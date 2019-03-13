CLASS 5A
Colorado Springs Metro League
DOHERTY SPARTANS
Coach: Murphy Barry, third season
Last year: 1-6, 1-5 in CSML
Returning athletes: Brett Arnold, sr., 50 free/200 free; Ben Case, jr., 200 IM/100 butterfly; Sean Gustad, sr., 200 free; Benjiman Troutman, sr., diving; Xavier Wright, sr., 50 free/100 fly
Other top athletes: Mike Foust, fr., 50 free/100 free/100 back
Outlook: "The senior class is very dedicated to having a successful season,” Barry said. “It is their dedication that will keep the team success moving forward.”
Notes: Barry noted the high number of multisport athletes who swim, something “which helps us be successful because of their athletic ability.”
FOUNTAIN-FORT CARSON TROJANS
Coach: Duffy Dillon, second season
Last year: 5-3, 3-3
Returning athletes: Johnathan Brown, sr., 50/100 free; Brandon Kidd, sr., free/back; Juan Monroy-Rincon, sr.; free; Pedro Carreno-Cortez, jr., free/back; Colby Charlesworth, jr., free/breast; Noel Irizarry, jr., free; Garrid Keller, jr.; back/free; DJ Palis, jr., medley/breast; Drake Winch, jr., free; Ryan Mason, so., free
Outlook: Our team is double the size from last year,” Dillon said. “We have 10 returners and 22 newcomers and also have the return of our diving program."
Notes: Tristan Riffe, a 2018 F-FC graduate, is serving as the volunteer diving coach this season as the program returns after a one-year hiatus. Riffe was the runner-up at the CSML championships at a junior.
PALMER TERRORS
Coach: Reed Carlson, first season
Last year: 2-6, 1-6
Returning athletes: Ryan Albright, so.; 100 breast/500 free; Kory Crutcher, jr.; 200 free/500 free; Skyler Gilliam, jr., 200 medley/100 free; Giles Lewis, so., 100 back/200 free; Reece MacRenato, sr., 50 free/100 free; Monroe Mozee, so., 200 medley/100 breast; Connor Nelson, sr., 100 free/200 free; Oliver Ordes, sr., 50 free/100 free; Andrew Swankowski, jr., 50 free/100 free; Emo Vega, so., 50 free/100 free
Outlook: "We’ve got three swimmers returning from last year’s 5A state relays, as well as some promising newcomers,” Carlson said.
RAMPART RAMS
Coach: Karin Lundin, first season
Last year: 7-0, 6-0; 5A league meet champs, placed 21st at 5A state meet
Returning athletes: Nathan Aumiller, jr., 200 medley/100 fly; Coleton Haight, jr., 200 free/500 free; Trey Kennedy, jr., 200 free/200 medley/500 free/100 back; Jordan Moore, jr., diving; Isaac Neddo, sr., 50 free/100 free; Joshua Plasterer, jr., 50 free/100 free; Scott Reeder, jr., 200 free/200 medley/500 free; Abraham Vargas, so., 200 medley
Other top athletes: Patrick Jang, jr., 200 medley/100 breast/100 fly; Seth Shyrock, fr., 200 medley/100 fly; Wyatt Aumiller, fr., 200 medley/100 fly; Psymon Perkins, fr., diving
Outlook: "There’s a new dynamic of the team that combines lots of young potential for fast times with returning talent to help lead the team to victory,” Lundin said. “We are looking at many state cut times, as well as relays and individuals that could break multiple school records."
Notes: Lundin, a former swim coach at Harrison, replaced Dan Greene, who had coached both programs at Rampart the past four years. He led the boys’ squad the past 12 years and continues to coach the girls’ program that recently won its second straight 4A state title.
CLASS 4A
Colorado Springs Metro League
CORONADO COUGARS
Coach: Bob Bell, 44th season
Last year: 4-3, 4-2; 4A league meet champs, placed 17th at 4A state meet
Returning athletes: Andy Aire, sr., free/breast; Adam Austin, jr., free/back; Jackson Sawyer, sr., fly/breast; Hunter Tenpas, jr., back/fly
Other top athletes: Liam Davidson, jr., medley/breast; Sean Kight, so., free/medley; Miles Medina, so., medley/free; Chris Reyes, so., breast/fly; Luke Steiner, so., diving; Remi VandeVeer, fr., free/back
Outlook: "This year, we have a solid group of seniors and juniors to have big meet experience,” Bell said. “Our sophomore class is ready to step up, and I’m looking forward to our freshman class. It should be a fun season, and we will be a competitive team."
