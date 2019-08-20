Class 5A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Doherty
Coach: Robert Duensing, 10th year
Boys
Last year: Ninth in Region 5
Returning athletes: Noah Elliott, sr.; Christian Presley, sr.; Ethan Roberts, sr.; Orion Wilson, sr.
Outlook: “We have a senior-heavy team,” Duensing said. “It has been fun to watch them mature into very strong runners over the past four years. It will be bittersweet as we say goodbye, but the next ten weeks will be fun.”
Girls
Last year: Ninth in Region 5
Returning athletes: Amanda Clark, sr.; Mikayla Cox, sr.; Anneka Fisher, sr.; Kayla Thresher, so.;
Other top athletes: Ary Mascarenas, so.
Outlook: “We have a young team full of potential,” Duensing said.
Notes: The Spartans hosted the ninth Never Alone Foundation 5k paired with a 15-team scrimmage last Saturday. The event got the foundation past the $30,000 mark in fundraising. The foundation was started by Doherty’s team doctor after a tragedy took the lives of his wife and three daughters.
Fountain-Fort Carson
Coach: Ben Montoya, 32nd year
Boys
Last year: 10th in Region 5
Returning athletes: Anthony Foster, sr.; Tyler Justiniani, so.; Mercer Kabel, sr.; Zachary Lau, sr.; John Mithanga, so.; Jo Anthony Riggs, sr.; Delacy Scott, jr.; Paul Thomas, sr.
Outlook: “Hard-working group of boys who are willing to do everything asked of them to ensure they have a successful season,” Montoya said.
Girls
Last year: Sixth in Region 5
Returning athletes: Brenna Durbin, so.; Tara Durbin, jr.; Emily Hamilton, sr.
Other top athletes: Ana Maender, so.; Claire Nowles, fr.; Kyndra Krieg, fr.
Outlook: “Great young groups of girls who work hard and have the potential to make great progress,” Montoya said.
Liberty
Coach: Ellie Webb, second season
Girls
Last season: 10th in Region 5
Returning athletes: Claire Carlson, so.; Katherine Gaughan, sr.; Victoria Lopez, jr.; Jaden Knight, sr.; Ella Smith, so.; Lauren Stone, sr.; Julia Waters, so.
Outlook: “I’m most excited to work with the team and see what they can accomplish during the season,” Webb wrote. “Even though we’re anticipating a relatively small team, it will be exciting to track their progress and provide practices designed to help them achieve the greatest improvements.”
Palmer
Coach: Rob Gilliam, eighth year
Boys
Last year: Sixth at Region 5
Returning athletes: Cisco Alvarez, jr.; Tucker Larsen, sr.; Gus McIntyre, sr.; Scott Prieve, jr. Wesley Wright, sr.
Outlook: “This group has trained hard and they are hungry to finish better at Regionals to earn a team spot at state,” Gilliam said. “The dedication of the core group of upperclassmen has made the whole team better.”
Girls
Last year: Eighth at Region 5
Returning athletes: Leah Goodloe, sr.; Faith Kelly, jr.; Emma Popkin, jr.; Ellie Schueler, jr.; Julia Solano, sr.
Outlook: “This experienced group of girls have a great opportunity to foster younger runners,” Gilliam said. We expect to show great improvements through the season.”
Class 4A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Cañon City
Coach: Marcy Epperson, 19th year
Boys
Last year: Eighth in Region 5
Returning athletes: Brett Gherna, so.; Nathan Pontious, so.; Tyler Stewart, jr.
Outlook: “I am excited about the progress my boys are making this season,” Epperson said. “They are young, strong and energetic. I hope to see a few of them PR and/or qualify for state this year.”
Girls
Last year: 10th in Region 5
Returning athletes: Sharlie Bolton, so.; Luci Grooters, sr.; Julia Nelson, so.; Laiken O’Rourke, sr.; Emily Till, so.
Outlook: “I am excited about the potential my girls have this year,” Epperson said. “They are getting stronger, faster, and more dedicated to the cross country program.”
