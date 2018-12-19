Gazette Preps Soccer first team
Forward
Thaddaeus Dewing, Air Academy, Jr.
The junior was the top producer in the Kadet attack, as Air Academy went 18-1-1 en route to a Class 4A state championship. Dewing scored 27 goals and set up eight others, including an assist and a goal in the state title game.
Dillon O’Neal, Rampart, Sr.
O’Neal was the leading scorer in the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League, finishing the Rams’ 12-3-1 campaign with a team-leading 19 goals and nine assists. The senior had a pair of hat tricks and helped the Rams to a playoff berth.
Jayden Austin, Sand Creek, Sr.
Austin consistently scored goals in bunches for the Scorpions. He led the state in goals (33) and points (80). He scored three or more goals on six occasions, including a seven-goal game.
Midfielder
Lookens Smith, Colorado Springs Christian, Sr.
The Grand Canyon commit played a big role in helping the Lions to the Class 3A quarterfinals as the 16 seed. The senior scored twice and set up a third goal in CSCS’ upset of top-seeded Atlas Prep in the second round and produced 10 goals and four assists on the year.
Aaron Peck, The Classical Academy, Sr.
Peck was one of the few Titan holdovers from 2017 and showed his comfort on the pitch by churning out 12 goals and eight assists as a senior, team-highs in both categories. Peck’s final goal helped the Titans to the 4A semifinals in a quarterfinal win over Skyview.
Christian Seaquist, Pine Creek, Sr.
The 5A Colorado Springs Metro League Player of the Year lead the Eagles to a 6-0 run through the league with 11 goals and three assists. An assist in a 2-0 win over Grand Junction helped Pine Creek to the second round of the 5A playoffs.
Demetrio Araiza, Atlas Prep, Sr.
The senior’s 15 goals and five assists helped the Gryphons to the No. 1 seed in 3A. His final goal of the season came in a playoff win over Alamosa. He was also instrumental in organizing the Atlas midfield that helped Atlas Prep to a plus-64 goal differential on the season.
Defender
Mitch Frost, Pine Creek, Sr.
Being listed as a defender did little to limit Frost’s offensive output, as the senior scored five goals and assisted eight others. His 18 points were good for second on the team in addition to leading a unit that allowed just three goals over a 6-0 league slate.
Jack Barkocy, Lewis-Palmer, Sr.
The senior defender led a group that allowed just over a goal per game. The Rangers posted five clean sheets on the season and qualified for state. Barkocy scored five goals and set up two others.
Jeffrey Koch, Liberty, So.
Koch led a Lancer back line that allowed just four goals en route to a 5-1 run through the 5A CSML and berth in the playoffs. He added two goals and three assists to supplement the Liberty attack.
Goalkeeper
Thomas Beatty, Air Academy, Sr.
For the second straight season, Beatty was between the posts for the 4A state champions. The senior keeper allowed just two goals over five playoff performances, including a shutout in the championship game. Beatty only allowed more than two goals in a pair of games, both of which came in the first three games of the season.
Second team
Forward
Aly Kassam, Fountain Valley, Sr.
Ethan Campagna, Colorado Springs Christian, Jr.
Oboyo Kuot, Rampart, Jr.
Midfielder
Luke Louthan, Air Academy, Sr.
Lamario Nisbeth, Atlas Prep, Jr.
Dylan Baeck, Cheyenne Mountain, Sr.
Riki Fujimoto, Fountain Valley, So.
Defense
Andrew Hess, Air Academy, Sr.
Lincoln Andrews, Canon City, Sr.
Dom Hartman, St. Mary’s, Sr.
Goalkeeper
Jack Carpenter, The Classical Academy, Jr.
Honorable mention:
Air Academy: Kameron Hooker, So., mid.; Kelton Hooker, Jr., mid.; Brayden Jonswold, Sr., def.; Andrew Passon, So., for.; Adin Schwenke, Jr., for.; Mason Shandy, So., def.; Parker Sund, Sr., def.
Atlas Prep: Angelito Caballero, Jr.; Davis Mogire, Jr.; Sebastian Sanchez, Jr.; Luis Vega, Fr. Abe Villegas, Sr.
Canon City: Ranger Bolton, Jr., mid.; John Crawford, Sr., GK; Kyle Smith, So. mid.