LIBERTY LANCERS
Coach: Erik Richardson, fourth season
Last year: 2-6, 2-4
Returning athletes: Ryan Amsden, jr., diving; Jackson Borchers, sr., 100 free/100 breast; Griffin Heller, sr., 50/100 free
Other top athletes: Alex Choi, fr., 200 free/200 medley/500 free; Nathan Sistare, jr., 50 free/100 free; Trevor Zook, sr., diving
Outlook: "For the past several years, we have competed at the 5A state meet, but this year, we will be at the 4A meet,” Richardson said. “It will be fun to see how we do with some different teams and different state-qualifying times."
Notes: Liberty’s program continues to grow. By Richardson’s numbers, 30 athletes are part of team, up from 18 when Richardson took over four years ago.
WIDEFIELD GLADIATORS
Coach: Susan Wickberg, 18th season
Last year: 1-5
Returning athletes: Jarrod Grace, jr., 50/100 free; Brandon Matthew, sr., 200 free; Jackson Moore, sr., 50 free/100 free/500 free; Josh McDuffie, jr., 100 back; Kidyn Timms, so., 100 breast; Dax Wilson, sr., diving
Outlook: "We have many strong, new swimmers and several returning swimmers,” Wickberg said. “We also have four divers. We are hoping to have a strong season."
Notes: This is the second consecutive season that Widefield/Mesa Ridge has fielded a varsity squad following two years without a program in District 3. In 2013, Widefield offered swimming to athletes in the district for the first time in 13 years.
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
AIR ACADEMY KADETS
Coach: Scott Newell, 12th season
Last year: 2-3, 1-2; placed 12th in standings at 4A state meet
Returning athletes: Griffin Ayotte, sr., 200 free/50 free/100 free; Jack Elbert, sr., diving; Jentry Zymbaluk, sr., diving
Other top athletes: Kona Lindsey, sr., 50 free/100 breast; Seth Nelson, sr., 200 free/100 free/500 free
Outlook: "This year, we have a great group of guys with some of the best competition in the state again,” Newell said. “Our seniors are really looking forward to making an impact competitively, as well as leaving a legacy within the culture of our team and community."
Notes: Ayotte, the 4A state runner-up in the 50 and 100 freestyle finals, did so with a torn labrum in his shoulder. According to Newell, “he had surgery and is coming back bigger and better.” Newell considers Elbert as a state-title contender despite his decision not to dive at the club level. “He has really been self-driven and self-made.”
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN INDIANS
Coach: Kate Doane, 10th season
Last year: 0-4, 0-3; finished fourth in the team standings at 4A state meet
Returning athletes: John Berry, so.; sprints; Evan Branham, jr., 200 medley/500 free; Carsten Erlander, so., sprints; Eddie Hayward, so., free/back; Gabe Grauvogel, sr., 200 medley/100 breast/sprints; Ryan Leach, sr., diving; Adison Rowe, so., diving; Jake Stark, so., back/breast; Andrew Yi, jr., 50 free
Other top athletes: Forrest Buck III, jr., fly/sprints; Endre Kereshi, fr., free/sprints; Max Roslin, fr., back/breast; Raglan Ward, fr., sprints/fly/back; Alex Zhang, fr., fly/breast
Outlook: "Our 2019 team will be led by Gabe Grauvogel and Ryan Leach and the solid depth of our younger swimmers,” Doane said. “Through hard work and commitment, the Indians are excited to continue the tradition of keeping Cheyenne Mountain competitive in the state."
Notes: Grauvogel was a two-event finalist at last spring’s 4A state meet, placing third in the 200-yard individual medley and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. He also swam the anchor leg on the state-champion medley relay team.
DISCOVERY CANYON THUNDER
Coach: Dave Burgess, fifth season
Last year: 5-1, 2-1; PPAC league meet champs and runner-up at 4A state meet
Returning athletes: Andrew McGill, so.; back/medley; Tommy Rauchut, jr., 50 free/100 free/100 fly; Braden Whitmarsh, sr., 200 free/500 free/medley
Other top athletes: Michael Donehower, sr., 100 fly/200 free; Jake Hansen, sr., 50 free/100 free/100 back; Brian Hobbs, sr., 50 free/100 free/200 free; Quintin McCarty, fr., medley/back; Chance Ricca, so., 200 free/500 free; Adam Vogt, sr., 50 free/100 free/200 free
Outlook: "Discovery Canyon looks to be as strong as last season,” Burgess said. “We’re excited for the May championship season."
Notes: The Thunder brings plenty back from last season’s team, highlighted by state finalists Whitmarsh (third in 200 free and 500 free), Rauchet (second in 100 fly and third in 50 free) and McGill (fifth in 100 back).
Note: Teams not listed did not submit information