Coronado
Coach: Grant Stoughton, third year
Boys
Last year: Third in Region 5, 10th at state
Returning athletes: Mark Bloomfield, sr.; Zinabu Engstrom, so.; Ben Hayes-Lemmon, sr.; Miles Medina, Jr.; Charlie Schroeder, sr.; Eric White, sr.
Other top athletes: Adam Schaubroeck, fr.; Spencer Stepp, fr.
Outlook: “We have a lot more depth than in the past few years and I think a lot of our guys will push each other forward,” Stoughton wrote.
Girls
Last year: Third in Region 5, 14th at state
Returning athletes: Grace Abernethy, sr.; Lauren Strizich, sr.
Other top athletes: Allie Leisher, fr.
Outlook: “We’ve got some great leadership in our upperclassmen and a lot of potential in our younger athletes,” Stoughton said.
Mesa Ridge
Coach: Carl Burgess, 14th year
Boys
Last year: Fifth in Region 5
Returning athletes: Nic Alba, sr.; Tyler Bizzell, sr.; Gage Bowers, so.; Nate Cournoyer, jr.; Sam Hunsicker, so.; Aaron Roberds, so.; Caleb Weber,jr.
Other top athletes: Brayden Greer, fr.; Tristan Greer, fr.
Outlook: “The underclassmen boys are very talented and committed to training and competing. It will be a young team, but they have put in a lot of work over the summer and making consistent progress,” Burgess wrote.
Girls
Last year: 11th in Region 5
Returning athletes: Gabi Borchard, so.; Christina Carlos, so.; Savannah Eskridge, sr.; Madisun Jacobs, sr.; Alyssa Montijo, so.; Maddy Stabala, so.
Other top athletes: Elizabeth Carlos, so.
Outlook: “Great sophomore class who love cross country and influenced a lot more girls to join the team this year,” Burgess said.
Mitchell
Coach: Walt Wilson, 16th year
Girls
Last year: No team score at regional
Returning athletes: Lizbeth Diaz, jr.; Madalyn Youngbird, fr.
Widefield
Coach: Erik Nelson, 16th year
Boys
Last year: Fourth in Region 5, 15th at state
Returning athletes: Jon Cabrera Santos, sr.; Asher Finch, jr.; John Jefferson, sr.; Landon Johnson, so.; Brandon Williams, jr.
Outlook: “Seeing what potential is tapped and where that takes us,” Nelson said.
Girls
Last year: Fourth in Region 5, 19th at state
Returning athletes: Alyssa McLean, jr.; Sophia Mena, jr.; Vadianna Martinez, sr.; Maddy Rodrigues, sr.
Outlook: “We have three of the four fastest girls in school history returning in 2019, along with more depth and experience than in the past,” Nelson said.
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Air Academy
Coach: Chuck Schwartz, 24th year
Boys
Last year: Second in Region 2, third at state
Returning athletes: Ethan Abbs, sr.; Justin Banta, sr.; Drew Brader, sr.; Josh Kates, so.; Ben Lumaye, jr.; Alex Maline, jr.; Matt Mattler, sr.; Matt Storer, sr.;
Other top athletes: Ben Hodge, jr.; Aiden Walker, so.
Outlook: “Hard-working group of fine young men,” Schwartz said. “They are fun to work with and they have big meet experience. We will do very well at the state level.”
Girls
Last year: Region 2 champions, third at state
Returning athletes: Ella Chura, so.; Hailey Gregg, jr.; Zoe Lachnidt, so.; Tatum Miller, sr.; Brooke Moss, jr.; Olivia Novy, jr.; Dylan Teeples, so.; Ella Jane Urschel, sr.
Other top athletes: Chloe Fair, fr.
Outlook: “We will do well at the state level,” Schwartz said. “We have five of seven returning on varsity with big meet experience. Young team but they work hard and they compete!”
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Stan Lambros, 30th year
Boys
Last year: Region 5 champions, sixth at state
Returning athletes: Nick Huger, so.; Erik LeRoux, so.; Austin Smith, so.
Other top athletes: Jacob Allen, sr. Drew Getty, sr.; Enzo Knapp, so.; Gabe Prata, sr.
Outlook: “We should be solid,” Lambros said. “Looking forward to the continued development of this team!”
