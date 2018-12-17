Boys’ Cross Country
First team
Mason Norman, The Classical Academy, Jr.
The Titan junior won the Class 3A state race for the second consecutive year, this time breaking brother Tanner’s meet record with a 15:33.4. It was the top area time at state. Norman also won the Region 2 and placed second in the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League races.
Gus McIntyre, Palmer, Jr.
McIntyre took second in the Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League race and the Terrors’ regional race before running a 16:11.4 at state, claiming sixth in Class 5A.
Brandon Hippe, Palmer Ridge, Sr.
The senior lead the Bears to a second-place finish in 4A with a 16:17.4, good for sixth individually. Hippe won the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference race by 13 seconds.
Dillon Powell, Air Academy, Sr.
Powell won the 4A Region 2 race in 15:54.99 before placing seventh and leading the Kadets to a third-place finish at state by running a team-best 16:21.4.
Ben Conlin, Rampart, So.
Conlin won the Class 5A Region 5 race at Monument Valley Park in 15:58.06 before taking 11th at the state meet in 16:23.1. The sophomore also won the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League race.
Second team
Matthew Roberds, Mesa Ridge, Sr.
Logan Bocovich, Palmer Ridge, Sr.
Nathan Bone, The Classical Academy, Sr.
James Hibbard, Pine Creek, Sr.
Erik LeRoux, Cheyenne Mountain, Fr.
Honorable mention
Air Academy: Ethan Abbs, Jr.; Cal Banta, Sr.; Matthew Mettler, Jr.; Matthew Storer, Jr.; Walker Tiffany, Sr.; John Vogel, Jr. Canon City: Nathan Pontious, Fr. Cheyenne Mountain: Tristan Barnes, Sr.; Lucas DeBiase, Sr.; Nick Huger, Fr.; Chris Montross, Sr.; Peter Quiros, Sr.; Austin Smith, Fr. Colorado Springs Christian School: Johan Barstad, Sr. Coronado: Zinabu Engstrom, Fr.; Ben Hayes-Lemon, Jr.; Charlie Schroeder, Jr.; Ben Swanson, Sr. Discovery Canyon: Anthony Breglio, So. Doherty: Matthew Blizzard, Sr. Elizabeth: William Erzen, Sr.; John Flipse, Jr.; Connor McDermott, Sr.; Jacob States, Jr. Ellicott: Jodzuel Juarez, Fr.; Michael Lopez, So. Falcon: Jarrett Ramsay, Sr. Fountain-Fort Carson: Paul Thomas, Jr. Harrison: Adrian Sanchez, So. Lewis-Palmer: Nathan Allen, So.; Patrick Jirele, Jr; Max Lantz, Jr.; Josh Pierce, Sr.; Cooper Shuman, Sr. Liberty: Colin Bervig, So.; Oscar Goll, So.; Will Phillips, Jr.; Maxx Seminario, Sr. Mesa Ridge: Landon Beeson, So.; Edward Moreno, Jr.; Richie Roberds, Sr. Palmer: Cisco Alvarez, So.; Lance Mason, Sr.; Scott Prieve, So.; Max Robinson, Sr. Palmer Ridge: Lance Anderson, Fr.; Andrew Bluemel, Sr.; Daemon Kuo, Jr.; Hans Larsen, Jr.; Aleksandr Solano, Jr. Peyton: Mason Howard, Jr.; Kelsey Montague, Jr.; Sammy Schuemann, Sr.; Joel Schuluessler, So. Pikes Peak Christian: Andrew Moore, Jr. Pine Creek: Caleb Boutelle, Soph.; William Hibberd, Sr.; Sean McCauley, Jr.; Eli McFadden, Jr.; Jackson Ponce De Leon, Jr.; Noah Trautner, Jr. Rampart: Aaron Dewey, Sr.; Brett Kitazono, Jr. St. Mary’s: Adam Maal, Sr. The Classical Academy: Nathaniel Brim, So.; Josiah Cole, So.; Ryan Flaherty, Fr.; Brendan Johnston, Sr.; Landon Sheveland, Jr.; Vista Ridge: Max Bolke, Sr. Widefield: Jonathan Cabrera, Jr.; Miles Mena, Sr.; Ryan Outler, Sr.; Brandon Williams, So. Woodland Park: Andrew Graber, So.; Joshua Higgins, Sr.
