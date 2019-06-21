First team

Forwards

Sydney Lasater, so., Sand Creek

The Scorpions sophomore scored in bunches for the second consecutive season. After two seasons of prep soccer, Lasater is sitting on 67 goals, including 35 as a sophomore. Lasater recorded three or more goals in seven of the 16 games she appeared in this season. She added 13 assists, including one on the goal that got Sand Creek to the 4A semifinals.

Lisa Long, sr., Cheyenne Mountain

When the Indians needed a goal, it seemed like they could always look to Long, who scored in all five of Cheyenne Mountain’s postseason wins. The senior helped keep the state championship season alive with a game-winning score against league foe Air Academy in the second round of the state tournament and scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Evergreen for the 4A championship. Long finished the season with a team-best 16 goals and added four assists.

Grace McReynolds, jr., Rampart

McReynolds, the Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League player of the year, scored a team-high 11 goals for the league-champion Rams, who finished the regular season unbeaten. Her final goal of the season was the only score in a 1-0 win over Arvada West in the first round of the 5A state tournament. She added three assists on the season.

Midfielders

Jordan Garrett, jr., Rampart

Garrett, thanks to a team-best 14 assists, led the Rams in points with 34. She had a four-assist game early in the season and scored some big goals of her own later. She scored against Cheyenne Mountain and helped Rampart complete an unbeaten regular season. She also scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Windsor to get the Rams into the third round of the 5A state tournament.

Lucy Hart, so., Pine Creek

Hart led the Eagles to a 4-1-1 run in CSML play with the only loss coming to undefeated Rampart in overtime. The sophomore was one of the top players in the league and led Pine Creek with 29 points on 12 goals and five assists. She had three multi-goal games in her second prep season.

Jadyn LeDoux, so., Sand Creek

Roles reversed when LeDoux scored off a Sydney Lasater assist for the only goal of Sand Creek’s 1-0 win over Pueblo Centennial in the 4A quarterfinals, as for much of the season it worked in reverse. LeDoux led Sand Creek with 21 assists and finished second on the team with 18 goals. She finished her sophomore season with two hat tricks and a five-assist game against Canon City.

Defenders

Abby Barhydt, jr., Palmer Ridge

With Barhydt directing the defense, the Bears allowed just 14 goals over 16 games, the best mark in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. Palmer Ridge posted eight shutouts on the season. The junior added two goals and three assists.

Liza Louthan, sr., Air Academy

The senior led the Kadets’ back line, which helped Air Academy win the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference by allowing eight goals in a 6-0-1 run through a loaded league. Louthan added eight goals and four assists on the season, scoring a hat trick against Doherty with all three goals coming off set pieces.

Kimberly McKinney, jr., Liberty

The junior defender played the most minutes of any Liberty player, and the Lancers allowed just 16 goals on the season, including just one in Colorado Springs Metro League play. The Lancers did not allow a goal in their final four matches of the regular season. McKinney also added five goals and an assist.

Kaitlyn Wilcox, sr., Rampart

The Rams’ undefeated season made possible by a defense, anchored by Wilcox, that allowed just six goals on the regular season, including just two in a 6-0 run through the league. The Rams posted 11 clean sheets, five one-goal games and allowed two goals on just two occasions.

Goalkeeper

Maria Martinez, so., Liberty

The sophomore was in goal for all but five minutes of the Lancers’ 10-4-1 season. She made 70 saves on the season, averaging 4.7 saves per game while conceding less than a goal per game.

