, Sr., midfielder; Bri Ellsworth, Sr., midfielder; Greer Garcher, Jr., midfielder; Caroline Monberg, Jr., forward; Isabella Reinhardt, Soph., forward.
Outlook: “Our team chemistry and senior leadership,” excites Frederick most.
Notes: The Eagles are using the motto “Team of One,” for the season.
Class 4A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Canon City Tigers
Coach: Pat Callahan, 17th year
Last year: 10-4-1, 6-2
Returning starters: Jordan Davis, Sr., defender; Macy French, Sr., forward; Cassidy Heimel, Jr., forward; Jordan Konty, Soph., goalkeeper; Kiley O’Rourke, Sr., midfielder; Mackenzie Roberts, Jr., midfielder; Abbi Rupp, Jr., midfielder
Other top players: Cailynn Andreis, Soph., defender; Sammi Holt, Soph., midfielder; Mady Ley, Fr., goalkeeper; Emma Rowe, Soph., defender; Kyndal West, Soph., forward; Juli Wimmer, Soph., midfielder
Outlook: “Large number of girls out, looking forward to blending the younger players with the upperclassmen,” Callahan said.
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Matt Brickell, third year
Last year: 5-10, 1-5
Returning starters: Leah Brickell, Sr., midfielder/defender; Hannah Burgess, Sr., defender; Erin Field, Soph., forward; Sarah Ford, Jr., midfielder/forward; Juliana Geronazzo, Jr., defender; Amelia Herman, Jr., forward; Hannah Hook, Soph., midfielder; Isabella Janney, Sr., midfielder; Maddie Leahy, Jr., defender; Lauren Strizich, Jr., midfielder/defender; Alexa Touchard, Jr., defender; Anna Weiss, Soph., defender/midfielder
Outlook: “We are excited about having some experienced players take the pitch this year. We have a great group of girls that are willing to work hard and compete,” Brickell said.
Sierra Stallions
Coach: Vicky Miller, third season
Last year: 0-15, 0-8
Returning starters: Drew Girling, Jr., goalkeeper; Gwen Johnson, Sr., defender; Vanessa Ramirez, Sr., defender; Quinna Rollings, Sr. forward; D’nae Wilson, Jr., midfielder.
Outlook: “Building relationships and trying our best to be better than we were,” is what Miller looks forward to most.
The Classical Academy Titans
Coach: Blake Galvin, 10th year
Last year: 12-3-2, 8-0, lost in second round of state
Returning starters: Trinity Harvey, Jr., forward; Shaela Leahy, Soph., defender; Ashley McFarlane, Jr., midfielder; Elena Munguia, Jr., defender; Kylea Roitsch, Soph., midfielder; Nishayla Roitsch, Sr., defender; Kaylee Thompson, Sr., midfielder; Rebecca Thompson, Jr., midfielder.
Other top players: Lauren Mace, Soph., defender; Talia Schmidt, Soph., midfielder.
Outlook: “We are a fairly young team with quite a few new faces,” Galvin said. “We are excited to see those new players and how they will contribute. Our returners are all excited for the season and ready to compete.”
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Alexis Cerdena, first year
Last year: 5-9-1, 4-4
Returning starters: Katherine Barron Flores, Jr., midfielder; Kim Carracedo, Sr., midfielder; Liset De Nova Roman, Jr., forward; Kaylee Eutsler, Jr., defender; Jayda Harris, Sr., forward; Bea Hill, Soph., defender; Vadianna Martinez, Jr., striker; Asia Mather, Sr., midfielder/goalkeeper; Courtney Pollard, Sr., defender; Sierra Segura, Soph., defender
Outlook: “We have a really strong team who are focused on working together,” Cerdena said. “We have returning players in all positions on the field and will be focused on creating depth in each of those.”
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Espen Hosoien, fifth season
Last year: 7-7-2, 4-2-1, lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Baylee Barnes, Sr., forward; Meagan Bobo, Sr., defender; Capri Dewing, Soph., forward; Allie Hotz, Soph., defender; Annie Louthan, Soph., midfielder; Liza Louthan, Sr., defender.