Girls’ Cross Country
First team
Kaylee Thompson, The Classical Academy, Sr.
Thompson raced to a 3A state championship in her final prep race, finishing in 18 minutes, 19.2 seconds to lead the Titans to a team title. She also won the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League meet.
Rachel Ingram, Colorado Springs Christian School, Sr.
Ingram was fourth in 3A, finishing with the area’s second-best time at state at 18:50.3. The senior won the Tri Peaks League race by 15 seconds.
Liberty Ricca, Discovery Canyon, Sr.
The Thunder’s top runner was the first area finisher in the Class 4A state meet, finishing in 18:56.3, good for seventh. She was fourth in 4A Region 2.
Katie Flaherty, The Classical Academy, Sr.
The Titan senior ran a 19:02.6 at state to place fifth individually and help the Titans to the team title. She was third in the 4A CSML meet.
Paige Embaugh, Air Academy, Sr.
Embaugh led the Kadets to a third-place finish at state with a 19:07.7 finish, good for 10th in 4A. She was second in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference meet, as Air Academy won the league title.
Second team
Kylie Simshauser, Florence, So.
Kennedy McDonald, The Classical Academy, Fr.
Ashten Loeks, Elizabeth, Sr.
Rebecca Thompson, The Classical Academy, Jr.
Lucy Hart, Pine Creek, So.
Honorable mention
Air Academy: Ella Chura, Fr.; Zoe Lachnidt, Fr.; Tatum Miller, Jr.; Mackenzie Moss, Sr.; Olivia Novy, So.; Dylan Teeples, Fr.; Canon City: Taylor Lee, Sr. Cheyenne Mountain: Jensen Enterman, Jr.; Brooke Heinicke, Jr.; Breanne Raley, So.; Hope Stark, Fr.; Anna Warmack, Sr. Colorado Springs Christian School: Elle Stevens, Fr. Colorado Springs School: Kate Griffin, Jr. Coronado: Ary Mascarenas, Fr.; Madeline Morland, Sr.; Faith Roth, Sr. Discovery Canyon: Alexis Bishop, Sr.; Emma Lindsey, Fr.; Ellie Linnenburger, So.; Morgan Willard, So. Doherty: Rachael Blizzard, Sr.; Mikayla Cox, Jr. Elizabeth: Ella Benkendorf, Sr.; Brenna Jones, Sr.; Alaina Jones, Sr.; Masen Loeks, Fr.; Isabell Tebrugge, Sr. Ellicott: Ashley Hermosillo, So. Fountain-Fort Carson: Emily Hamilton, Jr.; Emma Hatton, Sr.; Loren Ruckmich, Jr.; Jaelyn Wilson, Jr. Harrison: Magnifique Niyonyishu, Sr. James Irwin: Eowyn Dalbec, Fr. Lewis-Palmer: Aubrey Surage, So. Liberty: Trinity Dixon, Fr.; Jaden Knight, Jr. Mesa Ridge: Mica Etsitty, Sr. Palmer: Leah Goodloe, Jr.; Kayla Schumacher, Sr. Palmer Ridge: Annie Busath, Jr.; Maren Busath, So.; Riley Colby, Jr.; Clarissa Cunneff, Sr.; Emily Gentry, Sr.; Isabella Prosceno, So.; Katie Wotta, Fr. Peyton: Jenny Dekker, Jr.; Kayleigh Mannering, Jr.; Cecilia Richardson, Fr. Pine Creek: Nadine Almasri, Jr.; Kayla Anderson, Fr.; Madelyn Blazo, Fr.; Brooke Coleman, Jr.; Kathryn Hibbard, So.; Bryesen Roman, Fr. Rampart: Vanessa Addison, Sr.; Nina Florek, Jr.; Mollie Roden, So.; Emma Perschke, So. The Classical Academy: Sarah Burroughs, Sr.; Mikayla Curl, Jr.; Kotryna Obergfell, Jr. The Vanguard School: Ella Johnson, Fr.; Madi Moen, Jr. Widefield: Caitlyn Anderson, Sr.; Alyssa McLean, So.; Sophia Mena, So.; Maddy Rodrigues, Jr. Woodland Park: Rebecca Godwin, So.