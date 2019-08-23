5A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Doherty
Coach: Andrew Drummond, 17th year
Last year: 6-9 (3-3)
Returning starters: Tyler Bertus, sr., def.; Noah Drummond, sr., mid.; Ryan Imgrund, sr., mid.; Tyler Lockhart, sr., for.; Jose Nunez, jr., def.; Nathan Ortiz, sr., mid.; Beau Weibelhaus, jr., mid.; Cameron Wheeler, sr., for.
Other top players: Brek Foulk, so., def.; Colton Huff, sr., def.; Gavin Ortiz, jr., GK; Tyler Reese, jr., def.
Outlook: “Creativity up front, hard-working midfield, young but talented back four. Also, the level of excitement and optimism,” Drummond said.
Fountain-Fort Carson
Coach: Jake Heath, fourth year
Last year: 6-8-1, (1-5)
Returning starters: Sean Cox, sr., mid.; Zaile’n Long, so., for.; Xavier Lucier, jr., mid.; Ethan Smith, sr., def.; JaWarren Smith, sr., mid.; Gaherris Owen, jr.
Outlook: “I am excited to be in my fourth year of coaching here at FFCHS,” Heath said. “This group has been with me since their freshman year and I have seen tremendous growth since that first season. I think we have more depth this coming season than seasons past and I think our program is growing. We have good numbers of incoming freshman who are excited to join the program.”
Liberty
Coach: Chaz Woodson, fourth year
Last year: 11-5 (5-1), lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Ben Beerman, sr., for.; Kylan Crafts-Thimmig, sr., for.; Jeff Koch, jr., def.; Milas Norwood, so., mid.; Gabe Prada, sr., def.; Carson Stevens, sr., for.; Davis Tyra, sr., def.
Other top players: Jack Price, sr., mid.; Miles Seminario, so., def.
Outlook: “We have a lot of talent returning this year and a lot of belief that we can make a push in the playoffs,” Woodson wrote.
Pine Creek
Coach: Ben Corley, 19th year
Last year: 9-7-1 (6-0), advanced to second round of state
Returning starters: Nick Adams, so., def.; Nick Appleton, sr., for.; Caeden Bishop, so., for.; Danny Cho, so., mid.; Carter Esterle, sr., def.; Ashaun Frazier, sr., def.; Jackson Isaacs, jr., mid.; Evan McAllister, sr., mid.; Jake Peters, jr., mid.; Eli Young, sr., GK.
Other top players: Matt Abate, jr., mid.; Parker Burnett, jr., def.; Sebastian De La Torre, so., mid.; Caleb Dodge, jr., def.; Will English, so., def.; Patrick Flynn, sr., for.; Pablo Santos, sr., for.
Outlook: “We were very young last year,” Corley said. “This year we have a few new pieces, but largely returning the core of our team which allows us to hopefully grow even stronger and take bigger strides. And I am especially excited about the prospect of this group of young men getting back to the 1st Team Academic All-State recognition as a group. Success in the classroom often translates to a greater overall strength of (the) team.”
Notes: The Eagles held their team-building retreat at Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA of the Rockies.
Rampart
Coach: Karl Anderson, seventh year
Last year: 12-3-1 (4-2), lost in first round at state
Returning starters: Cameron Burtschi, sr., def.; Simagegn Collins, sr., for.; Aydon Ellis, sr., mid.; David Glazener, sr., GK; Oboyo Kuot, sr., for.; Liam Milton, sr., mid.; David Peters, sr., mid.
Other top players: Kyle Bergmeier, sr., mid.; Simegn Collins, sr., for.; Eric Dean, sr., mid.; Domyniko Jordan, sr., for.; Alec Lenz, sr., def.
Outlook: “With an experienced group coming back, Rampart is striving to improve,” Anderson said. “We have high hopes for the 2019 fall season.”
4A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Cañon City
Coach: Pat Callahan, 33rd year
Last year: 7-8-1 (5-2-1), lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Ranger Bolton, sr., for.; Steven Bottenfield, so., mid.; Brayden Melnik, sr., def.; Jordan Ovnicek, jr., mid.; Kyle Smith, jr., mid.
Other top players: Collin Canterbury, so., mid.; Jared Higgins-Pirraglia, jr., GK; Brian Lafferty, sr., def.; Chase Melnik, jr., def.; Jayden Morgan, jr., GK; Colton Mundy, jr., mid./def.; Demitrius Slater, sr., for.; Logan Slater, sr., for.
