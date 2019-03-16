Class 5A
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Ben Montoya, 12th year
Returning athletes: Mike Jones, jr., sprints; JaWarren Smith, jr., sprints; Paul Thomas, jr., distance; Lawson White, sr., throws.
Outlook: "Boys team is very young and inexperienced," Montoya said. However there are some potentially talented individuals who will contribute to ensuring the team is as a young team."
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Dick Geddes, 42nd year
Returning athletes: Ray Bailey, jr., jumps, relays; Oscar Goll, so., distance; Dylan Greene, sr., sprints, relays; Bryce Kizewski, sr., distance; Will Phillips, jr., distance; Maxx Seminario, sr., distance; Jeff Zelkin, sr., distance.
Outlook: "Hard working group that has great desire to do well this year," Geddes said.
Doherty
Coach: Robert Duensing, 15th year
Returning athletes: Brandon Deas, sr., 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200; Isaiah Escalante, jr., 400, 4x200, 4x400; Devon Lobato, sr.., 4x400, 4x200; Donte Marsh, so., high jump; Brian Mosley, sr., 100, 4x100, 4x200; Christian Olmstead, sr., 4x400.
Other top athletes: Matthew Blizzard, sr., 3200; Robert Crawford, jr., hurdles; Jacquay Seawright, jr., hurdles; Brandon Zerwick, sr., pole vault.
Outlook: "We are a senior heavy team of hungry boys," Duensing said. "We are deep in the sprints, while we are strong in the jumps, vault, throws, and distance. This will be one of our largest boys' teams in recent years and we are looking at making some noise at state."
Rampart Rams
Coach: Roberty Young, fourth year
Returning athletes: Ben Colin, so., distance; Aaron Dewey, sr., distance; Jacob Jeong, sr., throws; Luke Pavlica, so., sprints; Aaron and Mitchell Rubin, so., pole vault; Derek Strong, sr., long and triple jumps; Ethan Temby, sr., sprints; Grant Tucker, jr., throws; Nathan VanWie, sr., throws; Chris Yoo, jr., sprints.
Outlook: "We have the potential to score in a lot of areas," Young said. "I look for this team to develop into a fairly strong squad late in the season. We have a TON of new athletes out that will be able to help us as they grown and learn the sport."
Class 4A
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Kimberly Whitaker, fifth year
Outlook: Every year is a new group of student athletes with lots of fun and track & field to experience.
Canon City Tigers
Coach: Nathan Bohlken, fifth year
Returning athletes: Kodiak Bowersox, sr., shot put and discus; Ray Cammel, jr., 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200, Matthew Morgenthaler, sr. 800, 1600, 4x800, Harrison Pilafas, jr., 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x200, J.W. Ruona, sr., 800 and 4x800, Noah Vidmar, jr., long jump, triple jump, 4x100, Brendan Young, sr., triple jump, long jump, high Jump, 4x100.
Other top athletes: Nathan Ponitous, fr., 1600, 3200.
Outlook: "This season is going to be very exciting because all the athletes that qualified for State last year have returned," Bohlken said. "They are very excited and ready to do there best."
Notes: Young signed a letter of intent to continue his track career at UCCS.
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Stan Lambros, 15th year
Returning athletes: Jacob Allen, jr., distance; Dakota Kempf, jr., sprints/jumps; Chris Montross, sr., distance.
Other top athletes: Ben Stoyer, sr., throws.
Outlook: Asked about what excites him most of this year's team, Lambros said, "Welcoming our incoming freshmen class."
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Jeremy Kane, 15th
Returning athletes: Isaiah Outler, sr., jumps; Charlie Schroeder, jr., distance; Ben Swanson, sr., distance; Eric White, jr., distance; William Patrick White, so., sprints.
Top athletes: Zinabu Engstrom, fr., distance.