Cheyenne Mountain: Noah Grage, Sr., mid.; Will Thompson, Sr., GK.
Coronado: Hayden Field, Sr.
Colorado Springs Christian School: Noah Banderas, Sr., def.; Sean Capps, Jr., mid.; Josh Erickson, Jr., GK; Ian MacKay, So., def.; Kensley Smith, So., mid.
Colorado Springs School: Jorge Garcia-Martinez, So. for.; Miles Gaylord, Sr., def.
Doherty: Noah Drummond, Jr., for.; Tyler Lockhart, Jr., mid; Cameron Wheeler, Jr., for.
Discovery Canyon: Kevin Barone, Jr., for.; John Kuenzli, Sr., def.; Forrest Van Iwaarden, Sr., for.; Nathan Van Keulen, So., mid.
Elizabeth: Dylan Handlovitch, Sr., GK.
Ellicott: Issac Chacon, Sr., mid.; Cristian Dorado, Sr. for.; Nathan Favreau, Sr., GK; Victor Gil, Sr., def.; Dorian Quillen, Sr., mid.; Acxel Perez, Sr., for.
Evangelical Christian: Braydan Hekkers, Sr.; Spencer Hamilton, Jr.; James Singleton, Jr.
Falcon: Javier Aguilar, Sr., for.; Ian McClung, Sr., GK.
Fountain-Fort Carson: Zaile’n Long, Fr.; Tristan Walter.
Fountain Valley: Rin Akimoto, Jr., def.; Phan Anh Dao, So., mid.; Jackson Blaylock, Jr., GK; Nick Heinz, So., def.; Emmitt Sherer, Fr., def.
James Irwin: Luis Alvarado Salazar, Jr.; Lance Cameron, Sr.; Rylan Fish, Sr., GK; Joel Marques Mendoza, Sr.
Lewis-Palmer: Charlie Holland, So., mid.; Jon Merrell, Sr., for.; Cole Mooney, So., mid.
Liberty: Benjamin Beerman, Jr., mid.; Payton Cameron, Sr., def.; Kylan Crafts-Thimmig, Jr., for.; Nick Kuykendall, Sr., GK; Caleb Norwood, Sr., mid.; Gabriel Prada, Jr., def.; Carson Stevens, Jr., for.
Manitou Springs: Jacob Cole, Sr., for., Cullen Cote, Jr., mid.; Seamus Lowe, Jr., mid.; Isaiah Thomas, So., for.
Mesa Ridge: Caleb Cochran, Jr., mid.; Caleb Desboullions, Jr., for.; Dorrien Hill, Jr., for.
Mitchell: Alex Cruz, Sr., for.; Oscar Gallardo, Jr., mid.; Eduardo Trujillo, Sr., for.
Pine Creek: Justin Abate, Sr., def.; Carter Esterle, Jr., mid.; Jackson Isaacs, So., def.; Eli Young, Jr., GK.
Rampart: Simegn Collins, Jr., for.; James Goering, Sr., def.; Liam Milton, Jr., mid.; David Peters, Jr., mid.; Matt Smith, Sr., mid.
Sand Creek: Kevin Martinez-Resendiz, So., mid.
St. Mary’s: Wyatt Barton, Jr., mid; Paul Elstad, Sr., def.; Connor Timmins, Sr. for.; Sam Wahl, Jr., for.; Sean Wassinger, Sr., def.
The Classical Academy: Declan Barry, Jr. for.; Brock Carpenter, Fr., mid; Jon Clemmons, Sr., mid.; Ian Davenport, Sr., def.; Matt Harrold, Jr., mid.; Jackson Hoosier, Jr., def.; Nathan Johns, Sr., for.
The Vanguard School: Donovan Harper, Fr., mid.; Decker Milroy, Jr., mid.; Gabe Skur, So., for.
Thomas MacLaren School: Gabe Ambuul, Sr., mid.; Jonny Blankinship, Jr. mid.; Josiah Mendoza, So. mid.; Joe Rasmussen, Sr., mid.; Collin Stokes, Sr., def.
Widefield: Salif Doumbia, Jr. mid.; Diego Gaytan, Jr., mid.; Victor Luquin, Sr., GK; Donovan Martinez, Sr., for.
Woodland Park: Greg Pappadakis, Jr., for.; Blake Simmons, mid.; Sr.Julian Vega, Sr., mid.