Other top players: Jessica Sims, Soph., midfielder; Brooke Moss, Soph., forward; Jocelyn Ollivierre, Fr., defender; Katie Tansill, Soph., forward
Outlook: “Great senior leadership and many talented young players that will get a chance to contribute throughout the season,” Hosoien said.
Notes: The Kadets feature six or seven cousins playing on the varsity level.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Andy Liddle, third year
Last year: 6-9, 2-5
Returning starters: Eliana Garcia, Sr., midfielder; Kelly Graham, Sr., midfielder; Katie Grunett, Jr., defender; Paige Hansen, Soph., defender; Sydney Kowalchuck, Sr., midfielder; Audrey Mahon, Jr., midfielder; Sharon Mayes, Jr., forward; MacKenzie Seitz, Jr., goalkeeper; Maddie Underwood, Jr., forward.
Other top players: Carrie Bailey, Sr., midfielder
Outlook: Liddle said he’s excited to return nine starters and Bailey, who missed last year with a knee injury.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Harry Forehand III, second year
Last year: 5-10, 1-6
Returning starters: Lexi Boone, Sr., goalkeeper; Emily Doorack, Soph., defender; Paige Gowen, Soph., defender; Sierra Kocab, Sr., midfielder; Samantha Krause-Mahan, Soph., defender; Ella Mensen, Soph., forward; Kayla Russell, Soph., defender; Taysia Sevene, Sr., forward; Isabelle Thibault, Sr., midfielder
Other top players: Brynn Benham, Fr., forward; Bailie Fiore, Fr., goalkeeper; Preslie Fox, Soph., midfielder; Jordyn Hanes, Sr., midfielder; Maxine Raboin, Soph., forward; Avery Sides, Fr., defender; Nyla Tarin, Jr., forward;
Outlook: “I'm excited to be working with such a wonderful and talented group of young ladies that have a great potential in setting a new standard for FHS soccer,” Forehand said.
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Nick Odil, 11th year
Last year: 9-4-3, 4-1-2, lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Abby Barhydt, Jr.; Kelsea Douglas, Sr.; Riley Jones, Soph.; Sara Miller, Jr.; Ella Smith, Sr.; Anna Sveska, Soph.; Jordan Taft, Jr.
Other top players: Jayven Howarth, Soph.; Anna Mason, Jr.; Lily Matalus, Soph.
Outlook: “We should be a deep team that can play with anyone,” Odil said. “We return a lot of talent and have added great players to the roster from our freshman and sophomore classes.”
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Jeremy Tafoya, ninth year
Last year: 11-4-1, 5-1-1, lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Shauna Brecht, Sr., defender; Sidney Chaffee, Sr., midfielder; Jaden Davis, Sr., midfielder; Amanda Garrett, Sr., midfielder; Rebecca Knoche, Sr., defender; Sydney Lasater, Soph. forward; Jadyn Ledoux, Soph., forward; Lexi Montero, Soph., goalie; Maddie Schuemann, Soph., defender; Zoe Shank, Jr., midfielder; Ashley Witherell, Sr., defender
Other top players: Lexi Collard, Jr., midfielder; Lili Flores, Sr., midfielder.
Outlook: “We have a strong team full of returning players,” Tafoya said.
Class 3A
Tri Peaks League
Atlas Prep Gryphons
Coach: Teo Jackson, sixth season
Last year: 8-5, 4-1, lost in the first round of state
Returning starters: Destiny Araiza, Jr.; Yesenia Arciniega, Sr.; Beeselle Barahona, Sr., Ashley Brown, Sr.; Sam Davila, Jr.; Jenn Dominguez, Sr.; Arlette Duran, Soph.; Iris Juanico, Soph.; Karla Montano, Jr.; Jesenia Valdez, Sr.