Outlook: “Looking to see who steps up to fill the positions from last year’s graduating class,” Callahan answered when asked what excites him most about this season.
Coronado
Coach: Eddie Hurt, third year
Last year: 5-10 (2-4)
Returning starters: Colton Carter, sr., def.; Garrett Klein, jr. def.
Other top players: Miguel Rios, so., mid.
Outlook: “I am really excited about the character of our team, although we are very young, the boys have begun to show they are gritty, tough and showings signs of good team chemistry,” Hurt said.
Harrison
Coach: Chris Mason, sixth year
Last year: 3-11-1, (1-6-1)
Returning starters: Edgar Flores, so.; Brian Lanzas, jr.; Adrian Ramirez, sr.
Outlook: “A young team with lots of energy,” Mason said.
Sierra
Coach: Todd Hale, seventh year
Last year: 0-14-1, (0-8)
Returning starters: Raindain Pexton, sr., for.
Other top players: Carlos Cupa.
Outlook: “We look forward to rebuilding the team,” Hale said.
The Classical Academy
Coach: Blake Galvin, 15th year
Last year: 15-4 (8-0), advanced to semifinals
Returning starters: Jack Carpenter, sr., GK; Henry Foisie, so., def.; Sam Grotelueschen, so., def.; Matt Harrold, sr., mid.; Jackson Hoosier, sr., def.; Kyle LaPoure, jr., mid.; Caden Lukenbill, so., mid.; Ben May, sr., def.; Matt Roehr, sr., mid.
Other top players: Declan Berry, sr., for.; Brock Carpenter, so., for.; Brock Rowedder, sr., GK.
Outlook: “TCA will be looking for their 6th CSML title. It will be tough with some good returning players from some other teams,” Galvin said.
Widefield
Coach: Steve Spaulding, third year
Last year: 9-5-1 (4-4)
Returning starters: Salif Doumbia, mid.; Aaron Flores, for.; Diego Gaytan, mid; Kael Rodgers, def.; Joseph Tafoya, mid.; Michael Westburg, def.
Outlook: “2019-2020 season may be a rebound year after the loss of 8 seniors,” Spaulding said. “The team will remain competitive and looking forward to underclassmen making a big contribution to the team.”
Woodland Park
Coach: Andrew Pappadakis, 14th year
Last year: 8-7, (3-4)
Other top players: Oliver Lampton-Adkins, def.; Nicholas Nijkamp, mid.; Greg Pappadakis, mid.; David Pedroza, def.; Jacob Thornton, def.
Outlook: “The uncertainty,” answered Pappadakis when asked what’s most exciting about this season. “Since everything's new, the attitudes are fresh. There's some quality here, but we can't be certain how we measure up. Nevertheless, there's a sense of excitement about playing this year.”
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Air Academy
Coach: Espen Hosoien, 16th year
Last year: 18-1-1, (7-0), Class 4A state champions
Returning starters: Dylan Cornejo, sr., def.; Thad Dewing, sr., for.; Kameron Hooker, jr., mid.; Kelton Hooker, sr., mid.; Jett Neubacher, jr., mid.; Adin Schwenke, sr., mid.; Mason Shandy, jr., def.
Other top players: Justin Ballard, jr., for.; Garrett Booth, so., def.; Andrew Passon, jr., for.; Joel Rapp, jr., mid.; JT Tygart, so., GK; Sam Weissstein, jr., for.
Outlook: Strong and experienced players in midfield and up front should mean creative play and lots of goals,” Hosoien said. “Always excited to see some of the younger players get a chance for more playing time, we have several that I'm sure will step right in and do a great job. Players and coaches alike have a common goal for the season and are ready to put in the necessary work to achieve it.”
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Brian Jewell, second year
Last year: 10-5-1 (6-1), lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Jadon Baros, sr., mid.; Luke McCarron, sr., def.; Trevor Niedzwiecki, sr., def. Bryce Tanner, sr., mid.
Other top players: John Arguello, so., mid.; Brendan Miller, so., GK.
Outlook: “We have a strong core of players returning to the team from last season,” Jewell said. “Our back line will be solid and we have a number of guys who have the technical ability to keep the ball in the middle. Collectively, this is a tremendous group of student-athletes.”
