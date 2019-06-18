Kate Griffin's childhood was filled with chaos. The good kind, however.
Along with her twin sister, she'd go from one sport to the next. That's what happened when you want to try to master as many sports as possible. She's used to going to a golf tournament and playing 18 holes, only to hop into the family car en route to tennis practice.
"We were running our parents wild, going everywhere," Griffin said, laughing.
That so-called "crazy" lifestyle has paid off. At the Class 4A tournament last month, Griffin recorded the best Pikes Peak region finish at the state level as she took sixth place to conclude her junior season. She shot 11-over par, leading the Cougars to fourth place.
The tournament was shortened because snow fell on the second day and officials made the decision to cancel it.
Griffin's state performance, as well as her leadership, helped her land The Gazette Preps 2019 Girls' Golf Peak Performer of the Year honor.
Those feats were accomplished in the same year she placed third for Colorado Springs School — which doesn't have a golf team — at the Class 3A state girls' tennis tournament.
"I think Kate will do great things next year," Coronado golf coach Kelly Hodge said. "I think it's very possible she could win state."
How does one accomplish so much in such little time? It goes back to her childhood, of course.
"As we grew up and went into high school, balancing was the key," said Griffin, whose twin sister is Anna Griffin, another multisport athlete at CSS. "You have to go from one practice to the other, alternate practice, talk to coaches in advance: 'I'm not going to be here and that's why.' It's definitely a balance act."
That balancing act might end soon enough.
Though she has one more year of playing multiple sports at the high school level, Kate Griffin said, "I think golf would be the thing to do in college."
But she'll have time to make that goal a reality.
For now, she wants to continue this on-the-go lifestyle as she also has played volleyball in the past.
"It takes a lot of grit," Griffin said. "It takes a lot of work but I'm glad I get to do it because it's so much fun."