Outlook: “Looking forward to expanding on last year's successful season with an experienced group of girls,” Jackson said.
Colorado Springs Christian School Lions
Coach: Jason Rollins, sixth year
Last year: 14-3, 4-1, lost in state quarterfinals
Returning starters: Sara Anderson, Sr., midfielder; Megan Boucher, Jr., goalkeeper; Gabby Dillon, Soph., forward; Kait Halverson, Sr., forward; Abby Knedler, Sr., midfielder; Erin Ross, Jr., midfielder; Ariel Summeril, Jr., defender
Outlook: “A strong group of young and eager players with a blend of starters from last years quarterfinal appearance,” an excited Rollins said.
James Irwin Jaguars
Coach: Leonard Winters, first year
Last year: 7-7-1, 3-2
Returning starters: Tia Clark, Soph., defender; Mikiah Dumas, Jr., defender/midfielder; Alyson Fish, Soph., midfielder; Lily Fleck, Sr., goalkeeper; Suzette Flores, Sr., midfielder; Jaida Johnson, Soph., midfielder; Karyme Martinez, Sr., midfielder; Daniele McCutchen, Sr., midfielder; Kaylee Scott, Jr., goalkeeper; Angelique Weston, Soph., defender; MyAnna Winters, Soph., midfielder
Outlook: “We are fortunate that we have several talented returning players this year along with the addition of some new talent,” Winters said. “Many players are natural leaders on the field and this year the team is coming together to play for one another as one. I'm excited to see what the season brings.”
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Ben Mack, sixth season
Last year: 14-3, 5-0, lost in state quarterfinals
Returning starters: Bridget Bodor, Sr., forward; Alisa Connors, Sr., midfielder; Tera DeRamus, Soph., defender; Mylea Harangozo, Sr., midfielder; Olivia McKenna, Sr., forward; Sophie McKeown, So., forward; Grace Olsen, Soph., forwardl Ava Spangler, Sr., defender
Other top players: Parker Laurie, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “Lots of experience and many returning starters,” Mack said. “Super coachable and hard-working group of girls.”
St. Mary’s Pirates
Coach: Gregg Braha, 17th year
Last year: 12-4-1, 5-0, advanced to second round of state
Returning starters: Mary Brummel, Sr., forward; Becca Bunbaugh, Sr., goalkeeper;. Katie Fowler, Sr., midfielder; Claire O’Connor, Sr., midfielder; Sarah Slominski, Sr., midfielder
Other top players: Lexie Friend, Sr., midfielder
Outlook: “Looking to add our ninth consecutive league/Region 1 championship,” Braha said. “Also feel we have younger players ready to integrate with solid senior leadership.”
Class 2A
Fountain Valley Danes
Coach: Kevin Ray, second year
Last year: 13-4, 4-0, advanced to state semifinals
Returning starters: Emily Dixon, Jr., defender; Chloe Mason, Jr., forward; Sofia Mier, Soph., midfielder; Eryn Mitchell, So., midfielder; Kellyn Pattee, Soph., defender; Tilly Rahm, Jr., goalkeeper; Harriet Townsend, Jr., defender.
Other top players: Electa Clark, Soph., midfield.
Outlook: Ray said the experience returning from last year’s successful team is what excites him most about the season.
Thomas MacLaren School Highlanders
Coach: David Blankinship, second year
Last year: N/a
Returning starters: Deborah Barron, Sr., defender; Sarah Blankinship, Soph., defender; Annie Brown, So., forward; Kyra Christensen, Jr., forward; Juliet Hall, Jr., midfielder; Carissa Hoppe, Soph., midfielder; Becca Shorey, Sr., defender; Devynn Uehling, Jr., midfielder.
Outlook: “We are looking forward to testing our young program against experienced, established and successful area schools,” Blakinship said.
Notes: The Highlanders enter their first season as a CHSAA-recognized program. Blankinship added that the school community has a strong soccer culture in previous years.
Note: Teams not included did not submit