BOYS' LACROSSE
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Ethan Hilberg, second season
Last year: 6-9 (4-1 4A Southern)
Returning athletes: Landon Baker, senior, midfielder; Gabe Beal, senior, defender; Mark Garrett, senior, attacker; Blake Higgins, senior, midfielder; Harrison Huthoefer, senior, midfielder; Peter Stiegerwald, senior, midfielder; Noah Thornally, senior, attacker
Other top athletes: Justin Ballard, sophomore, attacker; Clayton Cox, sophomore, attacker; William MacGuire, junior, midfielder; Saxon Smith, junior, midfielder; Jaylen Winn, junior, midfielder
Outlook: Hilberg says the program will be larger than the last few years – a robust 18 varsity athletes return for the 2019 campaign to combine with a large freshman class. The Kadets also added new assistant coaches, hopefully allowing the team to improve on some of their trouble areas from last year.
Notes: Air Academy could not play at home all of last season due to the installation of a new turf field, the Kadets will return this year.
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Mike Paige, ninth season
Last year: (15-4, 5-0 4A Southern); state champions
Returning athletes: Wiley Burket, senior, attacker; Wyatt Damon, senior, defender; Ike Eastuburn, senior, attacker; Liam Hybl, junior, goalkeeper; Deano Johnson, senior, midfielder; James LaCerte, junior, midfielder; Griff Meyer, sophomore, midfielder; Cole Mika, senior, midfielder
Outlook: Paige says his team is focused on the process in the season after winning a state title, hoping to stay attentive on the task this year.
Notes: The Indians have to replace the scoring prowess of August Johnson, who scored 136 goals in his first three seasons at Cheyenne Mountain and now plays at Air Force. Though he was hurt much of his senior year, he still had two goals in the state championship win over Alexander Dawson.
Fountain Valley Danes
Coach: Curtis Singmaster, second season
Last year: 7-4 (4-2 4A Southern)
Returning athletes: Gabe Ashby, junior, defender/midfielder; Austin Hamilton, sophomore, goalkeeper; Chance Maccagnan, sophomore, midfielder; Jackson Matthews, sophomore, attacker
Outlook: For Singmaster, the future of the program looks bright – all three of his team’s captains are sophomores. The Danes will look to capitalize on that youthful excitement.
Notes: Fountain Valley will look to draw on memories from the end of last season, as the Danes won the last five games of 2018.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Luke Myers, third season
Last year: 6-8 (2-5 5A Jeffco)
Returning athletes: Josh Allen, senior, midfielder; Jonah Cline, senior, defender; Jack Seibert, sophomore, attacker; Donovan Shea, junior, defender; Weston Sullivan, junior, midfielder; Leo Zook, junior, attacker
Other top athletes: Austin Crawford, sophomore, goalkeeper; Rudy Espinoza, junior, attacker; Jacob Puett, sophomore, defender; Joe VanDyk, freshman, goalkeeper; Ben Velazquez, senior, midfielder
Outlook: Myers is ready to see his starting core mesh with talented freshmen as the Terrors move to the tough 5A South Suburban league.
Notes: For the April 3 game with Pine Creek at Garry Barry Stadium, all gate fees will be donated to the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society. And, the Palmer youth lacrosse program will play a short game at halftime.
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Dennis Rego, fourth season
Last year: 5-10 (2-5 5A Jeffco)
Returning athletes: Michael Edwards, sophomore, midfielder; Brandon Person, senior, defender; Blake Raphael, junior, goalkeeper; Peyton Wilson; junior, attacker
Other top athletes: Marcus Glass, sophomore, midfielder; Cole Gramlich, sophomore, attacker; Matt Weis, sophomore, attacker
Outlook: Rego has a young team for 2019, so that means his sophomores and juniors will play major roles this season.
Notes: The Eagles will take an out-of-state trip over spring break, heading to New Mexico for a pair of games.
St. Mary’s Pirates
Coach: Joel Kasten, second season
Last year: 2-12 (0-5 4A Southern)
Returning athletes: Joe Dunn, sophomore, midfielder/attacker; Porter Fredrickson, sophomore, midfielder/attacker; Brad Grissom, junior, defender; Jesse Jorstad, sophomore, defender; John Klein, sophomore, defender/attacker; Nic Quintana, sophomore, midfielder/attacker; Andrew Sorensen, junior, midfielder/attacker; Luke Stockelman, sophomore, midfielder/attacker; Kaleb Yebba, junior, goalkeeper/defender
Other top athletes: RJ Davis, sophomore, midfielder; JW Mills, junior, defender/attacker; Peter Stinar, sophomore, midfielder/attacker
Outlook: At one point last season, the Pirates started seven freshmen, and Kasten thinks his team is ready for this year. “We are looking at leaning on our returning juniors for their leadership on and off the field, and I believe the talent and heart of this young team will carry us to a very successful season.”
