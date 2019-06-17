Brittney White claims she has no big secret to all her success as a Pine Creek girls' lacrosse player.
"I just go out there and do my thing," she said.
Her numbers back this up: 80 goals, 23 assists and a .690 shooting percentage. Her scoring total tops the list for the Pikes Peak region this season and ties for second most in the state behind Aspen's Charlotte Howie, who had 86; Evergreen's Margo Miller also had 80.
White's efforts helped her land The Gazette Preps 2019 Girls' Lacrosse Peak Performer of the Year. She won the honor as a junior last year.
For White, it wasn't about individual accomplishments.
The Eagles also made some history this season. During coach Roger Wallace's final year at the helm, they won their first-ever state playoff game after defeating Kent Denver, 15-12.
Pine Creek needed only two goals and an assist from White as the Eagles boasted a complete team performance by the likes of Ashley Starkey and Sienna Colonese, who finished with five and four goals, respectively.
The Eagles ended their season with an 18-11 loss to Regis Jesuit in the second round and a 15-2 overall record. Their only other loss came against Denver East before they went on a 15-game winning streak.
Pine Creek completed Southern League action with a 7-0 record.
But it was the playoff win that stood out for White and the rest of her teammates. Afterward, they celebrated with a team photo with big smiles that illustrated their excitement.
"It was kind of insane," said White, whose dad, Nate, is an Eagles assistant coach. "It was crazy to make it that far in playoffs."
And now, Brittney White is preparing for her next challenge: college lacrosse. She's headed to Lee University, a Division II program in Cleveland, Tenn.
How will she approach this new experience? The same way she did it during her four years at Pine Creek.
"With a lot of practice and putting in reps," she said.