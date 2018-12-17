First team
FORWARD
Jordyn Isner, Palmer Ridge, sr. The high-scoring forward focused more on dishing it out, and tied for the state lead with 11 assists, and seventh in overall points.
She had two multigoal outings and netted 11 through the year.
Olivia Miller, Palmer Ridge, so. The underclassman stepped up on the bigger stage, putting up 5 goals and 1 assist in 14 games a year after appearing in one. She was second on her team in scoring.
Abbey Luce, Cheyenne Mountain, jr. Luce scored a team-high four times on six shots. She scored in an Oct. 3 win against Grandview.
MIDFIELD
Samm White,
Cheyenne Mountain, jr.
Cheyenne Mountain’s jack-of-all-trades finished with a goal, an assist, and plenty of praise.
Her coach called her “knowledgeable and skilled,” and Liberty coach Jessie Nerkowski called her a workhorse that’s “very hard to defend.”
Katie Doiron, Palmer Ridge, sr. The captain led her team in steals with 11 and chipped in 3 goals and 3 assists.
Tess Peterson, Palmer Ridge, sr. The “dependable” player, according to her coach, finished with 3 goals and an assist.
Peneal Schwab, Liberty, jr. Schwab’s assist, one of two, helped the Lancers to a 1-1 tie of Fossil Ridge.
DEFENSE
Hannah Hermann, Palmer Ridge, fr. The rookie made an immediate impact for the Bears, finishing third on the team in scoring with 4 goals and 2 assists.
Caitlyn Tabeling, Liberty, jr. Tabeling appeared in 14 games for Liberty and tied for third on the team with 3 goals.
McKayla Nelson, Cheyenne Mountain, jr. The defenseman scored Sept. 17 against Smoky Hill and chipped in in net during a win over Grandview.
GOALIE
Reece Wagers, Palmer Ridge, jr. Wagers held it down in net at a similar pace to that of the Bears’ championship campaign, allowing nine goals through the regular season (.6 goals-against average) with six shutouts.
Honorable mention
Kaitlyn Luce, junior forward, Cheyenne Mountain
Lucy Peloso, senior goaltender, Cheyenne Mountain
Haley Edge, sophomore goalkeeper, Liberty
Kylan McCulloch, junior forward, Liberty
Tessa Morse, sophomore midfielder, Liberty
Kalei Kochevar, junior midfielder, Palmer Ridge
Heather Young, senior defenseman, Palmer Ridge
Olivia Tighe, senior defenseman, Palmer Ridge