Did not report: Lewis-Palmer
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Kali Maxwell, third season
Last year: 8-8 (4-3 Southern); lost in first round
Returning athletes: Peyton Anderson, junior, defender; Lauren Berg-Perlow, senior, goalkeeper; Reagan Brenenstuhl, senior, attacker; Megan Lockhart, junior, defender; Hannah O’Connell, junior, attacker; Lexi Riehl, junior, defender; Avery Rodny, senior, midfielder; Savannah Ruane, senior, defender; Kayla Wallace, senior, attacker
Other top athletes: Anna Cloonan, senior, midfielder
Outlook: Maxwell is excited by the mix of returners and up-and-coming talent in the program for this season.
Notes: The Kadets will look to build on 2018, when they snuck into the playoffs as the final qualifier and gave Aspen all they could handle, falling 11-10.
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Marc Luckett, sixth season
Last year: 10-7 (5-2 Southern); lost in round of 16
Returning athletes: Lexi Carlson, senior, goalkeeper; Lydia Glatt, senior, attacker; Madison Luster, senior, midfielder/attacker; Rylie Maready, senior, midfielder/attacker
Other top athletes: Abagail Luce, junior, midfielder; Samantha White, junior, defender
Outlook: Though the Indians graduated eight seniors, Luckett is excited to have his two top scorers return from last year, in addition to a talented group of younger athletes. “The new players are hungry for a varsity spot, and have been working very hard in the preseason,” Luckett said. “They bring their own unique experience and skills, which will form what our new team is all about.”
Notes: The Indians were in a lot of close games last year, as five of the seven losses for Cheyenne Mountain in 2018 came by two goals or fewer.
Liberty Lancers
Coach: DJ Stabler, fourth season
Last year: 7-8 (3-4 Southern)
Returning athletes: Camille Callahan, senior, midfielder; Izzy Guilez, junior, defender; Avyrie Hamstra, sophomore, attacker; Michelle Kitchen, senior, defender; Abby Ross, senior, midfielder; Rachel Sullivan, senior, attacker
Outlook: Stabler is looking forward to seeing newer athletes get the opportunity to shine. “With so few players returning this year, many younger, less experienced lacrosse players will get opportunities to contribute, grow, lead and excel.”
Notes: The Lancers are hoping for a better start to the year – Liberty lost three of its first four games in 2018.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Kelly Hillick, third season
Last year: 2-12 (0-7 Southern)
Returning athletes: Katelyn Crawley, senior, defender; Anna Van Dyk, junior, midfielder; Mya Minneman, sophomore, midfielder; Emmy Nieves, junior, defender/midfielder; Anabella Sandoval, senior, goalkeeper; Maddie Scott, sophomore, attacker
Other top athletes: Emma Colon, freshman, defender; Sam Dalton, junior, defender/midfielder; Sydney Hildago, freshman, attacker; Jaiden Jones, junior, midfielder; Summer Metcalf-Gladfelter, junior, attacker; Cassie Moss, senior, attacker
Outlook: After a tough 2018 season, the focus for Hillick and the youthful Terrors is staying focused, working hard and getting better every day.
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Roger Wallace, 20th season
Last year: 13-3 (7-0 Southern); lost in round of 16
Returning athletes: Julia Anarumo, senior; Mad Boudreau, senior; Sienna Colonese, senior; Olivia Crews, senior; Kelly Henderson, senior; Jaedyn Ryba, sophomore; Peneal Schwab, junior; Ashley Starkey, senior; Brittany White, senior
Other top athletes: Amelia Carlile, sophomore; Molly Kalpus, sophomore; Kylan McCulloch, junior; Olivia Ruth, sophomore
Outlook: Wallace is looking to see how his younger and older players gel in the hunt to repeat as league champions. The seniors stepped up in offseason practices, Wallace said, and showed their commitment to improve. “It should be an interesting year with our schedule and watching how our team develops over the course of the season,” he said.
Notes: White and Starkey have both received scholarships to play at the next level, with White receiving the first full ride for the Pine Creek program.
Did not report: Fountain Valley, Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge, Rampart, St. Mary’s