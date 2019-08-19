Class 5A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Rick Rienks, fourth season
So far: The Cougars finished third at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13 and took third at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning top athletes: Alexander Cintron, jr.; Jack Cintron, sr.; Noah Keller, so.; Andrew Merz, jr.
Outlook: "We are returning our top three golfers that led us to the Class 4A Region 1 championship and qualified for state," Rienks said.
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Cheri Rogers, 18th season
So far: The Spartans placed ninth at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13 and took 11th at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Brett Boone, so.; Aaron Rodriguez, jr.; Nick Rodriguez, sr.; Michael Woods, sr.
Outlook: "Ten new freshman, two of which will be participating on the varsity," Rogers said when asked about the upcoming season.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Matthew Sutter, fourth season
So far: The Trojans placed 13th at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13.
Returning athletes: None.
Other top athletes: Rutger Dooghan, jr.
Outlook: "We are excited to continue to use the medium of athletics to teach life lessons," Sutter said. "Golf is the perfect game to do so. We have an outstanding group of young people. They are working to become great golfers, but they are most importantly a great group to be around."
Notes: The Trojans graduated five golfers from last season's team.
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Stan Woodworth, 30th season
So far: The Lancers placed seventh at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational on Aug. 12, tied for fourth at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13 and took fifth at their Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Alex McCoy, jr.
Other top athletes: Alex Baros, so.; Alex Lund, so.; Hayden Woelk, so.
Outlook: "After losing four seniors who signed to play at the next level, you would think we would be rebuilding," Woodworth said. "But the one junior and three sophomores returning are very competitive and will contend to win the CSML for the fourth year in a row."
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Brett Courter
So far: The Terrors took 16th at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Finn Gilkes, jr.; Andrew Swankowski, sr.
Other top athletes: Joe Caldwell, so.
Outlook: "I'm looking forward to see how Finn Gilkes does this year as I see some good possibilities in his game," Courter said. "Joe Caldwell is a transfer student from Georgia and I hope he'll bring a little of that Augusta magic to our team. Being a consummate optimist, I see a lot of potential in our young team. I am looking forward to the progress and growth this season will offer our young and less experienced players."
Rampart Rams
Coach: Scott Blatnick, eighth season
So far: The Rams placed seventh at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13 and took ninth at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Caden Bailey, sr.; Justin Como, sr.; Jackson Flyn, jr.
Outlook: "Our golfers have put some good amount of time in the offseason to get ready for this year," Blatnick said. "We are wanting to compete for the CSML title and qualify a team for state this year. Caden Bailey was a state qualifier as a sophomore and missed the cut last year but should have a great season this year. Justin Como has all the potential and skills to qualify, too. It should be a great season for the Rams."
Class 4A
Colorado Springs Metro League
The Classical Academy Titans
Coach: Bob Gravelle, ninth season
So far: The Titans took eighth at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational on Aug. 12, placed in a tie for 11th at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13 and took 13th at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Ben Devolve, so.; Jack Doole, sr.; Diego Munguia, sr.; Liam O'Halloran, sr.; Bryce Peterson, sr.; Tyler Trogstad, sr.
Other top athletes: Owen Dodge, so.; Ryan Heiser, fr.
Outlook: "We have an experienced, senior-dominated team," Gravelle said. "Three of the top four have been to the state tournament. We would like to improve on our 3A state tournament finish of last year, which was fifth."
Notes: The Titans finished fifth at last year's Class 3A state tournament.
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Chris Morrell, 10th season
So far: The Gladiators placed in a tie for 11th at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13 and took 15th at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: None listed.
Outlook: Asked what excites him most about this season, Morrell said, "Continued building of a competitive golf team."
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Brian Gustafson, 11th season
So far: The Panthers placed 13th at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational on Aug. 12, tied for fourth at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13 and took eighth at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Cody Caldwell, sr.; Evan Cisneros, jr. Zak Ludwick, sr.
Outlook: "Motivated group of players with two returning state qualifiers (in Cisneros and Ludwick)," Gustafson said.
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Air Academy Kadets
Coaches: Ron Gorr and Phil Roiko, fourth and seventh season, respectively
So far: The Kadets placed 15th at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational on Aug. 12, took 10th at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13 and placed 12th at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Eli Burton, jr.; Parker Embaugh, jr.; Reagan Hasselstrom, sr.; Jasper Iaconis, so.; Zach Iaconis, jr.; Conner Robinson, so.
Other top athletes: Evan Cantwell, fr.; Ryan Falender, fr.
Outlook: "We are young and we have a few players who are playing competitive golf in the offseason," the coaches said in a questionnaire. "Hoping to continue to grow that experience, compete in our league and at a state level."
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: John Carricato, fifth season
So far: The Indians finished second with a 22-over par at their own tournament Aug. 12, took second at the Terror Invitational on Aug. 13 and placed in a tie for third at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Ethan Amoneno, so.; Aiden Clark, sr.; Colby Erdossy, jr.; Bryant Ford, so.; Campbell Grage, so.; Brad Helton, jr.; Gabe Marmon, sr.; Connor Moberly, jr.; Grant Mondejar, sr.; Ryan Stedman, sr.
Other top athletes: Thomas Herholtz, fr.; Kaden Ochsendorf, fr.; Kale Parthen, fr.; Carter Surofcheck, fr.
Outlook: "The offseason work players put in make them better," Carricato said. "Talented depth in each grade classification. Great senior leadership, mixed with great young talent."
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Larry Mullis, fifth season
So far: The Rangers placed ninth at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational on Aug. 12 and took sixth at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Justin Hudson, jr.; Mick Kazlausky, jr.; Greg Lewis, so.; Colin Westfall, jr.
Note: In 2018, L-P finished second at regionals and qualified four golfers to the state tournament.
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Devin Allen, fourth season
So far: The Wolves placed 19th at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational on Aug. 12.
Returning athletes: Tyler Alldredge, jr. Lucas Holm, jr.; Kobey Matarazzo, jr.; Ryan Van Horn, sr.
Other top athletes: Braeden Makin, so.
Outlook: "An experienced group coming back and the potential to shoot some lower scores is exciting," Allen said.
Class 3A
Tri-Peaks League
Elizabeth Cardinals
Coach: Spencer Smith, third season
So far: The Cardinals took 10th at the Liberty Invitational on Friday.
Returning athletes: Cayden Kilduff, so.; Peter Johnson, jr.; Kellen McCoin, sr.; Tyler Robinson, so.
Outlook: "Watching my team grow more and continue to become better golfers and people," Smith said.
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Ken Vecchio, 18th season
Returning athletes: Thor Flett, jr.; Riley LeGere, sr.; Davis Mack, so.; Caden Salladsy, jr.; Gentry Sullivan, sr.
Outlook: "All of our returning players have varsity experience but need to improve their short game to improve their scores," Vecchio said.
St. Mary Pirates
Coach: Joe Davis, first season
So far: The Pirates won their first league meet Monday, thanks to Peter Stinar finishing first with a 72.
Returning athletes: Luke Calvin, jr.; RJ Davis, jr.; Anthony Huber, jr.; JW Mills, jr.; Peter Stinar, jr.
Note: The Pirates won last year's TPL title.
Note: Teams not listed did not report