Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Elzeth Hetzler, 2nd season
Last year: 3-10-2
Returning athletes: Abbey Luce, forward; Kaitlyn Luce, forward; McKayla Nelson, midfielder; Sarah Parker, midfielder; Samm White, Defender
Other top athletes: Kate Gassman, forward; Addie Kimball, midfielder; Kristiana Klein, midfielder; Emma Steinbruner, midfielder
Outlook: “The influx of our new players are very exciting,” Hetzler said. “We have a very young squad and new coaching staff with fresh ideas. Can't wait to see what the season holds for us.”
Notes: The Indians lost seven seniors to graduation, but returns Abbey and Kaitlyn Luce, the team’s top scorers from 2018.
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Jessica Nerkowski, 3rd season
Last year: 3-10-2
Returning athletes: Kiara Casmer, jr., forward; Haley Edge, jr., GK; Molly Kaipus, jr., defense; Molly Matheson, sr., midfield; Kylan McCulloch, sr., mid/forward; Tessa Morse, jr., mid; Olivia Ruth, jr., Mid/utility; Addie Schneider, jr., utility; Penny Schwab, sr., midfield; Jennifer Snyder, so., midfield; Caitlyn Tabeling, sr., mid/forward; Jordan Toller, sr., Defense
Other top athletes: Alana Packer, fr., Defense; Annika Rogozin, sr., utility
Outlook: “I'm most excited about the general maturity of our team,” Nerkowski said. “Additionally, the team has made a lot of improvements in the off-season. In the first day of tryouts, I already saw significant gains by Haley Edge, Olivia Ruth and Jennifer Snyder in comparison to where they finished last season.”
Notes: Liberty lost just two seniors to graduation and returns a large junior class that has been with the program since its inaugural season.
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Mallory Cuccio, 2nd season
Last year: 9-4-3 (9-3-3 league)
Returning athletes: Riley Enge, jr., Midfield; Kirsten Hinderberger, sr., Fwd; Hannah Hermann, so., Def; Kalei Kochevar, sr., Midfield; Olivia Miller, jr., Mid/Fwd; Elena Statham, sr., Mid; Hannah Tellez, sr., Fwd; Olivia Tighe, jr., Def, Reece Wagers, sr., GK; Makenna West, so., Mid/Fwd; Heather Young, sr., Mid/Fwd
Other top athletes: Eve Phillips, sr., Def/Mid, Juliana Strickling, so., Def/Mid
Outlook: “This group has gained a lot more experience playing the last year,” Cuccio said. “We also have a great underclassman group who will be competing for spots as well. Overall we have more depth on and off the field.”
Notes: The Bears return a majority of its 2018 squad, losing just three seniors to graduation.