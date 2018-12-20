CLASS 5A/4A
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitter
Taylor Buckley, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Buckley led the area Class 4A-5A hitters with 275 kills and earned a .242 hitting percentage in her senior year. Buckley was an exceptionally powerful hitter who coach Wade Baxter says left a number of bruises on "unfortunate defenders" who got in the way of one of her kills. She had 17 total blocks, 219 digs and 48 aces for the Rangers.
Trinity Jackson, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Jackson aided the three-time Class 4A state champs with a .264 hitting percentage and was just five kills shy of Buckley’s mark her senior year. Jackson transferred to Lewis-Palmer her junior year and made an immediate impact, completing her volleyball career with two state titles, 428 kills, 297 digs and 48 blocks through 146 sets played in a Lewis-Palmer uniform.
Outside hitter/ middle blocker
Kess Krutsinger, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Krutsinger knocked down 204 kills with a staggering .412 hitting percentage, and 87 total blocks. Her hitting percentage ranked her second in 4A, and total blocks put her among the top 17. She earned a career-high 13 kills in back-to-back games during the state tournament, including her season-high seven blocks and 13 kills in a quarterfinal win over Longmont.
Middle Blocker
Ashten Prechtel, sr., Discovery Canyon — The 6-foot-5 senior led the state in total blocks by a comfortable margin, with 210 total blocks — including 85 solo. Her efforts rank her in the top-eight all-time in Colorado. Prechtel also had an impressive .399 hitting percentage, and had 247 kills. Prechtel was the Thunder’s biggest threat as Discovery Canyon earned a No. 2 seed in the program's second state berth.
DS/Libero
Giana Bartolo, jr., Lewis-Palmer — Bartolo emerged as one of the most consistent liberos in the state. She ranked eighth in Class 4A with 451 digs with just 32 errors through 90 sets. Bartolo also had 331 serve receptions with 17 errors and 60 assists with just two ball-handling errors. She was also a threat behind the service line with 47 aces and a 94.3 serve percentage.
Setter
McKenna Sciacca, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Sciacca left her mark on Lewis-Palmer volleyball in a big way. Not only did she run the most productive offense in the state, and led them to three consecutive championships, she also crushed the Rangers’ career assist record, racking up 2,694 assists through three varsity seasons. Her senior year she had 829 assists (fourth in 4A), 246 digs, a team-leading 64 aces, and 41 kills.
Utility
Addie Feek, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Feek wrapped up her senior year second on the team with a .392 hitting percentage and had a career-high 138 kills. Her hitting percentage this year was more than 100 points higher than her junior season. Feek also had 61 total blocks, good for second on the team with just three blocking errors. Feek, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker, finished her career with 171 career blocks and 384 kills.
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitter
Leah Lester, jr., Discovery Canyon
Ella Eddy, jr., Cheyenne Mountain
Outside hitter/ middle blocker
Sarah Garner, jr., Woodland Park
Middle blocker
Graysen Kraft, jr., TCA
DS/ Libero
Sydney Wagner, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Setter
Hannah Pethtel, sr., Discovery Canyon
Utility
Kylee Newsome, sr., Woodland Park
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Lyla Hollis, jr., OH; Sydney Barnes, jr., MB
Canon City — Abby Rupp, jr., L
Cheyenne Mountain — Jackie Martensen, jr., M
The Classical Academy — Hope Storm, so., S; Lexi Wilcox, sr., L
Coronado — Rachel Scott, so., S
Discovery Canyon — Paityn Kramer, so., OH; Tatum Umiamaka, jr., MB
Doherty — Hope Hines, sr., OH; Carlee Redd, sr., L; Leilani Washington, sr., MB
Falcon — Austen Brewer, sr., OH; Avynn LaRose, sr., MH
Lewis-Palmer — Emily Coe, sr., DS; Riley Putnicki, sr., S
Liberty — Kita Elsner, sr., L; Katelyn McMoore, jr., OH
Palmer — Evonne Rodriguez, sr., DS
Palmer Ridge — Elysia Glowacz, sr., S; Cassie Lorenz, fr., L; Summer Reflogal, sr., OH
Pine Creek — Sydney Collins, sr., MB; Faith Horton, jr., L; Chandler Nelson, sr., S; Savannah Nott, sr., OPP
Rampart — Emily Ellis, sr., MB; Haley McCorkle, sr., S; Riley Simpson, so., OH; Grace Wilkinson, jr., L; Abby Wolverton, sr., OH
Sand Creek — Abigail Ragsdale, sr., MB
Sierra — Tionna Moss, sr.; Gya’ni Sami, sr., S
Woodland Park — Teagan Couch, sr., L; Karly Purkey, jr., S