Nick Lorenz has won many matches during his impressive four-year boys’ tennis career at Discovery Canyon.
But it’s his few losses that he can’t seem to forget.
“I will always remember not winning,” he said.
One loss in particular stands out. It happened Oct. 13, when he fell 6-1, 7-5 to Colorado Academy senior Jordaan Richter in the No. 1 singles final during the Class 4A state tournament at Pueblo City Park Tennis Complex.
The loss capped off an impressive high school run for Lorenz, who was named The Gazette Preps 2018 Boys’ Tennis Peak Performer of the Year.
He also finished as a state runner-up during his freshman season.
“Obviously, I was hoping to win,” Lorenz said about his final match, “but it always doesn’t go your way, I guess.”
He didn’t just want to win for himself and his school. He also wanted to do it for his brother.
Luke Lorenz won the 4A title in 2013. Two years later, Nick started his own legacy with a title loss in the No. 1 singles final against Kent Denver junior Casey Ross. He lost to Ross in the semifinals in 2016 before he made it to the semifinals again last year only to settle for a fourth-place finish.
In between, the Lorenz brothers trained together while Luke passed on his knowledge to his younger sibling.
Nick Lorenz went undefeated at 10-0 in the regular season before he cruised to the state title match.
He beat his first-round opponent 6-0, 6-0, his quarterfinals challenger 6-0, 6-1 and and his semifinals opponent 6-2, 6-4. Then came one of his toughest competitors, someone he calls a friend and has played against before.
In his match against Richter, Lorenz lost the first set before he went up 5-2 in the second set.
But Richter rallied, gained control again and cruised to a two-set win.
Nick Lorenz’s older brother was there to watch it all.
Though both didn’t get the result they had hoped for, they were there for each other.
And Nick Lorenz continues to follow in his brother’s footsteps. He recently committed to Bryant University in Rhode Island, where Luke recently wrapped up his senior year.
Nick has gotten to know some of the coaches and players there and felt comfortable with them.
Asked why he decided to go with Bryant, Lorenz chuckled. “I could’ve taken my own track,” he said, “but that’s a good school.”