Outlook: "We have moved down into 4A for the CHSAA classification and we hope to do well in May," Kane said.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Adam Felkey, fourth year
Returning athletes: Ryan Blake , sr., jumps, sprints; Cole Draper, sr., jumps, sprints; Kevin Frye, jr., hurdles; Tanner McCrary, sr., pole vault; Zach Miller, sr., jumps, sprints; Kevin Passion, sr., jumps, sprints; Eli Scott, jumps, throws; Bobby Schimmel, hurdles; Noah Wantanabe, sr., distance.
Outlook: "We have a great core of senior leadership this year that is leading our team as ONE TEAM and creating a great atmosphere for younger athletes to thrive," Felkey wrote.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Harley Nunan, first year; Nathan Borchers, fourth year
Returning athletes: Brayden Jones, jr., triple jump.
Harrison Panthers
Coach: Al Melo, 12th year
Returning athletes: Segio Alvarado, sr., hurdles; Darius Cheatom, sr., jumps; Makea Scippio, jr. jumps; Tyrese VanHorne, jr., sprints; Devon Washington, sr., sprints; Miron Wasburn, sr., throws.
Outlook: Asked about what excites him most about this season, Melo said, "Tyrese Vanhorne returning 4A state champ in the 200. Will look to double at state meet in 200 and 400. Devon Washington in the 200 and 400."
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Jaems De Rubis, second year
Returning athletes: Matthew Roberds, distance, Richie Roberds, distance; Tyrell Smith, sprints.
Other top athletes: Nic Alba, distance; Tyler Bizzell, distance; Alex Campos, hurdles Dillon Campos, jumps; Charles Davis, jumps; Victor Fernandez, throws; Elijah Flemmings, jumps; Faleao Leatiota, throws; Nate Richardson, sprints; Trevon Walker, sprints.
Outlook: "In my sophomore year as a head coach," De Rubis said, "I am very excited about our returning upperclassmen and the leadership they bring to our program. We are looking forward to breaking a few school records and filling a bus for the state meet."
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Nancy Pellow, sixth year
Returning athletes: Konnor Kingsmore, sr., triple jump; Josh Pierce, sr., distance.
Mitchell Marauders
Coach: Josh Browning, fifth year
Returning athletes: Tamar Davis, sr., mid-distance; Tharron Gray, sr., jumps and sprints: Kaleel Hamilton, sr., springs and jumps; Devin Montoya, sr., sprints; Adrian Morris, sr., mid-distance; DJ Wilson, so., sprints and jumps
Other top athletes: Leroy Pruitt, jr., jumps; Joseph Williams, sr., sprints, jumps.
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Amanda Tivnan, fifth year
Returning athletes: Andrew Bluemel, sr., middle distance; Braeden Holcombe, jr., jumps, hurdles, sprints; Brian McCarthy, jr., throws; Anthony Rosenstrauch, sr., throws; Tyson Wahgren, jr., pole vault; Jaydes Warwick, sr., hurdles.
Outlook: "We have a very strong junior class and quite a few promising freshman," Tivnan said. "Should be a great season in all events on the track."
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Sarah King, second year
Outlook: "All of our returning athletes and our large group of freshmen athletes," King said, referring to what she's looking forward to this year.
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Lee Vigil, first year
Returning athletes: Marcus Daniels, jr., 100 meters; Trevor Jones, 800 meters.
Outlook: Asked about what excites him the most about this season, Vigil said, "Being my first year as head coach working with the kids."
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Lindsay Mock, first year
Returning athletes: Sean Burns, jr., sprints; Zayden Davis, jr., hurdles; Micha Hilts, sr., high jump; Zach Polk, sr., 800 meters; Emanuel Taylor, sr., shot.
Other top athletes: Max Bolke, sr., mile; Jason Prisbey, jr., throws; Santiago Ramirez, jr., shot put; Issiah Watkins, jr., 400 meters.
Outlook: "I am looking forward to seeing the athletes excel and continue to progress throughout the season," Mock said.