Girls
Last year: Region 5 champions, fifth at state
Returning athletes: Jensen Enterman, sr.; Brooke Heinicke, jr.; Julia Prata, so.; Bre Raley, jr.; Hope Stark, so.
Outlook: The coach wrote that “seeing this group come together,” is what excites him most heading into the season.
Falcon
Coach: Harley Nunan, second year
Boys
Last year: Sixth in Region 2
Returning athletes: Robert Carol, so.; Dillon Harrell, so.; Broxton Lang, sr.; Trey Ramsay, jr.; Connor Tarver, sr.
Girls
Last year: Ninth in Region 2
Returning athletes: Sydney Gaspars, jr.; Julianna Gonzales, jr.; Taylor Thorp, jr.
Outlook: “We have a great group of incoming freshmen that I am excited to coach,” Nunan said of the boys and girls.
Lewis-Palmer
Coach: Mike Diamond, 27th year
Boys
Last year: Third in Region 2
Girls
Last year: Sixth in Region 2
Returning athletes: Aubrey Surage, jr.; Emma Thomas, so.; Samantha Weese, so.; Haley Wood, sr.
Outlook: “Our girls program is getting stronger every year,” Diamond said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how they improve and how competitive they become.”
Vista Ridge
Coach: Lindsay Mock, ninth year
Boys
Last year: 11th in Region 5
Returning athletes: Collin Moore, so.; Maddux Munoz, so.; Brady Vrana, sr.
Outlook: “It will be a rebuilding year for us,” Mock said. “We are looking forward to the next few years and watching our athletes develop.”
Girls
Last year: 12th in Region 5
Returning athletes: Hope Maldonado, sr.; Autumn Rassmussen, so.
Other top athletes: Gina Maldonado, fr.
Outlook: “We have a lot of brand new runners to the cross country scene,” Mock said.
Class 3A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Elizabeth
Coach: Alan Small, ninth year
Boys
Last year: Second in Region 5, 15th at state
Returning athletes: John Flipse, sr.; Forrester Rumbold, sr.; Jacob States, sr.; Cash Vanek, jr.; Thomas Yates, sr.
Other top athletes: Dylan Baxter, so.; Daniel Schoel, fr.; Logan Van Eaton, fr.; Coy Weber, fr.
Outlook: “We are super young with a couple of state qualifiers returning,” Smaill said. “We will go as far as our young runners improve. A bright future is in front of us.”
Girls
Last year: Second in Region 5, fourth at state
Returning athletes: Caela Benkendorf, jr.; Masen Loeks, so.; Gianna Spangler, so.; Jordyn Thompson, sr.
Other top athletes: Emily Gertie, fr.; Ell Hedman, fr.; Tana Johnson, fr.; Grace Schmidt, fr.
Outlook: “We graduated five four-year varsity letter earners; the most successful group in our history,” Small said. “I think these young ladies will make plenty of noise on their own before they are done.”
The Classical Academy
Coach: Alan Versaw, 20th year
Boys
Last year: second in Region 2, third at state
Returning athletes: Adam Ambuul, sr.; Nathaniel Brim, Jr.; Carter Byron, Jr.; Ryan Flaherty, So.; Will Moore, So.; Mason Norman, Sr.; Brennan Pieper, So.; Landon Sheveland, Sr.
Other top athletes: Chandler Wilburn, Fr.
Outlook: “I sense a solid, positive attitude about this group. On paper, I don’t think many people feel like this team will compete for a state title, but I like the way this group gets about business. That right there is a game (and season) changer,” Versaw said.
Girls
Last year: Region 2 champions, state champions
Returning athletes: Laurel Allen, jr.; Mickey Curl, sr.; Sarah Flannery, so.; Kennedy McDonald, so.; Kotryna Obergfell, sr.; Rebecca Thompson, sr.; Sophia Valentine, so.
Other top athletes: Adia Byron, fr.; Kyra Shaner, fr.; Sawyer Wilson, fr.
Outlook: “We have just enough experienced talent to hold us together and a whole lot of young talent ready to make their mark on the world of high school cross country,” Versaw said. “Looking forward to seeing how this team matures through the season.”
