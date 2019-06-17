FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
Wiley Burkett, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Burkett led the Indians to their second straight state title game appearance, topping the team with 66 goals and adding 37 assists. His goals ranked him second in the state, and he finished his senior year tied for first in with 103 points.
Mark Garrett, sr., Air Academy — Leading the Kadets with 55 goals and 28 assists, Garrett capped his senior year ranked seventh in the state with 83 points. In a 19-3 win over St. Mary’s, Garrett scored a career-high eight goals and had two assists.
Grant Rodny, fr., Air Academy — In his high school debut, Rodny led the state in assists with 49 and scored 43 goals. With 92 points, Rodny is the only freshman attacker ranked among the top 100 in the state. His addition helped Air Academy to a 12-5 season and a trip to the state quarterfinals after finishing below .500 in 2018.
MIDFIELD
James LaCerte, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — The midfielder did it all for Cheyenne Mountain. In addition to scooping up 45 ground balls, LaCerte scored 39 goals - third on the team in scoring - and added nine assists. He had eight games in which he scored three goals.
Peter Steigerwald, sr., Air Academy — Steigerwald netted 18 goals for the Kadets and was third on the team with 15 assists. The senior had 33 ground balls and was vital in Air Academy’s close battle with Golden, scoring three goals and adding an assist in a 12-11 loss.
Landon Baker, sr., Air Academy — With 80 ground balls and 12 takeaways, Baker was Air Academy’s force in the midfield. He also scored 10 goals for the Kadets, including a pair of goals in a first-round playoff win over Telluride.
Cole Mika, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — The senior midfielder had 24 ground balls and finished the year ranked third on the team in assists with 26, and scored 28 goals. He found his stride in the final month of the season, scoring no fewer than two goals in six of the team’s final eight games.
Zak Paige, so., Cheyenne Mountain — Paige made a big leap from his freshman year to become one of the team’s biggest contributors as a sophomore. He was ranked third on the team with 46 ground balls and had 17 takeaways. His 28 goals and 26 assists also ranked him fourth in scoring.
LONG-STICK MIDDIE
Griffin Meyer, so., Cheyenne Mountain — The sophomore had 51 ground balls and a team-leading 47 takeaways. He had six goals, including one in the Class 4A state championship game against Golden in which he also had five ground balls and three takeaways.
DEFENSE
Gabe Beal, sr., Air Academy — Beal had 53 ground balls and 10 takeaways for Air Academy. In the final game of the regular season the senior had seven ground balls and four takeaways for his best defensive game of the year.
Carver Ward, so., Cheyenne Mountain — With 39 ground balls and 26 takeaways, the sophomore held down the Cheyenne Mountain defense which limited opponents to just over five goals per game, on average. Ward also had eight interceptions.
Trevor Niedzwiecki, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Niedzwiecki averaged two ground balls per game on the way to the state championship game. He finished his junior year with 34 ground balls and 27 takeaways.
GOALIE
Liam Hybl, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Hybl finished his junior season as the state’s top goalie with more than 770 minutes thanks to a 5.7 goals-against average. He helped Cheyenne Mountain to a second straight title game thanks to a 12-2 record including two shutouts.
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Ike Eastburn, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Luke Stockelman, so., St. Mary’s
Cade Ziegler, jr., Lewis-Palmer
MIDFIELD
Deano Johnson, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Michael Edwards, so., Pine Creek
Joe Dunn, so., St. Mary’s
Justin Ballard, so.,Air Academy
Henry Huthoefer, jr., Air Academy
LONG-STICK MIDDIE
Parker Hahne, so., Pine Creek
DEFENSE
Wyatt Damon, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Donovan Shea, jr., Palmer
Branden Pearson, sr., Pine Creek
GOALIE
Dalton Valentine, sr., Air Academy
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Clayton Cox (so., A/M); Blake Higgins (sr., LSM/D); Sam Jones (jr., G); Saxon Smith (jr., D); Noah Thornally (sr., A)
Cheyenne Mountain — Vincent Dingbaum (jr., M)
Fountain Valley/ Colorado Springs School — Gabe Ashby (jr., LSM/D) Hayden Goldstein (sr., D); Austin Hamilton (so., G), Chance Maccagnan (so., M); Jackson Matthews (so., A)
Lewis-Palmer — Paxton Crowell (jr., G); Ryan Eells (jr., D/LSM); Dalton Goodale (jr., A/M); Michael Grad (jr., M); Tommy Lennon (sr., M); Logan Murray (so., LSM/D); Jason Rigg (sr., M); Billy Seabolt (jr., M); Thomas Snediker (jr., D); William Zoldi (jr., M)
Palmer — Austin Crawford (so., G); Jack Siebert (so., A); Weston Sullivan (jr., M/A); Joe Van dyk (fr., G), Leo Zook (jr., M/A)
Pine Creek — Cole Gramlich (so., A/M); Branden Pearson (sr., D)
St. Mary’s — Porter Fredrickson (so., A/M); Jesse Jorstad (so., D); John Klein (so., D/M); Peter Stinar (so., A/M); Nick Quintana (so., M/A)