Discovery Canyon
Coach: Flavio Mazzetti, fifth year
Last year: 11-5 (4-3), lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Kevin Barone, sr., mid.; Connor Clancy, jr., def.; Kevin Eitel, jr., for.; Luis Galaviz, sr., def.; Seth Lawrence, sr., GK; Hunter Lindell, jr., mid.; Nathan Van Keulen, jr., for.; Jacob Wells, sr., for.
Other top players: Seth Arnold, sr., def.
Outlook: “The opportunity to continue working with these kids as they continue raising the bar for themselves and ultimately for the next group,” excites Mazzetti, he said.
Falcon
Coach: Harry Forehand III, third year
Last year: 2-12- 1 (0-7)
Returning starters: Agustin Luis III, jr., for.; Abisay Martinez, jr., for.; Aeneas Penaflor, so., mid.; Cyrus Perry, so., def.; Benjamin Ramirez, jr., mid.; Griffen Reese, jr., def.
Other top players: Tyler Anderson, jr., GK; Alex Harwig, sr., for.; Orlando Hernandez, sr., def.; James Jordan, sr., mid.; Rogelio Montano Soto, jr., def.; Tyler Pearson, so., for.; Michael Price, sr., GK.
Outlook: “We are looking forward to improving our record this season building off our six returning varsity players with some great new additions,” Forehand III said.
Lewis-Palmer
Coach: Brian Barkey, ninth season
Last year: 9-7 (5-2)
Returning starters: Tyler Davis, sr.; Conor Hayes, sr.; Charles Holland, jr.; Ethan Mann, jr.; Aidan McGonagle, sr.; Cole Mooney, jr.; TJ Wright, sr.
Other top players: Jake Babbit, sr.; Joey Fiocchi, sr.; Nathan Jeffson, sr.
Outlook: “We are most exited about the number of players we return from a solid 2018 season,” Barkey said.
Palmer Ridge
Coach: Nick Odil, 12th year
Last year: 2-11-2 (1-6)
Returning starters: Andrew Hughes, sr., mid.; Jason Neptune, sr., for.; Anthony Norton, sr., mid.; Zach Pribyl, sr., mid.; Jack Sega, sr., mid.; Matt Sega, jr., for.; Zach Sheppard, sr., def.; Josh Strugalski, sr., GK; Ethan Ward, sr., for.
Other top players: Landon McNew, jr., mid.; Tucker Terlizzi, jr., def.
Outlook: “We have a lot more depth than we have had in the past and we are looking to turn close losses and ties from a year ago into wins this year,” Odil wrote. “The players, especially our senior class, are focused and ready to make this season different from the last.”
Sand Creek
Coach: Jeremy Tafoya, ninth year
Last year: 7-8 (2-5)
Returning starters: Diego Aguilare, mid; Oscar Arciniega, def.; Kevin Martinez-Resendiz, mid.; Tyler Moore, for.
Outlook: “We continue to rebuild and look forward to the growth this season should bring,” Tafoya said.
Class 3A
Tri Peaks League
Atlas Preparatory School
Coach: Teo Jackson, eighth year
Last year: 15-1-1, 7-0-1, advanced to second round of state
Returning starters: Angelito Caballero, def.; Luis Vega, mid.; Davis Mogire, mid.; Lamario Nisbeth, for.; Andrew Perez, def.; Alejandro Salas, mid.; Sebastian Sanchez, def.
Outlook: “Building on strong regular season last year,” Jackson said excites him the most about the year.
Colorado Springs Christian School
Coach: Brendan Campagna, first year
Last year: 10-6-2, (4-3-1), advanced to state quarterfinals
Returning starters: Ethan Campagna, sr., for.; Sean Capps, sr., mid.; Josh Erickson, sr., GK; Ian MacKay, jr., def.
Other top players: Jackson Moore, so., def.; Silas Norwood, sr., for.
Outlook: “I look forward to seeing the continued growth in each of my players as we enjoy each other's company in a fun learning environment,” Campagna said.
James Irwin
Coach: Eli Stauffer, first year
Last year: 10-4-3, (4-2-2), advanced to second round of state
Returning starters: Luis Alvarado Salazer, sr., mid.; Caleb Curran-Velasco, sr., mid.; Jair Hernandez, jr., winger; David Huerta-Gonzalez, sr., mid.