Class 3A
Colorado Springs Christian School
Coach: Abbie Morgan, first year
Outlook: "We have a young, inexperienced team looking to have breakthrough meets," Morgan said.
St. Mary's Pirates
Coach: Archie Malloy III, third year
Returning athletes: Paul Elstad, sr., 100, 200; Domenic Hartman, sr., 800, 1600, 4x800; Adam Maal, sr., 400, 800, 1600, 4x800 relay; Lucas Novak, so., shot put, discus; Joon Shin, sr., shot put, discus; Jeremy Uhl, sr., 800, 1600; Michael Zhang, jr., 100/200;
Outlook: "Our boys are very exciting to watch compete and our distance relay will be very competitive," Malloy said.
The Vanguard School
Coach: Samantha Reid, second year
Returning athletes: Hayden Frear, senior, jumps; Quinn Greenhalgh, so., throws; Tyler Moen, so., distance, jumps; Kyle Schoonover, so., sprints; middle distance.
Other top athletes: Seth Fuqua, sr., jumps; William Hall, sr., hurdles; Sterling Lee, sr., sprints; Ian Redd, sr., jumps; Asher Stone, fr., middle distance; Adam Sucher, fr., sprints.
Outlook: "We have a young group this season but the boys' team will be led by senior Hayden Frear," Reid said. "The returning athletes will provide the new teammates experience in every event. We are hoping to qualify as many as possible to the state championship meet this season."
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Sara Martinez, first year
Returning athletes: Skye Cicarrelli, sr., high jump; Chase Graves, sr., pole vault; Gunnar Grace, jr., pole vault; Josh Higgins, sr., 4x800; Cameron Howard, sr., 4x800, 800; Oliver Lampton-Adkins, jr., 4x800, 800; Nick Nijkamp, jr., triple jump; Jaeger Rokey, sr., 4x800, 400.
Outlook: "We are planning on having some new athletes who have never done track," Martinez said.
Class 2A
Ellicott Thunderhawks
Coach: Donte' Stewart, second year
Returning athletes: Cristian Aguilar, so., 800 meters, mile run; Matthew Brant, sr., 800 meters, shot put, discus; Josh Garduno, so, 100 and 200 meters, long jump; Ernesto Hernandez, jr., 800 meters, mile run; Charles Lagasse, jr., 800 meters; Jonah Long, so., shot put and discus; Michael Lopez, sr., 300 hurdles; Nathaniel Matte, sr., shot put, discus; Nicholas Matte, jr., 800 meters; Acxel Perez, sr., 200 meters, long jump, triple jump; Jacob Searle, jr., 200 and 400 meters; Sebastian Valle, jr., 800, 400, 200 meters.
Other top athletes: Giovani Garcia, fr.,, 200 and 400 meters, triple jump; Jodzuel Juarez, fr., mile and 800 meters; Jared Schnapp, so., high jump.
Outlook: "Going to be a pretty young team that will compete for the Tri-Peaks League championship," Stewart said.
Notes: Ellicott returns three state qualifiers, including Searle, who placed in the 400 meters with a personal best of 51.96. He's looking to take his time down into the :40s, his coach said.
Peyton Panthers
Coach: Gregg Dahlberg, second year
Returning athletes: Michael Enright, sr., middle distance; Koleman Gee, so., throws; Tanner Hughes, so., hurdles; Jase Lantto, jr., throws; Cody Phelps, sr., middle distance; Antonio Reza, jr., throws; Promis'd Smith, jr., distance; Joel Schluessler, so., distance; Sammy Schuemann, sr., distance; Garret Stecklein, so., hurdles; Wyatt Stecklein, jr., sprints; Braedon Whaley, sr., distance.
Outlook: "With 30 boys out, we should be able to cover all the events and be competitive in meets," Dahlberg said. "We look for Sammy Schuemann and Joel Schluessler to be very competitive from the 1600 up."