Second team

Forward

Capri Dewing, so., Air Academy

Aliyah Moya, jr., The Vanguard School

Talia Schmidt, so., The Classical Academy

Midfielder

Zoe Simms, sr., Air Academy

Katie Fowler, sr., St. Mary’s

Carly Fetters, sr., Cheyenne Mountain

Defense

Ellie Chrisler, sr., Lewis-Palmer

Nishayla Roitsch, sr., The Classical Academy

Maddie Schueman, so., Sand Creek

Lauren Strizich, jr., Coronado

Goalkeeper

Lolo Lacy, so., Pine Creek

Honorable mention

Air Academy: Baylee Barnes, sr., for.; Annie Louthan, so., mid. Atlas Prep: Destany Araiza, jr.; Jesenia Valdez, sr. Cañon City: Cailynn Andreis, so., def.; Cassidy Heimel, jr., for.; Macy French, sr., mid.; Kiley O’Rourke, sr. Cheyenne Mountain: Ashley Bertsch, jr., GK; Katy Darr, sr., def.; Marissa Dowlin, sr., for.; Macy Feighn, sr., def. Sophia McConnell, so., mid.; Colorado Springs Christian School: Megan Boucher, jr., GK; Kait Halverson, sr., for.; Abby Knedler, sr., mid. Colorado Springs School: Kylie Crow, jr., mid.; Diamond Gil, so., GK; Katherine Hatch, sr., for. Coronado: Leah Brickell, sr., def.; Hannah Burgess. sr., for.; Isabella Janney, sr., mid.; Olivia Mills, fr., mid. Discovery Canyon: Carrie Bailey, sr., mid.; Sharon Mayes, jr., for.; Mackenzie Seitz, jr., GK. Doherty: Braelyn Clark, jr., GK; Sydney Coulter, fr., mid.; Marisa Lucero, jr., for.; Abby Ragland, sr., def. Elizabeth: Rachel Melchior, jr., for. Evangelical Christian: Amy Antes, jr. Falcon: Isabelle Thibault, sr., def. Florence: Kelsey Mundy, sr., for. Fountain-Fort Carson: Christina Cespedes, so., for.; Victoria Howard, so., for.; Miranda Soto, so., def.; Isabel Torres, sr., mid.; Fountain Valley: Electa Clark, so., mid.; Jamie Johnson, sr., for.; Chloe Mason, jr., for.; Eryn Mitchell, so., mid.; Tilly Rahm, jr., GK. James Irwin: Angelique Weston, so., def.; MyAnna Winters, so., for. Lewis-Palmer: Blake Allen, sr., def.; Jessica Allen, sr., mid.; Katja Bierman, jr.; GK. Liberty: Amber Boains, jr. mid.; Cortney Cowles, jr., for.; Sydney Engelkins, so., mid.; Carolyn Nafanel, jr., def.; Mollie Woody, so., def. Mesa Ridge: Allison Canada, sr., def. Manitou Springs: Bridget Bodor, sr., for.; Mylea Harangozo, sr., mid.; Caileen Sienchnect, sr., mid. Palmer: Angela Dominguez, so., mid.; Ryan Santos, sr., def. Palmer Ridge: Heather Holter, fr., GK; Riley Jones, so., def.; Sarah Miller, jr., mid.; Ella Smith, sr., def.; Anna Sveska, so., mid. Pine Creek: Lauren Bogue, sr., mid.; Paige Coghill, jr., def.; Bethany Duggan, sr., mid.; Maddi Johnston, jr., def.; Bella Rheinhart, so. Rampart: Arianna Colella, sr., def.; Haley Creapo, sr., mid.; Ashleigh Decker, jr., mid.; Jade Kinsey, sr., def.; Beacon Meier, jr., mid.; Katlyn Rosenbaum, jr., GK. Sand Creek: Shauna Brech, sr., def.; Jaden Davis, sr., for.; Amanda Garrett, sr.; mid.; Lexi Montero, so., GK; Miranda Schwartz, sr., For.; Zoey Shank, jr., for. Sierra: Drew Girling, jr., GK. St. Mary’s: Mary Brummel, sr., for.; Julia Creech, so., mid.; Becca Dunbaugh, sr., GK; Natalia Lima, fr., def.; Cassidy Sorensen, jr., for.; Isabella Thomas, jr., for.; Brooklyn Valdez, jr., def. The Classical Academy: Trinity Harvey, jr., for.; Elena Munguia, jr., def.; Kaylea Roitsch, so., mid.; Rebecca Thompson, jr., mid. The Vanguard School: Hannah Baylor, so., GK.; Alexis Duffy, jr., mid.; Emily Lovato, jr., for.; Mikel Mastalir, sr., def. Thomas MacLaren School: Sarah Blankinship, so., mid.; Mia Gardner, jr., GK; Juliet Hall, jr. mid.; Leah Shorey, sr., def. Woodland Park: Morgan Berry, fr., mid.