Other top players: Roan Brice, sr., for.; Sebastian Cruz Quiroz, so., for.
Outlook: “This season we have a lot of young faces that will be implemented into the starting lineup,” Stauffer said.
Notes: The Jaguars will be playing in their new stadium this season.
Manitou Springs
Coach: Ben Mack, 17th year
Last year: 7-9 (3-5), lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Brian Blake, jr., mid.; Grayson Bodor, sr., def.; Rafael Cintron, sr., def.; Cullen Cote, sr., mid.; Porter Fredrickson, jr., wing; Riley Jungbauer, sr., for.; Sean Lowe, so., mid.; Se’amus Lowe, sr., mid.; Asher Schoepflin, sr., def.; Isaiah Thomas, jr., for.
Other top players: Spencer McCumber, jr., GK.
Outlook: “Seasoned veteran team with many returning key players,” Mack said.
St. Mary’s
Coach: Gregg Braha, fourth year
Last year: 9-6-2 (5-2-1), lost in second round of state
Returning starters: Wyatt Barton, sr., mid.; Owen Nelson, sr., mid.; Sam Wahl, sr., mid.
Outlook: “We will be solid in the midfield with three seasoned senior starters,” Braha said. “We should also be able to run and score.”
The Vanguard School
Coach: Jordan Hoffman, second year
Last year: 2-12-1 (1-7)
Returning starters: JuanCarlos Gutierrez, sr., mid.; Aleksandr Howard, sr., def.; Ryan Lair-Douchinsky, jr., GK; Decker Milroy, sr., def.; Gabe Skur, jr., mid.; Joshua Stein, so., def.
Outlook: “As a team, I am looking forward to building upon the success from last season and motivating the upperclassmen to lead using their experience,” Hoffman said. We are blessed to have seniors this season and improve on the field leadership during games.”
Notes: Rachel Francis, a veteran of the girls’ soccer program at Vanguard will be an assistant coach this year.
Class 2A
Black Forest League
Colorado Springs School
Coach: Delovell Earls, first year
Last year: 4-9-2, (3-6-1)
Returning starters: Grayson Gresham, jr. ; Henry Gresham, jr. ; Ethan Hedden, jr.; Hayden Hocate, sr.; James Holman, jr.; Kyle Jarolimek, sr.; Leggett Kerek, sr.; Aadi Nashikkar, jr.
Other top players: Graham Bain, jr. Noah Nichols, jr. Ty Williams, jr.
Outlook: The potential of a fairly young team,” excites the CSS staff the most. “We will mix it up with any team and I suspect the 2A field in the Black Forest League will be quite competitive this season.
Notes: Earls is a CSS alumnus who was a standout in basketball and soccer for the Kodiaks.
Evangelical Christian Academy
Coach: Chris Bunker, second year
Last year: 6-8-1 (3-6-1)
Returning starters: Landon Bunker, sr., mid.; Andrew DeRuiter, sr., def.; Spencer Hamilton, sr., def.; Michael Mann, so., def.; Josiah Murphy, jr., GK/mid.; Kevin Park, sr., for.; James Singleton, sr., for.
Other top players: Trevor Jones, sr., for./GK; Samuel Ross, fr., mid.
Outlook: “After graduating seven seniors last season, the team has seven returning starters, including two of the top three goal scorers from last season (James Singleton and Landon Bunker), defensive leader Spencer Hamilton, fullback Andrew DeRuiter, and goalkeepers Josiah Murphy and Trevor Jones,” Bunker said.
Fountain Valley School
Coach: Kevin Ray, third year
Last year: 12-5 (10-0), advanced to state semifinals
Returning starters: Rin Akimoto, sr., def.; Cosmo Castellini, so., for.; Phan Dao, jr., mid.; Nick Heinz, jr., def.; Philip Higgins, sr., def.; Scotty Lebo, so., def.; Jo Ota, sr., mid.; Luke Patterson, jr., def.; Emmitt Sherer, so., for.; Jacob Thomassen, sr., GK; Shuto Ushijima, so., mid.
Other top players: Hugh Sperber, fr., for.; Will Taylor, so., for.; Markus Zaba, jr., def.
Outlook: “After getting to the 2A State semi final last year our aim is to get back and go one step further,” Ray wrote.
Note: Schools not listed did not report by Thursday night.