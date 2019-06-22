FIRST TEAM
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Discovery Canyon — With an All-American consideration time of 1:33.62 the Discovery Canyon 200 medley relay team, comprised of Andrew McGill, Braden Whitmarsh, Tommy Rauchut and Quintin McCarty, captured Class 4A state gold.
200 FREESTYLE
Brian Hobbs, sr., Discovery Canyon — The DCC senior placed sixth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.61 at the 4A state championships as the top placer in the Pikes Peak region. His prelim time of 1:46.98 was his best of the season by more than three seconds.
200 IM
Gabe Grauvogel, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — With a state time of 1:56.57 Grauvogel was the area’s top finisher in the 200 IM, placing fifth in a deep field. He swam 1:56.34 in the preliminary race for his fastest finish of the season. He also placed second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.07.
50 FREESTYLE
Quintin McCarty, fr., Discovery Canyon — McCarty walked away from his first state championship with two individual All-American consideration times, including a 20.90 finish in the 50 free to capture 4A state gold. He also placed second in the 100 back in 50.70 for an All-American consideration time.
DIVING
Jack Elbert, sr., Air Academy — With a final score of 458.20 in the 4A state meet Elbert took silver in the dive competition. In the semifinals Elbert outscored Jack Arnold of Denver North by 20 points to jump into second place and held on to improve from his third-place finish a year ago.
100 BUTTERFLY
Tommy Rauchut, jr., Discovery Canyon — A third-place finish at the 4A state championships crowned Rauchut the top butterflier in the Pikes Peak region with a state time of 51.36, a personal record for the year. Last year he took second in the event in 50.77.
100 FREESTYLE
Griffin Ayotte, sr., Air Academy — Ayotte collected two sixth-place finishes at state, including his performance in the 100 free with a time of 47.37. He also placed sixth in the 50 free with a 21.75. A year ago Ayotte placed second in both events.
500 FREESTYLE
Braden Whitmarsh, sr., Discovery Canyon — Whitmarsh took home a state silver medal in the 500 freestyle, touching the wall in 4:45.31 for a season-best time. His preliminary of 4:47.27 was 5.15 seconds faster than his best time entering the state meet.
200 FREE RELAY
Cheyenne Mountain — The Cheyenne Mountain relay team comprised of Gabe Grauvogel, Ryan Leach, Forrest Buck and Raglan Ward finished seventh at the 4A state meet with a time of 1:29.78.
100 BACKSTROKE
Andrew McGill, so., Discovery Canyon — McGill returned in his sophomore season to capture his second straight 4A fifth-place finish in the 100 back, improving his time from a year ago by over a second, finishing in 52.33. He also placed seventh in the 200 IM in 1:57.24.
100 BREASTSTROKE
Joshua-Ryan Lujan, sr., Pine Creek — After settling for silver last year in the 100 breaststroke, Lujan returned as a senior to claim 4A state gold with an All-American consideration time of 56.99. He also placed sixth in the 200 IM in 1:56.57.
400 FREE RELAY
Discovery Canyon — Against a deep field of competition Discovery Canyon took gold in the 400 free relay with an All-American consideration time of 3:08.64 with a team comprised of Braden Whitmarsh, Andrew McGill, Tommy Rauchut and Quintin McCarty.
SECOND TEAM
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Cheyenne Mountain — 1:39.31 (Max Roslin, Gabe Grauvogel, Ryan Leach, Raglan Ward)
200 FREESTYLE
Reid Gilbert, fr., Pine Creek — 1:48.39
200 IM
Patrick Jang, jr., Rampart — 2:03.57
50 FREESTYLE
Andrew Aire, sr., Coronado — 21.94
DIVING
Ryan Leach, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — 293.50
100 BUTTERFLY
Seth Shyrock, fr., Rampart — 57.24
100 FREESTYLE
Raglan Ward, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — 47.86
500 FREESTYLE
Scott Reeder, jr., Rampart — 4:49.93
200 FREE RELAY
Doherty — 1:34.54 (Brett Arnold, Benji Troutman, Xavier Wright, Matthew Kolarik)
100 BACKSTROKE
Garrid Keller, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson — 56.06
100 BREASTSTROKE
Dakota Kinder, Air Academy — 100.93
400 FREE RELAY
Lewis-Palmer — 3:27.13 (Bodie Edelback, Tariq Wiltz, Marcus Cantorna, Brandon Edelbach)
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Air Academy — Kona Lindsey, sr.; Jentry Zymbaluk, sr.
Cheyenne Mountain — Adison Rowe, so.
Coronado — Adam Austin, jr.; Sean Kight, so.; Jackson Sawyer, sr.; Luke Steiner, so.
Discovery Canyon — Braden Bleike, jr.; Justin Bullock, jr.; Matthew Fellows, fr.; Chance Ricca, so.; Adam Vogt, sr.
Doherty — Cody Jackson, jr.; Ty Novak, jr.
Fountain-Fort Carson — Jonathan Brown, sr.; Keaton Nunnelly, jr.; David Palis, jr.
Lewis-Palmer — Jevan Wiltz, fr.
Liberty — Alex Choi; Isaac Vallance
Pine Creek — Michael Ashton, fr.; Forrest Buck, jr.; Caleb Clark, jr.; Aiden Patterson, fr.; Ryan Schuster, jr.; Ethan Wich, jr.
Rampart — Wyatt Aumiller, fr.; Abraham Vargas Cervantes, so.; Luke Flancher, sr.; Trey Kennedy, jr.; Isaac Neddo, sr.; Psymon Perkins, fr.; David Wu, jr.