Woodland Park
Coach: Mike Schoudel, fifth year
Boys
Last year: Fourth in Region 2, 20th at state
Returning athletes: Andrew Graber, jr.; Aiden Johnson, so.; Zach Thomas, jr.
Outlook: “We are sophomore-junior strong and looking for a return to state,” Schoudel said.
Girls
Last year: No team score at regionals
Tri Peaks League
Manitou Springs
Coach: Anna Mack, third year
Boys
Last year: Seventh in Region 2
Returning athletes: Max Canarella, sr.; Henry Ilyasova, so.; Kian O’Boyle, so.; Michael Parker, jr.; Payton Reed, jr.; Ben Schwartz, sr.
Outlook: “The sophomores!” Mack wrote. “They trained really hard this summer and are already looking awesome at practice. I have high expectations for them this year.
Girls
Last year: Ninth in Region 2
Returning athletes: Charlotte Anderson, so.; Atlee Barrow, so.; Dana Gutierrez Santos, jr.; Hannah Hollick, so.
Outlook: “How well the team is training together,” has Mack most excited this season. “We have a few new to XC girls on the team and they have all done a great job coming together so far.”
The Vanguard School
Coach: Leroy Neal, second year
Boys
Last year: Eighth in Region 2
Returning athletes: Aiden Clark, so.; Tyler Moen, jr.; Tyler Nelson, jr.; Asher Stone, so.
Other top athletes: Matthew Campos, fr.; Chad Munoz, so.
Outlook: “Our team this year is best described as a ‘building’ year,” Neal wrote. “The team has had a new coach every year for 4 years until now.”
Girls
Last year: Fifth in Region 2
Returning athletes: Jackie Cramer, so.; Hannah Duez, jr.; Isabel Grizalles, sr.; Ella Johnson, so.; Madi Moen, sr.; Mikaela Watkins, sr.
Other top athletes: Tanna Adams, fr.
Outlook: “If they develop as expected, the team could place second or even first in the Trip-Peaks League meet and be in the top five teams at the State meet,” Neal said.
Class 2A
Black Forest League
Colorado Spring School
Coach: Jolly Cunha, sixth year
Boys
Last year: Sixth in Region 2
Returning athletes: Sixuan Gu, sr.; Orlando Monroy, so.; Clay Roles, sr.; Aaron Yarros, jr.
Other top athletes: Nathan Garrett, fr.
Outlook: “We’re excited to have a fully healthy team to start the season this year and expect our boys’ team to be the strongest the school has had in many years,” Cunha said.
Girls
Last year: Third in Region 2, 17th at state.
Returning athletes: Brooke Ashbridge, jr.; Kate Griffin, sr.; Heather Hatch, jr.; Hina Suzuki, sr.
Other top athletes: Ellie Noel, sr.
Outlook: “Ellie Noel adds another front runner to our team,” Cunha wrote. “The 1-2 combination of Kate and Ellie, along with the experience of the rest of our girls’ team, will propel our team to new heights this year.”
Ellicott
Coach: Jim Van Hoesen, 14th year
Boys
Last year: Second in Region 2, 16th at state
Returning athletes: Ben Bridges, jr.; Jodzuel Juarez, so.; Tristin Kemp, so.; Charles Lagasse, sr.; Michael Lopez, jr.; Omar Wissar, jr.; William Wood, sr.
Outlook: “We may not win league but our kids are tough and will be right up there,” Van Hoesen wrote.
Girls
Last year: Fourth in Region 2, 20th at state-
Notes: Last year was the first time Ellicott sent a team to state, and they sent both the boys and girls.
Peyton
Coach: Anthony Martinez, third season
Boys
Last year: Region 2 champions, third at state
Returning athletes: Tyler Halliday, sr.; Mason Howard, sr.; Kelsey Montague, sr.; Joel Schluessler, jr.
Outlook: “We return 5 of 6 boys from last years 3rd place state team,” Martinez said.
Girls
Last year: Region 2 champions, seventh at state
Returning athletes: Jenny Dekker, sr.; Jordan Keairnes, so.; Cecilia Richardson, so.
Other top athletes: Eowyn Dalbec, so.
Note: Teams not listed did not submit questionnaires by Tuesday night.
Vinny Benedetto, The Gazette