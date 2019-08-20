Class 5A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Doherty Spartans
Coach: John Shepard, second season
Last year: 7-3 overall, 3-3 CSML
Returning athletes: Did not list.
Outlook: "To build on our momentum from last season and compete well in our league," Shepard said.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Mary Heisel, sixth season
Last season: 1-9 overall, 0-6 CSML
Returning athletes: Nick Dowell, sr.; Brandon Josephson, sr.; Logan Johnson, jr.; Kaeden Minton, so.; Danylo Pryakhin, jr.; Graydon Smejkal, so.; Zach Troudt, jr.
Outlook: "We have a handful of brand new players to the sport," Heisel said, "so we are looking forward to teaching them and bringing them up to a more competitive level."
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Brandon Dale, fourth season
Last year: 5-5 overall, 2-4 CSML
Returning athletes: Andy Graham, so.; Aiden Greene, sr.; Trevor Stolk, jr.
Outlook: "I am excited to start with a young team and build players into competitive players," Dale said.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Todd Nelson, ninth season
Last year: 5-6 overall, 2-4 CSML
Returning athletes: Garrett Danico, so.; Leo Gullickson, jr.; Gabe Hurcomb, jr.; Giles Lewis, jr.; Clayton Myers, sr.; Aidan Nelson, jr.; Jacob Puett, jr.; Matt Sims, sr.; Weston Sullivan, sr.; Sayer Tankersley, jr.
Outlook: "Excited about the growth we saw last year and having 10 players back with varsity experience," Nelson said. "Great team atmosphere."
Rampart Rams
Coach: Molly Gill, third season
Last season: 5-6 overall, 3-3 CSML
Returning athletes: Jacob Klein, sr.; Oliver Nguyen, jr.; Zayne Perkins, so.; Atharva Vispute, jr.
Outlook: "We have a smaller team, so I am excited about training up kids I haven't had before on the varsity level," Gill said. "We lost seven seniors from varsity last year, and tryouts have been interesting trying to fill spots."
Class 4A
Region 4
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Brian Thirkell, first season
Last year: 6-3 overall, 3-1 Region 4
Returning athletes: Will Fiala, sr.; Evan Gustafson, jr.; Brenner Haley, jr.; Landry Jones, jr.; Avery Prechtel, jr.; Caleb Trevillian, jr.; Tyler Trevillian, sr.; Miles Wonnacot, sr.; Gabe Wu, so.
Outlook: "It is exciting to see these young men form a team and work together to meet their goals," Thirkell said. "They will build upon their past experiences to create their own new legacy to inspire the future."
Region 6
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Matt Kiser, seventh season
Last year: 5-5 overall, 5-0 at home
Returning athletes: Did not list.
Outlook: "I have a great young team with lots of energy," Kiser said.
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Tyler Philipsen, eighth season
Last year: 8-3 overall, 6-0 Region 6
Returning athletes: Evan Asiano, so.; Reilly Fredell, sr.; Grayson Graham, sr.; Jackson Shaeffer, jr.; Remington Van De Veer, so.
Outlook: "Excited to have both returned players with a lot of experience as well as some up-and-comers who are eager to learn and improve," Philipsen said. "A nice mix of experience and youth."
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Pam Rogers, second season
Last year: 6-5 overall, 2-4 Region 6
Returning athletes: Alex Anspach, sr.; Nate Blume, jr.; Thomas Ginnetti, so.; Isaac King, sr.; Terrence Jones, sr.; Kaden Royse, jr.; Kobe Royse, sr.; Alex Yerger, sr.
Outlook: "Terrence Jones has worked hard on his game in the off season," Rogers said. "Looking forward to watching him compete."
The Vanguard School Coursers
Coach: Dina Fuqua, 10th season
Last season: 9-1 overall
Returning athletes: Juan Bustamante, jr.; John Dallin, jr.; Asher Garvens, so.; Henri Mueh, so.; Ian Patterson, so.; Will Stone, jr.
Outlook: "I am excited that all of my kids will be playing in a different position this year and they will all be challenged," Fuqua said. "This group of young men are great competitors and will surprise some teams."
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Stephen Portugal, fourth season
Last year: 3-7 overall, 1-1 Region 6
Returning athletes: Ryan Daniel, sr.; Tkai Gonzalez, jr.; Jermiah Jones, sr.; Max Niccoli, sr.; Jakob Peterson, jr.; Noah Volcic, sr.; Thor Young, sr.
Outlook: "A lot of strong players coming back, so lots of experience," Portugal said.
Region 6
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Dave Adams, 41 seasons
Last season: 9-3 overall, 5-1 Region 6
Returning athletes: Joey Geisz, sr.; Paul Jones, sr.; Joseph Martenson, so.; Robbie Metz, jr.; Jackson Miller, so.; Oliver Muhl, so.; Carver Ward, jr.
Other top athletes: Lorenzo Pirocca, sr.; Miles Wagner, jr.; Steven Zhou, fr.
Outlook: "We have strong experience returning to the top half of our team," Adams said. "We very likely will have completely different doubles pairings from last year, so we have a lot of work to do to figure out how to play together as doubles teams."
Region 7
Fountain Valley School Danes
Coach: Andrew McPherson, 10th season
Last season: 7-3 overall, 4-2 Region 7
Returning athletes: Jeb Brown, jr.; Colin Devanny, jr.; Leo Li, jr.; Jo Ota, sr.; Xiaochao Yu, jr.; Channy Zhang, sr.
Outlook: "Many returning upperclassmen to help lead the new, younger players of the team," McPherson said.
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Lisa Felice, 14th season
Last year: 2-8 overall, 0-5 Region 7
Returning athletes: Keanu Calar, so.; Logan Crutchfield, sr.; Jadyn Sandoval, sr.
Outlook: "New inexperienced athletes but very coachable," Felice said. "They are excited to play tennis."
Note: Teams not listed did not report