First Team
Christian Cheng, so., Discovery Canyon: Cheng made quite a leap this year. At the Class 4A state tournament, Cheng placed seventh — right after Coronado's Kate Griffin — after it was shortened because of weather. Last year, she placed 29th. She placed fifth at the Region 2 tournament.
Mackenzie Fontana, sr., TCA: Fontana had the best Class 3A state tournament showing for any Pikes Peak region golfer. She took seventh before the second and final day was canceled due to inclement weather. Fontana placed first at the 3A Region 1 tournament with a 10-over 81 at Hollydot in Colorado City, leading the Titans to the team title.
Kate Griffin, jr., Coronado: Griffin recorded the Pikes Peak region's best individual finish, thanks to placing sixth with an 11-over par at the Class 4A tournament after it was shortened to one day because of weather. She helped lead the Cougars to a fourth-place finish in the team standings. Griffin also won the Region 1 title.
Ashlee Sample, sr., Palmer Ridge: Sample capped her career in impressive fashion. Her 4-over 76 (40-36) performance was more than enough to lead the Bears to the Class 4A Region 2 title. Sample was in 11th place before the state tournament was shortened to one day because of a massive spring storm. It was her fourth trip to the state's biggest stage.
Second Team
Kalai Hamlin, so., Lewis-Palmer
Milan Katalin, so., Cheyenne Mountain
Fionna O'Halloran, so., The Classical Academy
Leanne Telle, so., Colorado Springs Christian School
Honorable mention
Cheyenne Mountain — Katie Dalsaso, sr.; Grace Samuelson, sr.
Coronado — Hannah Burgess, sr.; Adeline Frisbie, so.; Anika Hagen, sr.
Discovery Canyon — Mena Song-Lew.
Doherty — Kat Kachel.
Florence — Alexis Hess, so.
Fountain-Fort Carson — Teandra Omans, sr.
Lewis-Palmer — Noelle Ayres, jr.; Hannah Carlson, sr.
Mesa Ridge — Sarah Bentley, fr. Annabelle Flores, so.
Mitchell — Miranda Baumgarten, jr.
Palmer — Charlotte Cliatt, sr.
Palmer Ridge — Maddie Nugent; Olivia Parsley, sr; Carly Weiskircher.
Pine Creek — Alyssa Adkins, jr.
Rampart — Alex Hill, sr.
St. Mary's — Corinee Logeman, so.
The Classical Academy — Madeline Fontana, so; Jules De Leon, sr.; Fionna O'Halloran, so.