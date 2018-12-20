Singles
First team
No. 1 — Nick Lorenz, Discovery Canyon, sr.: He capped off a memorable prep career by finishing as the runner-up in No. 1 singles at the Class 4A state tournament. He was also a runner-up as a freshman and placed fourth as a junior. He went undefeated in the regular season before he lost to Colorado Academy’s Jordaan Richter in the title match. Lorenz finished 15-1.
No. 2 — Paul Jones, Cheyenne Mountain, jr.: He went 14-2 in the regular season before he wrapped up his junior season with a third-place finish at 4A state tournament. He beat Kent Denver’s Oliver Greenwald 6-0, 6-4. Jones, No. 1 Joey Geisz and No. 3 Ollie Muhl return next season to form a strong Cheyenne Mountain group at singles play.
No. 3 — Ollie Muhl, Cheyenne Mountain, fr.: He ended his freshman season in dramatic fashion, beating Kent Denver’s Trent Beckman 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to give the Indians just enough points to secure third place in the final match of the 4A tournament. In the regular season, Muhl posted a 10-5 record.
Second team
No. 1: Jo Ota, Fountain Valley, jr.
No. 2: Kyle Ma, Pine Creek, jr.
No. 3: Sean Bohuslavsky, Liberty, sr.
Doubles
First team
No. 1 — Grant Leap, sr./Robbie Metz, so., Cheyenne Mountain: As the Indians’ top doubles team, Leap and Metz had a slow start. They opened the regular season 1-1 before they went on a five-match winning streak to eventually finish with a 10-5 record. At the 4A state tournament, they settled for fourth but only after an hourslong, back-and-forth 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 loss to Mullen’s J.P. Starkey and Dante Dino.
No. 2 — Carver Ward, so./Max Schultz, sr., Cheyenne Mountain: The duo boasted a 12-2 record in the regular season before they advanced to the 4A semifinals. They opened the state tournament with a pair of straight-set wins before falling 6-2, 6-3 to Colorado Academy. But the Cheyenne Mountain duo climbed back through the playbacks to beat Mullen’s Thomas Logan and Coleman Guthrie, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, to claim third.
No. 3 — Bennett Ziegler, so./Konrad Ziegler, sr., Cheyenne Mountain: The brothers capped off their season with a third-place showing at the 4A tournament. They boasted a 12-3 record during the regular season, then advanced to the semifinals only to lose a heartbreaker, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, to Kent Denver. But the duo got some redemption and beat Niwot’s Sam Bickham and Ivan Calderon, 6-4, 6-3, in the last match.
No. 4 — Joseph Martensen, fr./Jackson Miller, fr., Cheyenne Mountain: The freshman duo were consistent throughout the season. In the 4A state tournament, they battled and battled. In the opener, Martensen and Miller defeated Littleton’s Ethan Montoya and Ollie Montoya 6-1, 6-0 before falling 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 in a hard-fought match against D’Evelyn’s Mason Gustafson and Clint Gersabeck. They finished the regular season with a 11-4 record.
Second team
No. 1: Evan Gustafson, so./Gabe Wu, fr., Discovery Canyon
No. 2: Ben Carlandar, fr./Christian Sack, so., Palmer Ridge
No. 3: Chase Harris, fr./Brayden White, jr., Air Academy
No. 4: Nicholas Pharris, sr./Ian Lewis, sr., Coronado
Honorable mentions
Air Academy — Justin Brand, sr..; William MacGuire, jr.
Cheyenne Mountain — Joey Geisz, jr.
Canon City — Nathan Lowther, jr.
Coronado — Noah Enoch, sr.; Reilly Fredell, jr.; Grayson Graham, jr.; Jackson Shaeffer, so.; Tucker Travins, sr.
Discovery Canyon — Landry Jones, so.; Thomas Kleynhans, sr.; Miles Wonnacot, jr.
Doherty — Dominic Manzo, sr.; Benji Troutman, sr.
Palmer Ridge — Ethan Breese, so.; Ethan Michon, fr.; Bryce Miller, sr.; Quinn Turner, fr.; James York, sr.; Jackson Zimmerman, sr.
Pine Creek — Luke Miller, sr.
Widefield — Jermiah Jones, jr.